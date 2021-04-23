Cottonwood and Clarke County split playoff doubleheader

COTTONWOOD - Fast starts and solid pitching were the recipe in Friday’s Class 2A first-round series doubleheader at Cottonwood.
The host Bears had that formula in game one for a 10-0 win, but the visiting Clarke County Bulldogs snatched it for a game two 8-3 win to earn a split of the two games.
The deciding third game in the best-of-three series is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. in Cottonwood. Should expected rain wipe out the game, the teams would play at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
The series winner advances to a second-round match-up next week against the Luverne-Randolph County series winner.
“We had a great game one and we came out kind of sluggish in the second game and got a late start, but going into game three, I feel good about it,” Cottonwood head coach Danny Coachman said. “The guys know where we are at. I told them it is do or die and you have to bring you’re A game.”
In the opener, Cottonwood’s offense put up two quick four spots on the board and rode the solid pitching of senior Brody Morris in a 10-0 win. It was a role reversal in the second game as the Bulldogs struck for four runs in the first two innings and pitcher Pace Young had a strong performance, especially in the first six innings, during the 8-3 Clarke County win.
Friday’s games were played under the backdrop of a sad occasion in Bears athletic history as legendary former Cottonwood head football and baseball coach Jim McCain passed away earlier in the morning in Mississippi. McCain, a 2000 Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame inductee, guided the Bears baseball program to four state titles in the 1980s and to a state football title in 1986.
A flower arrangement was placed in front of the mound before the game and McCain was remembered in brief remarks.
Once the game started, the Bears quickly growled, scoring four runs in both of the first two innings. They added a run in both the fourth and fifth to end the game on the 10-run mercy rule.
It was more than enough for Morris, who was efficient on the mound in pitching a four-hit shutout. He struck out three and walked two.
“It was awesome,” Coachman said of Morris’ pitching performance. “He pitched a great game. He hit his spots and had great location. I was very well pleased with the way he pitched. He has been pitching like that all year.”
He worked around a threat in the opening inning as the Bulldogs put the first two on base to open the game off a walk by Young and a single by Avery Newton. Alex Steadham advanced the runners to second and third with a sacrifice bunt, but Morris got a strikeout and a ground out to end the threat.
The Bears quickly followed with their first four-run inning in the bottom of the first.
Lead-off hitter Anthony Anderson reached on an error by the shortstop. He moved to second during a strikeout to Morris and over to third on a wild pitch before scoring on Austin McCardle’s single in the shortstop hole.
A stolen base by McCardle and a hit by pitch to Alan Jones put runners at first and second for Caleb Butler. The left-handed hitting Butler hit a deep fly ball that got over the right fielder for a two-run triple, boosting the Bears’ margin to 3-0.
Dylan McCardle then earned an infield hit to the first baseman on the ensuing at-bat, beating the pitcher covering to the bag. Butler came in to score on the play to make it 4-0.
The Bears added another four spot in the second inning to increase their lead to 8-0.
After a fly out opened the inning, Anderson singled in the shortstop hole and Morris followed with a well-executed hit and run single to right field. The Bulldogs tried to throw behind Morris at first after the throw in to the infield, but it was a wild one that went past the first baseman. Anderson scored on the error and Morris advanced to second base.
Austin McCardle then singled and stole second to put runners and second and third before Jones stroked a two-run double down the left field line, scoring Anderson and courtesy runner Klete Meadows to extend the lead to 7-0. Butler followed with his second run-scoring hit of the game, a single to right to score Jones to make it 8-0.
Cottonwood tacked on another run in the fourth, capitalizing on its speed and poor Bulldog defense.
After two quick outs, Dylan McCardle hit a grounder to the shortstop and the speedster forced a high throw to reach first. McCardle then stole two straight bases – the fifth and sixth stolen bases in the game for Cottonwood – to move to third. His cousin, Ethan McCardle, then hit a grounder to the shortstop that was misplayed for an error and the sophomore McCardle scored from third on the play.
Cottonwood ended the game with a run in the bottom half. Carson Wells singled to left and Ethan Gilley reached on a bunt single. A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third and Anderson ripped a run-scoring double to make it 10-0.
Cottonwood finished the game with 11 hits. Butler and Dylan McCardle had two each. Butler had a team-high three runs batted in and Jones drove in two.
Clarke County had four hits – a single each by Newton, Grayson Gibson, Steadham and Jaryan Jackson.
In game two, it was role reversal of the opener as Clarke County, the home team on the scoreboard, got the fast start, scoring a run in the bottom of the first and two in the second for an early 3-0 lead. Three Bears helped aid the cause. Steadham had a RBI double to highlight the attack.
The Bulldogs added to their lead with four runs in the sixth on a two-run single by Jackson and a two-run homer by Wilson.
Cottonwood ruined the shutout bid in the top of the seventh. With one out, Austin McCardle was hit by a pitch and Jones singled up the middle before Butler unloaded a three-run homer to right, cutting the margin to 8-3.
Young had a one-hit shutout prior to the final inning. He finished with three hits and two runs allowed and struck out 11.
“He was keeping off balance and had guys going up guessing instead of seeing and reacting,” Coachman said. “Our hitters were going up there looking breaking ball and he would sneak a fastball by us and caught us looking or vice versa. I will give him credit. He pitched one heck of a game.”
The Bulldogs had nine hits, led by a three-hit effort by Young.
Jones had two of the three Cottonwood hits with Butler adding the other hit on the homer.