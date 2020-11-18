Close-knit Abbeville Christian Academy set for AISA Class A championship game

During his 11 years at Abbeville Christian Academy, head coach Ashley Carlisle has seen a few close-knit teams in his program.
He feels his current team might be the closest.
And he believes the national COVID-19 pandemic might have partly played a role in the Generals becoming a close group.
“Summer workouts went well even through the COVID stuff,” Carlisle said. “I am not so sure that didn’t help us a little bit because we got more close knit because there wasn’t anything else to do except come work out and hang out with each other.
“This team has really grown together. It is as tight a knit team that I’ve had and we are really unselfish. It is old cliché sounding, but they don’t care who is making the tackles or scoring the touchdowns as long as it is one of their teammates.”
The close-knit Generals seek to cap off a memorable 2020 season Friday when they play in the Alabama Independent Schools Association Class A State Championship Game. ACA squares off with Crenshaw Christian, coached by Wiregrass Sports Hall of Famer Wayne Grant, at noon at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.
The ACA-Crenshaw game is the first of three AISA state title games on Friday with the Class AA match-up of Chambers Academy versus Escambia Academy at 3 p.m. and Class AAA battle between Pike Liberal Arts versus Glenwood at 7 p.m. following.
The AISA finals are traditionally held at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, but were moved to Montgomery this year since Troy University had a football game on Saturday and needed 48 hours prior to its game to do COVID-19 related cleaning of the stadium.
Abbeville Christian (10-2) bids for a third state championship to go with titles won in 2014 and 2015. The Cougars (8-3) aim for their fourth, but first since 1997. They also won titles in 1975 and 1993.
“We are excited,” ACA’s Carlisle said. “It has been five years since we have been in the state championship game. It is good to see kids work so hard for a goal and set themselves up for a chance to reach it.”
Three ACA seniors were part of the last state championship team in 2015 as seventh graders – Jackson Blalock, J.J. Jimenez and Eli Seay – but none played in the game.
Still, the success of the 2015 team, led by then-seniors Drex Roach and Griffin Fenn, has had an impact on those three players and as a consequence on this year’s team, feels Carlisle.
“We had such great morale on that team with Drex and Griffin and the other kids,” Carlisle said. “It was more of a watch and learn at that point (for the current seniors), but it gets to a point that they want to be like them.”
The two teams – both from Class A, Region 1 and located an hour and a half apart – are no strangers to each other. They met on Oct. 16 in Abbeville with the Cougars winning 36-20.
“We jumped out 14-0 quick in the first quarter on them. We just didn’t know how to handle it,” Carlisle said. “We were going in expecting it a war and we jumped out that quick and we kind of froze. We had a couple of turnovers after that. We cut it to 22-20 and they went physical on us and beat us up in the second half.”
For the Generals to flip the script in the championship game, Carlisle feels they have to do several different things right in Friday’s rematch.
Support Local Journalism
“We have to be more physical than they are,” Carlisle said. “We have to match their physicality. We have got to cut down on penalties – we had a lot of penalties the first time we played them – and we can’t turn the ball over.
“We also have to get the ball in 3 and 21 hands as much as we can – Dre Cobb and Jackson Blalock. They have to touch the ball a lot and get it going. (Running back) Brandon Early could play a big part in this game and so could Eli Seay.”
The task won’t be easy, said Carlisle, against a talented Cougar team. While 8-3, Crenshaw’s losses have come to AAA finalist Pike Liberal Arts (42-12), to Class A semifinalist Jackson Academy (27-18) and to AA finalist Chambers Academy (43-22).
“Up front, No. 52, (senior) Reid Compton, is probably the best lineman in our league,” Carlisle said of the Cougar lineman who was one of the three AISA Lineman of the Year finalists last year. “If not one of the best, he is one of the top two – he and the kid from Southern.
“This kid is unreal. He is a great offensive lineman and he is a great defensive lineman. It starts with him. He gives you problems up front. Whoever he is lined up against, he is going to block. Their quarterback (Demetric Toney) can fly. He is a good quarterback. He makes them go.
“They are the same thing as any Wayne Grant team – they live off physical football. They will keep coming at you and they will eventually formation you until they can find a way to run the ball on you”
Wide receiver John David Taylor, an all-state honoree last year, is another key Cougar player.
Carlisle, with eight starters on offense and seven on defense returning, felt the Generals had the building blocks for a run toward a title game this season.
“I really thought we had a chance. I thought we had the talent to make it to Troy – obviously Montgomery now – but we had the talent to make it to the state championship,” Carlisle said. “I just didn’t know how we would gel. That is the biggest thing.”
Gel they did, helping turn the program around from a 3-8 record of a year ago to this year’s 10-2 mark, the best record at ACA since the 2015 state championship team’s 12-1 record. A win in the finals would help this year’s team tie for the second most in school history with the 1978 team (11).
After opening the season with a modest 28-12 win over Springwood, the Generals fell to AA finalist Chambers Academy on the road 38-0 before winning five straight. They hit a roadblock in their first meeting with Crenshaw but finished with two regular-season wins.
They have surged in the playoffs with a 63-21 win over South Choctaw Academy and a 28-20 victory over No. 3 ranked Jackson Academy on the road.
“They play fast and they are one of the most coachable teams I have had,” Carlisle said of his team. “We can make adjustments on the fly. We have played physical this year, a lot more physical. These kids are moving fast with tempo even in practice.”
“Even after we lost to Crenshaw, every practice the kids are coming out focused and working hard. We haven’t had to say anything to these kids about effort.”
Quarterback Ryan Ledford directs the Generals offense. He has thrown for 2,056 yards (171.3 yards a game) and 25 touchdowns on 89-of-155 passing (57.4 percent) with just six interceptions.
Early (917 yards, 8 TDs) leads the running game with Blalock (713 rushing yards, 9 TDs; 19 catches, 582 yards, 7TD) giving the Generals a multi-talented threat. Cobb (26 catches, 730 yards, 8 TDs) is another big-play receiving threat. Blalock averages 30.6 yards per reception and Cobb 28.1 per catch.
Blalock also powers the ACA defense with a team-high 92 tackles (7.7 per game) with Early (87 tackles, 7.3), Jimenez (83, 6.9) and Hunter Reynolds (82, 6.8) the other top tacklers on the team. Conner Hutto and Cobb both had three interceptions. Cobb has 11 pass break-ups and Hutto seven.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!