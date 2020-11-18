Close-knit Abbeville Christian Academy set for AISA Class A championship game

“We jumped out 14-0 quick in the first quarter on them. We just didn’t know how to handle it,” Carlisle said. “We were going in expecting it a war and we jumped out that quick and we kind of froze. We had a couple of turnovers after that. We cut it to 22-20 and they went physical on us and beat us up in the second half.”

For the Generals to flip the script in the championship game, Carlisle feels they have to do several different things right in Friday’s rematch.

“We have to be more physical than they are,” Carlisle said. “We have to match their physicality. We have got to cut down on penalties – we had a lot of penalties the first time we played them – and we can’t turn the ball over.

“We also have to get the ball in 3 and 21 hands as much as we can – Dre Cobb and Jackson Blalock. They have to touch the ball a lot and get it going. (Running back) Brandon Early could play a big part in this game and so could Eli Seay.”

The task won’t be easy, said Carlisle, against a talented Cougar team. While 8-3, Crenshaw’s losses have come to AAA finalist Pike Liberal Arts (42-12), to Class A semifinalist Jackson Academy (27-18) and to AA finalist Chambers Academy (43-22).