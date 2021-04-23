Cottonwood Bears blank Clarke County in playoff opener

COTTONWOOD - Cottonwood’s offense put up two quick four spots on the board and rode the solid pitching of senior Brody Morris from there to earn a 10-0 win over Clarke County in the opening game of the best-of-three Class 2A state playoff series Friday in Cottonwood.
The second game was being played at the Dothan Eagle print edition deadline with Clarke County leading 4-0 after four complete innings.
If Cottonwood rallies to win that one, it advances to a second-round match-up next week against the Luverne-Randolph County series winner. If Clarke County holds on to win, the teams will play a deciding third game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Friday’s games were played under the backdrop of a sad occasion in Bears athletic history as legendary former Cottonwood head football and baseball coach Jim McCain passed away earlier in the morning in Mississippi. McCain, a 2000 Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame inductee, guided the Bears baseball program to four state titles in the 1980s and to a state football title in 1986.
A flower arrangement was placed in front of the mound before the game and McCain was remembered in brief remarks.
Once the game started, the Bears quickly growled, scoring four runs in both of the first two innings. They added a run in both the fourth and fifth to end the game on the 10-run mercy rule.
It was more than enough for Morris, who was efficient on the mound in pitching a four-hit shutout. He struck out three and walked two.
He worked around a threat in the opening inning as the Bulldogs put the first two on base to open the game off a walk by Pace Young and a single by Avery Newton. Alex Steadham advanced the runners to second and third with a sacrifice bunt, but Morris got a strikeout and a ground out to end the threat.
The Bears quickly followed with their first four-run inning in the bottom of the first.
Lead-off hitter Anthony Anderson reached on an error by the shortstop. He moved to second during a strikeout to Morris and over to third on a wild pitch before scoring on Austin McCardle’s single in the shortstop hole.
A stolen base by McCardle and a hit by pitch to Alan Jones put runners at first and second for Caleb Butler. The left-handed hitting Butler hit a deep fly ball that got over the right fielder for a two-run triple, boosting the Bears’ margin to 3-0.
Dylan McCardle then earned an infield hit to the first baseman on the ensuing at-bat, beating the pitcher covering to the bag. Butler came in to score on the play to make it 4-0.
The Bears added another four spot in the second inning to increase their lead to 8-0.
After a fly out opened the inning, Anderson singled in the shortstop hole and Morris followed with a well-executed hit and run single to right field. The Bulldogs tried to throw behind Morris at first after the throw in to the infield, but it was a wild one that went past the first baseman. Anderson scored on the error and Morris advanced to second base.
Austin McCardle then singled and stole second to put runners and second and third before Jones stroked a two-run double down the left field line, scoring Anderson and courtesy runner Klete Meadows to extend the lead to 7-0. Butler followed with his second run-scoring hit of the game, a single to right to score Jones to make it 8-0.
Cottonwood tacked on another run in the fourth, capitalizing on its speed and poor Bulldog defense.
After two quick outs, Dylan McCardle hit a grounder to the shortstop and the speedster forced a high throw to reach first. McCardle then stole two straight bases – the fifth and sixth stolen bases in the game for Cottonwood – to move to third. His cousin, Ethan McCardle, then hit a grounder to the shortstop that was misplayed for an error and the sophomore McCardle scored from third on the play.
Cottonwood ended the game with a run in the bottom half. Carson Wells singled to left and Ethan Gilley reached on a bunt single. A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third and Anderson ripped a run-scoring double to make it 10-0.