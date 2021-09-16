Cottonwood win over Abbeville shows class is paying dividends

COTTONWOOD – It’s a class like no other at Cottonwood High School, taught to the football players by head coach Dustin Harrison.
While it’s not part of the core curriculum of the school, the culture class is most significant in the building blocks of a once dominant football program trying to return to that level.
“The biggest thing I noticed when I came in was our culture needed to be fixed,” said Harrison, who is in his second year as the Bears’ coach. “Every place has a culture – some good and some bad.
“You know our society today is a naturally selfish society; it’s naturally an egotistical society that believes in promoting one’s self over others. These kids are getting conditioned to be selfish just by society.
“In order to change that selfishness and change culture, you really have to teach them what it means to be a team, teach them what it means to be selfless, teach them what it means to be trustworthy and teach them that these things are super important and these things make a difference.
“Every team is going to strap up and want to win when they play on Friday, but not every team is going to have the discipline to do what it takes to be successful.”
The class meets once a week in the Cottonwood field house, starting in the summer and continuing through the season. It’s not about X’s and O’s, but about changing the mindset.
“We’ll watch videos and talk about them; it’s a lot of discussion,” Harrison said. “I’ll get their input and get them to talking. We want them to really understand and put it into practice. We’ve found it to be very beneficial to us.”
The results back it up.
Cottonwood defeated Abbeville – ranked No. 5 in Class 2A a week ago – 57-24 last Friday night at the Bears’ home field. A year ago, Abbeville beat Cottonwood 41-0.
“I think last Friday night was a manifestation of the work they’ve been putting in and the mindset that this team has,” Harrison said. “These guys have really bought into doing the things it takes to be successful.
“We think it takes enthusiasm, toughness, leadership, trustworthiness and putting the team above self. Those are our core values and those are the values we’re trying to build this thing on.”
Jordan Williams is a 6-foot-3, 320-pound senor left tackle who had seven pancake blocks against Abbeville in helping to pave the way for Mekhi Anglin to compile 198 yards rushing with three touchdowns, Artavious Shipman to run for 87 yards and Kyeshun Green to gain 64. The Bears compiled 382 yards on 44 attempts in the game.
On Thursday morning, the big lineman wore a T-shirt with RTD across the top.
“Road to dominance,” Williams explained of the lettering.
Williams grew up going to football games in Cottonwood and wants to get the program back on solid footing.
“I’ve been here all my life,” he said. “When I was kid, Cottonwood was really dominant. Now we’re just trying to bring it back.”
As for the win over Abbeville, Williams notes, “It really tells us we can play with anybody in the state.”
Fellow senior offensive lineman, Ben Williams, is another leader on the team. He too grew up in Cottonwood and understands the tradition.
“You could tell in the stands everybody is getting real excited about the season,” he said of the reaction during the Abbeville game. “It’s something they haven’t seen in a while.”
Ben says the culture classes have been helpful.
“We just talk about being a better leader for the team and how to just keep building forward,” he said. “You know, you can’t build a program in just one year. You have to have leadership all the way through.
“It’s just a mindset that we’re going to go out and win on Friday. Even if we don’t win on the scoreboard, we’re going to win on the field.”
The Bears won three games last year and stand at 2-2 this season going into a Class 2A region battle at No. 5-ranked Elba (3-1) this Friday night.
Ben says the team has put the Abbeville game behind.
“We lose focus on the last game when the buzzer blows,” he said.
Harrison, who previously was a head coach at Northside Methodist Academy before spending several years as an assistant at Houston Academy and Dale County, is starting to see the culture change at his new stop.
“When those characteristics come to life, you get the good results that you want,” Harrison said. “That’s kind of what happened this past Friday against a team that was very talented and had a lot of speed.
“You know, Abbeville is always tough. To get be able to take care of business against those guys really shows our guys what they’re capable of doing when they execute and do things right.”
It also led to a celebratory Gatorade bath for the coach from his players.
“It was cold, but it actually felt really good,” Harrison said. “That was special.”
The work continues.
“We haven’t gotten where we want to be yet, but we’re striving to get there and we are on the pursuit of where we want to be and getting Cottonwood where it’s supposed to be,” Harrison said.