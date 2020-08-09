Cottonwood baseball standout Clayton Gilmore signs with Faulkner University

Baseball has always been a part of Clayton Gilmore’s life.
“Probably ever since I could walk,” Gilmore said when asked how long he has played the sport.
The recent Cottonwood graduate now has an opportunity to continue playing the sport he loves at the college level after signing a scholarship last Monday to play at Faulkner University in Montgomery.
“It was surreal,” Gilmore said. “You dream as a little kid about playing baseball at the next level and for you to actually do it is a surreal moment.”
A three-year starter at Cottonwood, Gilmore was a versatile player for the Bears, lining up at most every position during his time with the program.
“I basically played anywhere at Cottonwood,” Gilmore said. “I played anywhere in the infield and outfield. I pitched. I didn’t catch. Catching is probably the only thing I didn’t do.
“My natural position I feel is second base just because I have played that my whole life, but I am good for any position coach puts me.”
Cottonwood head coach Danny Coachman said Gilmore played a big role in the Bears’ success the last three years, which includes 45 wins in 61 games with two state playoff appearances. Cottonwood, like every team in the state, didn’t have a chance for the playoffs this past season because of COVID-19 that shut the season down in mid-March.
“He was known to us as ‘Mr. Reliable,” Coachman said. “He won several games for us with walk-off hits. When he was given the ball to pitch, you could always depend on him to throw strikes and have the batter make contact to where the defense was.”
During the recent COVID-19 shortened season, Gilmore was off to a blistering start, earning a .577 batting average (15 hits in 26 at-bats) with six runs batted in over six games. He also amassed a 3-1 pitching record, starting or relieving in four games. He struck out 22, while allowing 14 hits and eight walks over 22 innings.
As a junior over 22 games, he finished with a .419 batting average (31-of-74) with six doubles, two triples, 12 stolen bases, 29 runs scored and 16 runs batted in. As a pitcher, he had a 3-2 record with a 2.33 earned run average over 42 innings.
While he shined as a pitcher, both Gilmore and Coachman believe his strength is hitting. Gilmore noted he was either the leading hitter or second on the team in batting average in all three seasons with the Bears.
“He is a very good contact hitter,” Coachman said of Gilmore, who was penciled in at the No. 2 spot in the batting order at Cottonwood. “He will put the ball in play. He rarely strikes out.
"He is also a great base runner. He is the type of player who studies the pitchers and gets great reads when he is on second base and stealing third.”
Gilmore’s ability to make contact was evident in that he struck out just seven times during the 22 games as a junior and only once in the six games of the shortened season this past spring.
“I am more of a contact hitter, put the ball in play, line drive in the gaps,” Gilmore said.
Gilmore, who was also a wide receiver on Cottonwood’s football team, said he knew four weeks ago that Faulkner baseball was his college future, but didn’t make it official until this past week.
“I talked to a bunch of different schools, but they never really panned out,” Gilmore said. “Faulkner is really the only one that gave me an opportunity, so I just went with it.
“I went and looked around the campus and talked to some of the coaches. It is a great campus. I can’t wait to be up there.”
The Eagles are expected to play Gilmore mostly at second base and/or in the outfield on defense, using his speed for the latter spot.
