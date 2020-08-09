Cottonwood baseball standout Clayton Gilmore signs with Faulkner University

“He was known to us as ‘Mr. Reliable,” Coachman said. “He won several games for us with walk-off hits. When he was given the ball to pitch, you could always depend on him to throw strikes and have the batter make contact to where the defense was.”

During the recent COVID-19 shortened season, Gilmore was off to a blistering start, earning a .577 batting average (15 hits in 26 at-bats) with six runs batted in over six games. He also amassed a 3-1 pitching record, starting or relieving in four games. He struck out 22, while allowing 14 hits and eight walks over 22 innings.

As a junior over 22 games, he finished with a .419 batting average (31-of-74) with six doubles, two triples, 12 stolen bases, 29 runs scored and 16 runs batted in. As a pitcher, he had a 3-2 record with a 2.33 earned run average over 42 innings.

While he shined as a pitcher, both Gilmore and Coachman believe his strength is hitting. Gilmore noted he was either the leading hitter or second on the team in batting average in all three seasons with the Bears.

“He is a very good contact hitter,” Coachman said of Gilmore, who was penciled in at the No. 2 spot in the batting order at Cottonwood. “He will put the ball in play. He rarely strikes out.