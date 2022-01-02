Coaching changes highlight top Wiregrass sports stories of 2021

Jason Hurst left the Northside Methodist Academy football program and was replaced by Toby Greene, who had spent the previous year at Headland. Coaching veteran Rodney Dollar was hired at Headland, but was relieved from those duties late in the season and eventually replaced by Reginald Melton.

On the basketball level, Larry Easterwood retired after leading the Rehobeth boys basketball team for the past 22 years and assumed duties as athletics director for the Houston County schools system. Emanuel Brown is now the head coach of the Rebels.

Zach Kelley stepped away as the head girls basketball coach at his alma mater of Daleville after 10 seasons and is now an assistant for the Enterprise girls basketball program. Chase Lewis left the Ashford basketball program after eight years to take a job at Lafayette and was replaced by Dothan native Michael Edge.

On the college level, Troy athletics director Brent Jones made changes in both the baseball and football programs. Mark Smartt was out after six seasons as the head baseball coach and Skylar Meade was hired to take his place. And Chip Lindsey was fired after three years as head football coach and replaced by Jon Sumrall.