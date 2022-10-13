Cottonwood powers over Zion Chapel for Class 2A, Region 2 win

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood played power football on both sides of the line of scrimmage in disposing of Zion Chapel 33-0 Thursday night in a Class 2A, Region 2 game.

After coming off a tough 35-28 home loss to G.W. Long last Friday, the Bears were dominant with their running attack against Zion Chapel and smothering on defense in improving to 4-4 overall, 3-3 in the region.

“We were very pleased with the offensive line,” Cottonwood coach Dustin Harrison said. “They played very well right out of the gates.

“We challenged them and they rose to the challenge really well, especially early on. They’ve been coming off the ball and being physical and staying low.”

Harrison was also happy to see his defense record a shutout, its second of the season.

“The defense bent but didn’t break,” Harrison said. “They (Zion Chapel) had one really long drive … about an eight-minute drive … but we got the stop at the end. We were really pleased with our guys staying focused and not breaking down and giving up a big play.”

Cottonwood didn’t have any individuals put up big numbers statistically, but instead it was very much of a team victory. Eight players carried the ball offensively in grinding down the Zion Chapel defense.

Cottonwood scored in each of its three first-half drives to lead 19-0 at the break.

Quarterback Kaden Simmons put the first points on the board with a 1-yard sneak. An 18-yard run by Christian Williams on an end around had put the Bears in position at the 4.

“We saw some things on film that made us want to run that a little bit this week and our guys executed it really well,” Harrison said of the end around, which was utilized several times during the game.

After Marcos Alvarez gained a yard, a holding call on the next play pushed the Bears back to the 13. Simmons then connected with Dylan McCardle for 12 yards down to the 1 before Simmons took it in for the score. Ethan Simmons added the extra point kick.

After forcing a three-and-out, Cottonwood set up at its 44 following a punt and didn’t take long to find the end zone again.

A 21-yard run by Alvarez on 3rd-and-3 got the Bears to the 27 and two plays later Alvarez exploded up the middle for a 24-yard touchdown run. The PAT was missed.

Cottonwood made it 19-0 with 8:44 to play before halftime when Alvarez scored on a 9-yard run following a 52-yard run by C.J. Carroll. The snap was fumbled on the PAT attempt and the score stood at 19-0.

Zion Chapel put together a long drive right before halftime, making it down to the Bears’ 25 before the defense came up big on the next three plays – the final being an incomplete pass in the end zone that was well defended on the final play before intermission.

The Bears came out strong in the third quarter to virtually put the game away, driving 73 yards in 12 plays to reach the end zone when Anthony Pressley scored from 10 yards out on a tough run up the middle, showing good second effort to push over the goal line.

The play before the touchdown, Cottonwood converted a 4th-and-5 play when Kaden Simmons connected with Ethan Gilley in the flat and the receiver turned it up field for an 18-yard gain. The extra point kick was made after the TD and Cottonwood led 26-0 midway through the third quarter.

The Bears put the final points on the scoreboard with 10:27 to play in the fourth quarter when Pressley ran in from 5 yards out and Ethan Simmons kicked through the PAT. Kylin Hudson had a big 19-yard run on the final play of the third quarter to get the Bears down to the 12.

Zion Chapel got some offense generated on the ensuing series as quarterback Morgan Sanders, who unofficially rushed for 115 yards in the game on 29 carries, got loose on a 32-yard run down to the 17.

However, on a 4th-and-8 play from the 15, Sanders was intercepted by Jayden Garrett at the goal line to turn back the Rebels.

Zion Chapel ran a two-quarterback set at times during the game with both Sanders and Michael Fuller lining up side-by-side in the backfield.

It was something Harrison was prepared for.

“It’s kind of an old-school single wing offense … some people call it double barrel or whatever … but it’s where you have two guys there that can take a snap,” Harrison said. “It’s more like a wildcat. They run the quarterbacks a whole lot, like you saw tonight. That’s their base offense.”

With the win, Cottonwood sits in fourth place in the region with Geneva County (2-5 overall, 1-4 region) on the schedule next week. The top four teams in the region earn a playoff spot.

Zion Chapel is now 2-7 overall, 1-5 in the region.

“Obviously, all of the region games are important, but our focus was on this tonight and we’ll wake up tomorrow and our focus will be on Geneva County,” Harrison said.

While certainly happy with the execution from his team, there was another element of the game that had Harrison extremely pleased.

“My favorite thing about tonight is I had three different officials come up and talk to me about how great our team’s sportsmanship was,” Harrison said. “That is what I’m probably most proud of because that’s about their character and becoming men and showing class … showing discipline and representing their families and God and their school in a first class way. So I’m most pleased with that.”