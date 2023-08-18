Charles Henderson, the state runner-up in Class 5A a year ago with a 12-2 record, will have a target on its back this season in Region 2.

Locally, Headland, Eufaula, Carroll and Rehobeth will be trying to catch up to the Trojans, who return an impressive cast of players. Greenville is also in the region.

Whichever team wins the rugged region should be a serious contender on the road to the state championship.

CHARLES HENDERSON BREAKDOWN: Though his team reached the state championship game and finished 12-2 last year, Charles Henderson head coach Quinn Hambrite still had plenty of ammo to motivate his players during the offseason.

All he had to do was fire off some stats from a humbling 41-20 state championship loss to Ramsay and standout running back Ashton Ashford, who had a big night against the Trojans.

“I had to remind them, ‘Ashford, Ashford 281, five touchdowns,’” Hambrite said of Ashford’s production. “You haven’t made it there yet. Offensively, less than 200 yards. We haven’t made it there yet.

“Eventually, they got tired of hearing it and those weights started moving and started putting more (weight) on the bar. Now with the success of the summer with 7-on-7s, we are heading in the right direction.”

With last year’s title game as motivation, the Trojans have a goal to make it back and finish the job this season.

KEYPLAYERS: All-state wide receiver Jywon Boyd (Sr., 5-11, 182) has already committed to Troy. Zion Grady, the reigning Class 5A Lineman of the Year and a junior 6-foot-4, 230 defensive end terror, has major colleges seeking his services, including most top 10 teams.

Parker Adams, a three-year starter at quarterback closing in on the school’s career passing yardage total, is receiving interest from smaller colleges as are center Benton Dunn, running back/linebacker Zach Coleman and kicker/punter Nik Peerson.

HEADLAND BREAKDOWN: “Last year we made a big emphasis on competing in our region and I think we did that,” Rams’ coach Reggie Melton said of his team that went 6-5 overall, 2-3 in the region. “Last year we competed really well. This year we want to go and compete for the region championship this year.

“A lot of schools in our region have a lot of guys back, but I don’t think they’ve got as many as we’ve got.”

Five starters return on offense and seven on defense. The offense has some explosive playmakers and the defense will be extremely fast.

KEY PLAYERS: Senior Caleb Dozier, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker/tight end, has committed to Mississippi State. Jaxon Williams is a talented athlete who can play quarterback, receiver or running back on offense and in the secondary on defense. Conner McKenzie is a talented receiver. Carter Sanders is a three-year starter at center. Easton Boutwell is expected to start at QB. Kendrell Corbitt is a talented senior linebacker.

EUFAULA BREAKDOWN: Finding replacements for three star players who have graduated – defensive end Yhonzae Pierre, offensive/defensive lineman Patrick Screws and quarterback Copeland Cotton – will be a challenge for second-year coach Jerrel Jernigan.

“But I think offensively and defensively it brings us closer together as a team to play as a unit.”

Jernigan believes it will be imperative for those in the trenches to do their jobs if success is to follow.

“The offensive line has to play together as one, and so does the defensive line, because we don’t have that superstar talent,” Jernigan said.

KEY PLAYERS: Browning Anderson moves from receiver to quarterback and has a strong arm. Marquia Harris is a senior running back. Seniors Antron Mitchell and Arelious Slaughter will be counted on at the wide receivers. Parker Symons at left guard is the leader across the offensive line. Jaquavious Moss is a defensive leader at Mike linebacker. Toney Coleman, Jr., is expected to anchor the secondary. Cooper Wingate is an established kicker.

REHOBETH BREAKDOWN: Toby Greene returns to coach at Rehobeth, which was the first head coaching job he had in 1999 to begin what’s been a 21-year career as the leader spanning seven schools. Greene spent the past two seasons at Northside Methodist Academy.

“I was successful one time before there, so I felt like I could be again,” Greene said of Rehobeth. “I really wasn’t looking to go to any job that was necessarily open; it had to be something that kind of a fit.”

Rehobeth went 4-6 each of the past two seasons, but Greene believes the Rebels aren’t too far from turning the corner.

Greene credits the seniors for taking on leadership roles during the offseason.

“I can almost turn the locker room over to them and let them handle a lot of things,” Greene said.

KEY PLAYERS: Senior Luke Odom, who missed some time last year due to injury, is expected to be the starting quarterback. Brayden Hardy is a returning multi-year starter at running back. Terrell Townsend, who led the team in receiving last year, returns. Hooper Richards, Kolby Johnson and Hudson Hardy return on the offensive front. Four seniors are returning starters on defense: T.J. Finley on the front, Parker Peacock at linebacker and David Craddock and Connor Simer in the secondary.

CARROLL OUTLOOK: Carroll went 5-6 last year but did make the playoffs for the third straight season under coach Patrick Plott.

“I do like where we are,” Plott said. “We’ve made progress every year and I hope we continue that progress.”

The Eagles return seven starters on the offensive side of the football, but just five on defense.

“My concern is going to be we’re a little bit small over there on that side of the ball,” Plott said. “We’re going to have to play fast, and I really like the speed we’ve been practicing with this summer.”

KEY PLAYERS: Senior quarterback Keyshawn Cole rushed for 733 yards and passed for 827 in eight games last season. Lakeith Person is a standout running back. Three returners are back across the offensive front – Ian Raby, Donovan Smith and Kevontae Dickerson. Carson Edwards and Peyton Plott return at the wide receiver slots. On defense, five starters return: Justin Snell at defensive end, Shuntavius Steward at tackle, Qua White at linebacker and Demaurie Carter and Quadarious Lightner in the secondary.