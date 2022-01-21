Cottonwood girls basketball forced to forfeit four games, including three area contests

The Cottonwood Bears girls basketball team has had to forfeit four games, including three area games, from the past two weeks, resulting in major changes to the Class 2A, Area 2 standings.

Cottonwood head coach Lazabian Jackson confirmed the forfeits to the Dothan Eagle on Friday.

“We had a player who didn’t pass a class in her ninth grade year and she passed the class in the first semester (that ended before Christmas), but it is a yearly class and I didn’t go back and check that,” Jackson said. “I figured since she passed the first semester that she was good to go, but she wasn’t since it was a yearly class.”

The ineligible player competed in only four games – all coming in January. She did not participate in any games before January.

Unfortunately for Cottonwood, three of the games she played in were area victories over Geneva County on Jan. 4, Abbeville on Jan. 7 and Houston County on Jan. 13. She also played in a non-area contest against Northside Methodist on Jan. 11, also resulting in a forfeit of that game.

However, she did not play in Cottonwood’s Tuesday area win over Geneva County.