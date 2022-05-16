Cottonwood's Acree makes history in signing with Calhoun Community College

When Diamond Acree put pen to paper early Monday morning in the Cottonwood High School gym, she not only signed to play college basketball at Calhoun Community College in north Alabama, but made history.

The senior guard is believed to be the first girls basketball player at Cottonwood to sign to play on the college level in at least 25 years, perhaps longer. She also became part of the first recruiting class at Calhoun in the renewal of the sport at the college located in Tanner near Athens.

Acree hopes she is the first of more to sign from Cottonwood’s girls program.

“That is actually good that I might be able help other players get to a different level and to make history at this school,” Acree said.

Lazabian Jackson, who has coached the Cottonwood basketball teams the last few years, also hopes Acree starts a college signing trend for the girls program.

“This is a chain breaker – breaking chains,” Jackson said. “Hopefully, this opens up doors for girls coming up.”

Acree played at Cottonwood as an eighth grader before moving to Dothan for a year, but came back to the south Houston County school as a sophomore. Her family moved to South Carolina for her junior year but returned to Cottonwood for her senior year.

This past season, the dynamic guard averaged 16.9 points and 4.3 steals game. Despite her small 5-foot-1 size, she also showed willingness to battle inside for rebounds, earning 6.7 per contest. Her efforts this past season helped Cottonwood to a 14-12 record and the regional postseason tournament. The record and total wins are the most in this century for the Bears girls team and the regional appearance was the first since 1997.

“Diamond has been a major part of our (recent) success,” Jackson said. “Her attitude has been tremendous. She has been a leader on and off the court. On the court, just her quickness, her ability to shoot the ball well and get her teammates involved plus her defense helped us a lot this year.”

Acree credits Jackson for a lot of her basketball success.

“My ball handling has been getting better as he made me do a lot more ball handling and getting it down right,” Acree said. “He also helped me with my shots. I am doing a lot better with my both left and right hands.”

Acree said she was impressed with Calhoun’s coaching staff and how they plan to develop her on the college level.

“It was different stuff that I had learned up there,” Acree said. “It was more about it being a different level and more advanced on how they could help me be a better player.”