Cottonwood and Clarke County split playoff doubleheader

COTTONWOOD - Fast starts and solid pitching were the recipe in Friday’s Class 2A first-round series doubleheader at Cottonwood.

The host Bears had that formula in game one for a 10-0 win, but the visiting Clarke County Bulldogs snatched it for a game two 8-3 win to earn a split of the two games.

The deciding third game in the best-of-three series is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. in Cottonwood. Should expected rain wipe out the game, the teams would play at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The series winner advances to a second-round match-up next week against the Luverne-Randolph County series winner.

“We had a great game one and we came out kind of sluggish in the second game and got a late start, but going into game three, I feel good about it,” Cottonwood head coach Danny Coachman said. “The guys know where we are at. I told them it is do or die and you have to bring you’re A game.”

In the opener, Cottonwood’s offense put up two quick four spots on the board and rode the solid pitching of senior Brody Morris in a 10-0 win. It was a role reversal in the second game as the Bulldogs struck for four runs in the first two innings and pitcher Pace Young had a strong performance, especially in the first six innings, during the 8-3 Clarke County win.