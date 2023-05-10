COTTONWOOD – The maturity and work ethic of Cottonwood basketball player Macey Andrews can be witnessed by her holding down a job while also going to school and being a key member of the team this past season.

“I work at Dothan Animal Hospital, and I’ve been working there for over a year,” Andrews said. “It took a lot of convincing to my mom and a lot of begging and finally I got to play.”

The decision to play basketball her senior year after two years away from the sport certainly paid off as Andrews signed a scholarship on Wednesday morning to continue her academic and basketball career at Faulkner University, which competes on the NAIA level.

Andrews started on the Bears’ basketball team as a freshman, but didn’t play the next two years while working after school.

But at the urging of Cottonwood girls basketball coach Anthony Austin and others, Andrews found her way back on the court for her senior season.

“Macey is a great kid,” Austin said. “She didn’t play her 10th or 11th grade year and we practically begged her to play her 12th grade year. She came out and she was phenomenal for us.”

Andrews averaged around 10 points and seven rebounds per game for the Bears while playing a small forward position.

“Most teams left her open and she knocked that thing down," Austin said. "She plays defense really well and she can shoot it well.”

Austin was impressed with the work ethic of Andrews.

“She works her butt off on the court and off the court,” Austin said. "She’s passionate about the game … she wants to win.”

Though she was away from the court for a few years, it didn’t take too long for Andrews to get back in a groove as a player.

“It was a lot of adjusting, but as soon as I got back out there … I was there,” Andrews said.

Besides her playing skills, Andrews also demonstrated leadership qualities.

“I like to say that I can hype up my team when we need it the most,” Andrews said.

As for signing a scholarship with Faulkner, Andrews said the decision was easy once she made a visit to the campus located in Montgomery.

“When I went and toured, it was just a gorgeous campus and I fell in love with everybody there … everybody was just so sweet and I just felt like that was the right place for me,” she said.

Andrews said she will be working out hard to get in better shape as she prepares for the next level and is appreciative to everyone who has helped her get to this point.

She’s eager for what the future holds.

“To play at the next level means definitely more leadership and more opportunities to go and better myself,” Andrews said.