Led by a 3-under-par 69 by senior Nick Cook, the Enterprise golf team wiped out the rest of the 14-team field in winning the Raider-Eagle Invitational at Highland Oaks in Dothan on Tuesday.

The Wildcats had a team total of 37-under-par 539 for the two-day event which featured 27 holes of best ball and scramble play on Monday, followed by 18 holes of stroke play on Tuesday.

Auburn placed second at 567, followed by Smiths Station at 586 and St. Paul’s and Bayside Academy both at 592 to round out the top five.

Cook finished tied for second in the individual competition behind medalist Buddy Fleming of St. Paul’s, who carded a 67. Like Cook, Connor Jones of Auburn also shot 69. Gibby Charlton of Enterprise was just behind with a 71, while Nathan Hall of Auburn finished at 72.

Cook actually got off to a rocky start before making two eagles on his front nine to turn everything around.

“I was 4-over through my first six,” Cook said.

But an eagle on the seventh hole would be a sign of good things to come.

“I hit a good drive and was right in the fairway,” Cook said. “I had 173 to the hole and I hit an 8-iron to pin high and made the putt – I’d say about 12 feet.

“On the next hole, I just made a dumb bogey … I three putted. But on hole nine I hit a good drive and hit my second shot short left and I chipped in for eagle.”

The solid play would continue on the back nine.

“A good drive on 10 right in front of the green,” Cook said. “I got up and down for birdie. On 11, I hit a good drive – middle of the fairway. I pulled my second shot long and left, so I’m in the hazard. I hit a fabulous shot to about 6 feet and made that putt for birdie.

“On hole 12, I hit a good drive right in front of the green. My ball was in a divot, so I didn’t know how to play the shot. So I just hit it like a normal shot and it got on the green and rolled out. Then I made the putt … it was a right to left hard breaker and I made that putt from about 8 feet.”

Cook made par on the next two holes and then made birdie on No. 15.

“I hit a great drive and had 215 to the hole,” Cook said of the birdie. “I hit it short right, but luckily I got up and down for birdie. The birdie putt was maybe 10 feet down the hill.”

Cook then made par on his final three holes.

He plays the Highland Oaks course from time to time and understands it can be very challenging approaching the greens.

“When your game is off and they have the pins tucked, you want to be precise because you want to get right with the ridges,” Cook said. “If you come up a few yards short … just like on No. 9 on Marshwood … if you don’t carry the ridge, you’re going to be putting 30-feet, 40-feet back up the hill. Nobody wants that.”

While Cook and Charlton led the Enterprise charge, Jon Ed Steed and Jack Bailey were both solid with scores of even-par 72 and Luke Thornton had a 76.

With the Class 7A sectional golf tournament approaching next week at Tartan Pines in Enterprise, Cook believes the tournament this week gives his team a gauge of the competition ahead, which will include Auburn and Smiths Station.

“This gives us a good idea of where our game is at compared to theirs because at the sectional, only the top two teams advance,” Cook said. “This shows us where we need to improve on for next week.

“Tartan Pines is a challenging golf course. This was a good test to see where all of our games are. This gives us a lot of confidence for next week that we can advance and we can make a run to the state championship.”

Four other local teams competed in the tournament, including host schools Houston Academy and Providence Christian, along with Northside Methodist Academy and Opp.

NMA shot a team-total 611, while HA came in at 616, Opp at 622 and Providence Christian at 710.

Tanner Beasley led NMA with a 76 while Davis Moore shot a 78. For HA, Sam Waller and Denton Dowling each scored 78. Opp was led by Conner Machen with an 81 and Providence Christian was led by Camden McCallister at 90.

Other teams included Daphne, Tuscaloosa County, Trinity, Montgomery Academy and Orange Beach.