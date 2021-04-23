Cottonwood Bears blank Clarke County in playoff opener

It was more than enough for Morris, who was efficient on the mound in pitching a four-hit shutout. He struck out three and walked two.

He worked around a threat in the opening inning as the Bulldogs put the first two on base to open the game off a walk by Pace Young and a single by Avery Newton. Alex Steadham advanced the runners to second and third with a sacrifice bunt, but Morris got a strikeout and a ground out to end the threat.

The Bears quickly followed with their first four-run inning in the bottom of the first.

Lead-off hitter Anthony Anderson reached on an error by the shortstop. He moved to second during a strikeout to Morris and over to third on a wild pitch before scoring on Austin McCardle’s single in the shortstop hole.

A stolen base by McCardle and a hit by pitch to Alan Jones put runners at first and second for Caleb Butler. The left-handed hitting Butler hit a deep fly ball that got over the right fielder for a two-run triple, boosting the Bears’ margin to 3-0.

Dylan McCardle then earned an infield hit to the first baseman on the ensuing at-bat, beating the pitcher covering to the bag. Butler came in to score on the play to make it 4-0.