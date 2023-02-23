MONTGOMERY --- Elba didn’t exactly burn it up at the free-throw line in Thursday’s game.

But when it mattered the most, the Tigers were clutch.

Behind hitting 5-of-6 free throws in the final 1:11, Elba eased out in front and the Tigers held on to earn a 55-50 win over the Red Level Tigers in the Class 1A South Regional Tournament Championship game.

Elba, owners of a school-record 25 wins against six losses, advanced to the 1A state semifinals on Monday at 9 a.m. at the BJCC Arena in Birmingham against defending state champion Marion County. It will be Elba’s second state tournament appearance and first since 2020.

“I am without words right now,” Elba head coach Shaun Hammonds said. “After going three years ago – and I talked about it back then – that we had some girls who were young at the time and I felt like we had a chance to get back. Now, we are finally going back.”

Elba is going back thanks to a strong final four minutes in Thursday’s game.

Red Level, behind an efficient offense early in the fourth quarter, opened a 50-45 lead after a 3-pointer by Kaitlyn Beverly with 4:11 left.

Elba, though, would score the game’s final 10 points.

Freshman Nyasia McCollough, who delivered key production off the bench with nine points and six rebounds in just 12 minutes, started the flurry with a fastbreak layup after a steal.

Standout sophomore A’Lyric Whitfield, the tournament MVP who paced Elba with a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds, earned a putback with 3:01 left and added 1-of-2 free throws 26 seconds later to tie the game at 50 all.

After two missed free throws by both teams and a Red Level turnover, Yada Caldwell, Elba’s lone senior, converted two free throws after an offensive rebound with 1:11 left to put the Tigers up 52-50.

Red Level had three shots over two possessions, including two close-range attempts under the basket, before a jump ball gave possession to Elba with 44.8 seconds left.

Whitfield was fouled bringing the ball upcourt on the ensuing possession and the sophomore knocked down two free throws with 40.4 seconds left, extending the Elba lead to 54-50.

Red Level’s Mariah Cromwell missed a shot down low, but teammate Elizabeth Cross picked up a loose ball after a couple of deflections and Red Level called timeout with 27 seconds left.

When play resumed, Beverly missed on a 3-pointer and the Tigers missed two contested putback shots before an over-the-back foul put Elba’s Caldwell back at the line with 13.5 seconds left.

Caldwell missed the first free throw, but knocked down the second to seal the victory and finish the late 5-of-6 stretch for Elba, which was 9-of-18 at the line prior to the last minute.

The five free throws were the only points scored in the game’s final 3:01.

“The free throw line was what did it for us,” Hammonds said. “That is what I told (coach) Kelsey (Prestwood) and some of the other coaches. Tonight, we shot the ball well at the line there at the end. We have seen a lot of teams go home because they couldn’t (at the end of the game).”

Red Level missed two more shots in the final seconds, one a 3-pointer, before Whitfield grabbed a rebound as time expired.

“Today was about just about guts,” Hammonds said. “They (Red Level) made a run and got up by five (50-45), but our girls fought back and never quit. Early in the season, that wasn’t the case and we lost some games we shouldn’t have.”’

Red Level failed to score in the game’s 4:11, missing all 12 shot attempts and turning it over five times after hitting 5-of-8 shots, including two 3-pointers, to turn a 38-36 deficit into a 50-45 lead.

Yada Caldwell scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds to follow Whitfield.

One of the keys for Elba was rebounding as the Tigers outrebounded Red Level 66-42. Three Tigers finished with double-figure rebounds. In addition to Whitfield’s 10 rebounds, Anna Caldwell had 17 boards and Kendra Juarez had 10. Caldwell’s 17 rebounds could possibly be a school record, said Hammonds.

Cross, a senior guard, led Red Level with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Beverly followed with eight points and eight rebounds. Cromwell, who sat out the entire third quarter with four fouls, had a team-high 10 points in just 19 minutes.

Whitfield, Anna Caldwell and Ayrika Caldwell were all named to the all-tournament team for Elba. Cross and Cromwell were selected from Red Level. Leroy’s Chauncey Dixon and Marengo’s Kristen Blanco also earned all-tournament honors.

It was a tight first half as the game was tied five times and the lead changed on four occasions.

Red Level took a 10-9 first-quarter lead and stretched it to 15-9 early in the second quarter off a 3-pointer by Crowell and a fastbreak layup by Cross after a steal.

Elba clawed back into it, tying it at 17 off two Whitfield free throws.

Elba led by two at 21-19 off a putback by Anna Caldwell before a 3-pointer by Miracle Wright with six seconds left pushed Red Level up 22-21 at halftime.

It stayed tight in the third, which finished with Red Level up 36-35 following a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Cross.