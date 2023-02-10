Five Enterprise wrestlers advanced to Saturday’s Class 7A South Super Section championship matches and four others are still alive for third place following Friday’s opening day of the tournament in Montgomery.

Paxton Hanshaw (106 weight class), Kameron Stiffler (120), Grier Hunt (126), Cody Kirk (152) and Sam Lynon (160) went undefeated to reach the finals of their weight class.

Lemuel Lynon (138), Kameon Smith (145), Kody Sigmon (170) and Xavier Henderson (195) are in consolation semifinal matches early Saturday morning for a shot at advancing to the third-place matches.

All nine are guaranteed of qualifying for next week’s state meet in Huntsville. The top six finishers qualify for state and all nine EHS wrestlers will finish in the top six, provided they don’t get disqualified on Saturday.

The tournament resumes with the consolation semifinals at 8:30 a.m. The placement matches for first, third and fifth are scheduled for 10 a.m.

Hanshaw reached the 106 finals after a bye and winning two matches – a 15-0 tech fall over Foley’s Luke Stewart and a 10-1 decision over Daphne’s Micah Swiger. He faces Smiths Station’s Eli Sanders in the finals.

Stiffler also had a first-round bye and two wins, earning a first-period pin over Opelika’s Christopher Cannon (56 seconds into the match) and a second-period pin over Daphne’s Ethan Curry (3:28). He faces Smiths Station’s Timothy Luttrell in the 120 finals.

Hunt drew a first-round bye at 126 and followed it with a 30 second pin over Fairhope’s Gavin Peterson and a 9-4 win over Smiths Station’s Jaden Sanford. He faces Logan Odom of Baker in the finals.

Kirk won three matches at 152 pounds, all by pinfall. He earned a second-period pin over R.E. Lee’s Demontre Harris (2:19), a first-period pin over Mary G. Montgomery’s Joshua Fisher (1:09) and second-period pin over Auburn’s Glenn Kindell (3:13). He faces Daphne’s Ethan Lassere in the finals.

Sam Lynon reached the 160 finals off a bye and two decisions – a 15-0 tech fall win over Smiths Station’s Nathaniel Jarmon and a 10-0 major decision over Baker’s Brady Hicks. Lynon faces Prattville’s Dalton Wainwright in the finals.

Lemuel Lynon, Smith and Sigmon all reached the semifinals before losing and dropping to Saturday’s consolation semifinals.

Lynon defeated Dothan’s Cole Motzenbecker on a pin with just 22 seconds left in the match and earned a 7-4 win in the third overtime over Fairhope’s Walker Holder before falling 3-2 to Foley’s Evan Catlin.

After a first-round bye, Smith pinned Fairhope’s Bryce Boothe in the third period (4:31) before losing to Opelika’s Brady Campbell on a 58-second pin.

Sigmon won two matches before losing. He earned a 13-3 major decision over R.E. Lee’s George Hunter and a second-period pin over Foley’s Eli Howard (4:23) then lost a 6-5 decision to Smiths Station’s Kylan Pace.

Three other EHS wrestlers competed but fell short of reaching the placement rounds.

Jaalil Cohen (113) went 2-2, earning pins over Fairhope’s Carlos Morente-Jimon (2:26) and Prattville’s James Langston (2:06) and losing by falls to Auburn’s John Adams (1:01) and Daphne’s Chay Long (3:32).

Marcus Holder (182) and Dezmon Thomas (285) went 0-2 at the tournament.

Four Wolves advance: Four Dothan Wolves wrestlers survived the opening day to reach the consolation semifinals and secure a spot in next week’s state tournament in Huntsville.

The four are Caleb Ham (106), Cooper Hall (113), Kunyea Moore (182) and Mykel Lowe (285). All four can finish as high as third and as low as sixth. The top six finishers in a weight class advance to state.

Ham won his opener with a second-period pin over Baker’s Tyler Long (3:52 into the match) before losing 16-6 to Daphne’s Micah Swiger. After a bye, Ham earned a 9-7 decision over Foley’s Luke Stewart on a two-point nearfall in the third period to reach the consolation semifinals.

Hall opened with a 16-0 tech fall win over Prattville’s James Langston before losing on a second-period pin to Foley’s Roman Morgan. He bounced back to beat Fairhope’s Carlos Morente-Jimon 12-1 and advanced to the consolation semifinals off a forfeit from Baker’s David Roberts.

Moore, competing in a nine-man bracket, received three byes and went 1-1 to advance to the consolation semifinals. He lost to Central’s Adarius Martin on a third-period pin (5:15) in the second round and beat Enterprise’s Marcus Holder 17-9 in the consolation third round.

Lowe had the most dramatic win to reach the consolation semis. After losing his opener on a second-period pin to Smiths Station’s Jacob Zimdahl (3:40), he had a bye and beat Foley’s James Keers (2:03 into the match). In the consolation third round, he trailed Mary G. Montgomery’s Aiden Jerigan 4-1 going into the final period, but rallied for an 8-4 win.

In other Dothan results, Nick Johnson (126), Tyler Phipps (132), Tylan Rivers (152), Zach Walker (170) and James Carroll (220) were eliminated after two losses. Johnson did win one match by forfeit and Carroll earned one consolation win before being eliminated.