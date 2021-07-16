COACHES MEDIA DAY NOTEBOOK: Grider says Wolves 'starting over'

Officially, the third football season in Dothan Wolves’ history is just a little more than a month away.
Head coach Smitty Grider and his Wolves, though, feel like it is a new beginning.
“We are treating this year like year one. We are starting over,” Grider said Friday during the Encore Sports Medicine Annual Coaches Day/Media Day at Highland Oaks Golf Course.
Grider and the Wolves are taking the approach following a 2-7 season that featured several issues with COVID-19 plus an unexpected offensive coordinator change at the start of the season.
“We really thought we were going to have a good team last year,” Grider said. “We were not expecting the season we had. It started with COVID then a late (offensive) coordinator change then COVID again. It was a difficult year.”
Adding to this year’s new beginning theme is a revamping of the coaching staff. Six coaches were hired, while another was bumped up to a coordinator role.
Jake Hogan was hired as the new offensive coordinator and Damien Dorsey as co-offensive coordinator. Both were part of Grider’s staff at Park Crossing in the mid-2010s.
Spencer Pybus, a former standout at Northview who played at Auburn, has been promoted to defensive coordinator.
Also new to the staff are Trey Pike (quarterbacks coach), Q. Broome (running backs), Andrew Dickerson (defensive line) and Dewayne Drakeford (defensive line).
“It (starting over approach) kind of works out because we have a lot of new staff members, so the timing is right to do it (start over theme),” Grider said.
Dothan plays in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic against Bob Jones on Aug. 20 in a practice game before starting the season on Aug. 27 at Rip Hewes Stadium against Park Crossing.
Coach by day, Beatle by night: Geneva County head football coach Jim Bob Striplin had a busy day Friday.
First, he fulfilled his interview duties as Bulldog football coach at Coaches Day in the morning and played a round of golf. Friday night, he was scheduled to play bass guitar at Ketchem’s restaurant in downtown Hartford for The Band Britain, a Beatles cover band.
“It will be a true test of mental toughness,” Striplin said of his schedule.
Striplin’s role in the band is similar to that of the Beatles’ main bassist, Paul McCartney.
Other band members are Geneva High assistant football coach and former baseball coach Brent Justice (rhythm guitar and vocals, aka John Lennon), Geneva County defensive coordinator and head baseball coach Micah Turner (lead guitar and vocals, aka George Harrison) and registered nurse Joseph Sanders (drums, aka Ringo Starr).
The four are all Geneva County graduates – Striplin (1995), Justice and Turner (both 1999) and Sanders (2005). Justice and Turner both played on the Bulldogs’ 1999 state championship baseball team.
The band started playing together in September of 2019 and had its first performance at a Christmas party that December. Friday’s gig was the third at Ketchem’s for the band.
Double coaching duties: Geneva head coach Les Sanders is busy handling a pair of coaching duties these days. In addition to his job at GHS, he is currently the head coach of the Geneva 12U youth baseball team that plays in the World Series in Laurel, Miss., starting July 30.
Sanders’ son, Luke, is part of the youth team that recently won the state title to advance to the World Series.
“I am burning it at both ends,” Sanders said. “I am doing this (Geneva stuff) in the day and fundraising for that (youth team) at night.”
Sanders wasn’t anticipating coaching a youth World Series team.
“I took the rec team because they needed one more coach,” Sanders said. “I thought I would get some daddies to help me and I would be done with it.
"Well, we won the league, so then I am having to coach all-stars. Then we went undefeated in district and went to state in Tuscaloosa and won the state championship last Sunday morning and now we have to go to the World Series. I am thinking, 'How did this happen, how did I get into this spot?'
“But it is all good. I am burnt at both ends right now but I will look back later and enjoy it.”
The timing of the World Series is not ideal, either, for Sanders. The tournament starts on July 30 and a couple of wins could force him to miss the start of Geneva football practice on Monday, Aug. 2.
Four-star Seminole standout: While most of the hype locally has been on Geneva County five-star standout Emmanuel Henderson, a recent Alabama verbal commitment, the Wiregrass has another standout right across the Alabama-Georgia border.
Seminole County senior Nick Cull, a 5-foot-11, 188-pound defensive back/wide receiver, is a four-star athlete who has received 23 offers from Power 5 schools, including Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Minnesota and Nebraska.
Considered the 45th best athlete in talent-rich Georgia, he is being recruited as a cornerback or as an athlete.
According to 247sports, he is expected to announce his college choice in two weeks on July 30.
He is the cousin of former Seminole County and Georgia Bulldog star Bacarri Rambo, who played five seasons in the NFL with the Washington Redskins, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.
Starting dates: Teams in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) can hold official first practices on Monday, Aug. 2, while Alabama Independent Schools Association (AISA) teams can start a couple of days earlier on Thursday, July 29.
The coverage area’s two teams in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) – Early County and Seminole County – can hold their opening conditioning practices on July 28 with the first practice in pads set for Aug. 2.
All three associations have opening games set for Thursday, Aug. 19 and Friday, Aug. 20.