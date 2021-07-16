COACHES MEDIA DAY NOTEBOOK: Grider says Wolves 'starting over'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The four are all Geneva County graduates – Striplin (1995), Justice and Turner (both 1999) and Sanders (2005). Justice and Turner both played on the Bulldogs’ 1999 state championship baseball team.

The band started playing together in September of 2019 and had its first performance at a Christmas party that December. Friday’s gig was the third at Ketchem’s for the band.

Double coaching duties: Geneva head coach Les Sanders is busy handling a pair of coaching duties these days. In addition to his job at GHS, he is currently the head coach of the Geneva 12U youth baseball team that plays in the World Series in Laurel, Miss., starting July 30.

Sanders’ son, Luke, is part of the youth team that recently won the state title to advance to the World Series.

“I am burning it at both ends,” Sanders said. “I am doing this (Geneva stuff) in the day and fundraising for that (youth team) at night.”

Sanders wasn’t anticipating coaching a youth World Series team.

“I took the rec team because they needed one more coach,” Sanders said. “I thought I would get some daddies to help me and I would be done with it.