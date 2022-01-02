Coaching changes highlight top Wiregrass sports stories of 2021

The 2021 sports year in the Wiregrass was marked with notable coaching changes at the high school and college level.
Smitty Grider, the first football coach after the consolidation of Dothan and Northview, resigned after three seasons on the job and was recently replaced by Jed Kennedy, who was an assistant for Enterprise High. Along those same lines, Rick Darlington left Enterprise as head coach to take over in Deland, Fla. A replacement for Darlington is expected soon.
In the strangest coaching situation of the year, Pike Liberal Arts football coach Mario White resigned just hours before the Patriots played Glenwood in the semifinal round of the AISA Class AAA playoffs. Rush Hixon, an assistant football coach who is also head baseball coach, was named interim head coach and led the Patriots to the state football title. He has since been named head football coach to go along with his baseball duties.
Scott Horne retired after spending the last 12 years leading the G.W. Long football program and was replaced by David Watts. Dale County football coach Don Moore left to take on that role at Goshen, replacing Bart Snyder, who resigned after 12 years as head coach of his alma mater. Moore was replaced at Dale County by Luke Tucker. Mike DuBose took on the head football coaching duties at his alma mater of Opp.
Jason Hurst left the Northside Methodist Academy football program and was replaced by Toby Greene, who had spent the previous year at Headland. Coaching veteran Rodney Dollar was hired at Headland, but was relieved from those duties late in the season and eventually replaced by Reginald Melton.
On the basketball level, Larry Easterwood retired after leading the Rehobeth boys basketball team for the past 22 years and assumed duties as athletics director for the Houston County schools system. Emanuel Brown is now the head coach of the Rebels.
Zach Kelley stepped away as the head girls basketball coach at his alma mater of Daleville after 10 seasons and is now an assistant for the Enterprise girls basketball program. Chase Lewis left the Ashford basketball program after eight years to take a job at Lafayette and was replaced by Dothan native Michael Edge.
On the college level, Troy athletics director Brent Jones made changes in both the baseball and football programs. Mark Smartt was out after six seasons as the head baseball coach and Skylar Meade was hired to take his place. And Chip Lindsey was fired after three years as head football coach and replaced by Jon Sumrall.
FM repeat: Carter Loflin of Duluth, Ga., won the Press Thornton Future Masters in a playoff against Jones Free of Selma to become only the third back-to-back champion in the 15-18 age division and the first since current PGA Tour pro Stewart Cink did it 30 years ago (1990-91) on the Dothan County Club course. The other back-to-back champion was Eddie Pearce in 1968 and 1969.
Triple crowns: Two area high schools won state championships in three different sports during the year. Pike Liberal Arts boys won titles in basketball, baseball and football. The Patriots also won football in 2020. Providence Christian girls won state titles in indoor track, outdoor track and cross country, which the Eagles also won in 2020. Abbeville Christian won state championships in girls basketball and softball, which completed a triple-crown during the school year with its 2020 volleyball title.
Other titles: Houston Academy and Elba each won state golf championships. Providence Christian boys won the state cross country crown. Houston Academy boys won the state tennis title.
Individual champs: Rehobeth’s Brantley Scott won the AHSAA Class 5A individual golf title, Jake McDonald won the Class 3A golf title and Elba’s John Martin Wilson won the 1A-2A golf title. Providence Christian’s Millicent Talmadge won the individual cross country championship and the Eagles’ Conner Patterson repeated as the individual boys cross country champ.
Rehobeth Zachary Hannah won gold medals in the AHSAA Swimming Championships in the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle events. Enterprise eighth grader Evelyn Holmes-Smith became the first wrestler from the Wiregrass – girls or boys – to win an AHSAA state title in the sport, capturing her state title in the 105-pound weight class of the AHSAA Girls State Championship meet.
State honors: Karoline Striplin of Geneva County earned the state’s Miss Basketball honor, becoming only the second from the Wiregrass to ever do so; joining Eufaula’s Gwen Jackson. Striplin signed with the University of Tennessee, ironically the same college Jackson played for.
Houston Academy’s Brian Hart was named the Alabama Boys Tennis Coach of the Year by the NFHS Coaches Association
National honor: Former Enterprise and University of Houston football star Marcus Jones was honored with the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in college football and the defensive back/return specialist was also named an Associated Press first team All-American as a defensive back.
Top signee: Geneva County football star Emmanuel Henderson, who holds the school record with 6,699- career rushing yards, signed with the University of Alabama. He ranks 11th all-time in AHSAA state history, according to the AHSAA website.
Flying high: Dothan wakeboarder Mary Morgan Howell won for the first time as a professional in the women’s pro division of the 61st Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament in Pine Mountain, Ga.
Fishing award: Alexis Grandstaff of Headland was one of two female fishermen named to the prestigious 12-member Bassmaster All-American squad.
Back at it: Barbour County High returned to sports after missing all of the 2020-2021 academic year after opting out of athletics due to COVID-19 concerns.
New sports: Dothan and Eufaula became the first high schools to participate in flag football as it became a recognized sport in the AHSAA. Enterprise State announced it was adding volleyball, men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s cross country to its sports lineup.
Notable obits: A number of Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame inductees passed away: Bobby Sirmon, J.T. Radney, Jim McCain, Mack Kirkland and Wayne Trawick.
Troy women dominate: Coach Chanda Rigby led the Troy women’s basketball program to its third Sun Belt tournament championship and third NCAA Tournament appearance.
Strong pitching: Slocomb native Clay Holmes finished the season strong for the New York Yankees after being traded to New York on July 26 from Pittsburgh. The pitcher earned a 5-2 record and a 1.61 earned run average over 25 games and 28 innings with the Yankees. He struck out 34 and walked only four.
They’re out: Local umpires Jimmy Young and Mike Hall stepped away from umpiring roles on the field after many years on the youth and high school levels.
She’s in: Dothan’s Rhonda Kirk was inducted into the Alabama Sports Officials Foundation Hall of Fame.
New arena: Headland opened Steve Williams Arena, a beautiful new gym on the campus of the high school named in honor of the former coach and principal.
Court dedication: Houston Academy named its basketball court in honor of Ron Watson, who coached the boys basketball program from 2004-2019 and was a former standout athlete at the school during his playing days.
Hoops champs: Eufaula won the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic for the third straight time, beating Dothan in the title game on the last day of 2021. The tournament returned after not being held the previous year due to COVID-19 concerns. The Turkey Classic, an eight-team tournament, was also added as a play-in event for the final Hoops Classic spot in the field of 16 teams.
Racing history: Ty Majeski won the Rattler 250 at the South Alabama Speedway, becoming the first in the 45-year history of the event to win the Super Late Model car race four times.
Big events: The Circle City Nationals were held at the BMX track in Dothan, bringing thousands to the city. Highland Oaks golf course hosted the LPGA Q-Series tournament in which those who finished in the top 46 earned status onto the LPGA Tour for the upcoming season. The Alabama State Games returned after having to cancel the previous year due to COVID-19.