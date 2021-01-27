Cottonwood gets OT win over Headland

Cottonwood edged Headland 59-57 in overtime on Tuesday night as Mehki Anglin hit two late free throws and Headland missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to decide the game.
Raymond Bryant had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Allen Jones had 13 points.
Anglin had 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
Patrick Burke had 27 points and Caleb Dozier 11 for Headland. Andre Galloway earned 12 rebounds.
Junior Varsity
Headland boys 48, Cottonwood 19: Tylan Williams had 15 points and T.J. Buttone 11 to lead Headland.