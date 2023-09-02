Running the ball down the opponent's throat is exactly what Cottonwood head coach Dustin Harrison wanted to see from his team.

"That was our plan from the beginning," Harrison said. "We felt like that gave us the best opportunity to win, and we were confident that our guys could get the job done up front."

The plan to keep the ball on the ground seemed to work out as Cottonwood rallied from a first half deficit to defeat Northside Methodist Academy 52-38 Friday night at Rip Hewes Stadium.

When the first half concluded, it looked like Northside was going to have the momentum going into the next set of quarters, as they took a 24-20 lead right when time expired. However, Cottonwood's offense and defense came out of the locker room on all cylinders and pulled away to victory.

The opening touchdown came on the Bears' first possession when Kylin Hudson sprinted 61 yards into the end zone on a 1st-and-10 play from the 41-yard line with 8:11 left in the first quarter. The Cottonwood defense parted the seas for Hudson, allowing him a clear path up the middle to take it all the way. The PAT was no good.

The Knights didn't get very far on their first possession. After quarterback Harry Hicks lost three yards on a run during the opening play of the drive, the team didn't convert, and were forced to punt on 4th-and-3 from the 36-yard line.

Once getting the ball back, it didn't take long for Cottonwood to find the end zone again. With 3:13 remaining in the opening quarter, Braylon Morris connected with Klete Meadows on 42-yard touchdown pass. On the snap, Meadows started running down the left sideline, where Morris spotted him and landed a perfect pass directly into Meadows' hands. Meadows ran in to complete the two-point conversion, giving the Bears a 14-0 lead.

At the start of the second quarter, Fitz Carter nailed a 22-yard field goal to get Northside Methodist on the board. Following this field goal, it seemed like the momentum started to shift for the Knights.

During their second possession of the quarter, the Knights got down to the 39-yard line courtesy of a strong run by Braylen Clements. On a 3rd-and-9 play from the 32-yard line, Hicks threw a quick pass to Clements, who managed to work his way around the defense and get down to the 9-yard line.

With 5:42 left in the half, Hicks was scrambling to get around the Cottonwood defense and find an open receiver. That receiver came in the form of Caleb Watkins, who caught the pass and brought it in for a touchdown. Carter connected on the PAT to get the Knights within four points of the lead.

After receiving a punt, the Bears set up shop at the 42-yard line. In the first play of the drive, Meadows cut to the right side, sliced his way through the defense, and ran 62 yards into the end zone for his second touchdown on the night.

The Knights said not so fast, and on a drive that only required four plays, Clements rushed five yards for a touchdown to pull the Knights back within four. Carter would then connect on the PAT to cut the deficit to three.

One of the best defensive plays of the night came when Cottonwood got the ball back. As Morris stepped back to find a receiver down field, Clements jumped in front of the pass and brought the ball back to the 45-yard line.

This sequence eventually turned into a touchdown when Hicks fired a 26-yard bomb into the end zone to Jordan Sanford on 4th-and-1 just as time expired. After Carter knocked down the extra point, the Knights found themselves heading into the locker room with a 24-20 lead.

Cottonwood scored first in the second half as King Campbell broke free of the defense and rushed into the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 26-24 lead. Meadows failed to convert the extra two points.

As for Northside Methodist, it was the tale of two halves. The Bears defense put their foot down and held the Knights to zero points in the third quarter. On the offensive side of things, a touchdown by Campbell followed by another one from Meadows, gave Cottonwood a 40-24 lead heading into the fourth.

While the Knights did show fight in the fourth quarter, Cottonwood managed to put the game out of reach with touchdowns from Meadows and Morris in the final five minutes.

Northside Methodist also scored twice in the final two minutes. After a penalty put Cottonwood at the five-yard line, defensive back Channing Reeves managed to poke the ball free and recover it in the end zone for a touchdown.

With a minute left, Clements rushed in for a touchdown. However, it wasn't enough, and in the end, Cottonwood took a 52-38 victory.

Meadows led the way for the Bears with 15 carries for 235 yards and four total touchdowns. Campbell had 97 yards on four carries and two touchdowns, while Hudson recorded 77 yards on six carries and a touchdown. Elihus McGriff anchored the defense with five tackles and one sack. London Thompson also had seven tackles.

Hicks had over 100 passing yards and a touchdown to lead Northside Methodist.

Harrison was proud of his team for coming back the way they did in the second half.

"The second half was all Cottonwood," Harrison said. "They (Northside Methodist) had more depth than us, but our guys battled and kept clawing back into it. I couldn't be more thrilled with the way we responded in the second half."

Although he believes the team needs to improve in some areas, Harrison is confident about the season ahead.

"When our team concentrates on the details and gets fully focused for 48 minutes, we can do special things," Harrison said. "This is my fourth year, and in the last three years, we started 0-1. So, 1-0 is definitely a whole lot better than 0-1.

"It's great to get this first one, but after we enjoy it, it's on to next week. Abbeville is a regional opponent, and they always have some talent. We made a lot of mistakes, but we'll learn from it, watch the film, and get better so we can take care of business."