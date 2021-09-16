Cottonwood win over Abbeville shows class is paying dividends

COTTONWOOD – It’s a class like no other at Cottonwood High School, taught to the football players by head coach Dustin Harrison.

While it’s not part of the core curriculum of the school, the culture class is most significant in the building blocks of a once dominant football program trying to return to that level.

“The biggest thing I noticed when I came in was our culture needed to be fixed,” said Harrison, who is in his second year as the Bears’ coach. “Every place has a culture – some good and some bad.

“You know our society today is a naturally selfish society; it’s naturally an egotistical society that believes in promoting one’s self over others. These kids are getting conditioned to be selfish just by society.

“In order to change that selfishness and change culture, you really have to teach them what it means to be a team, teach them what it means to be selfless, teach them what it means to be trustworthy and teach them that these things are super important and these things make a difference.

“Every team is going to strap up and want to win when they play on Friday, but not every team is going to have the discipline to do what it takes to be successful.”