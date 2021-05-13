Cottonwood's Anderson signs to play at Wallace-Selma

COTTONWOOD – First and foremost, Cottonwood senior baseball player Anthony Anderson wanted to thank those who helped him reach this moment.

“I appreciate all of y’all for being here for me,” Anderson told those in attendance. “Every one of y’all got me to this point. To the baseball team, thank you for always having my back – on the field and off the field.”

Shortly thereafter, he put pen to paper and signed a scholarship Thursday morning at the high school to continue his academic and baseball career at Wallace-Selma Community College.

“I had a visit with them and the coach made it really welcoming for me,” Anderson said of his decision. “They did a good job with the tour and the campus was really nice and they had some places to live up there not too far from the school. It just felt like a good fit for me.”

Anderson is a catcher and pitcher, but spent most of this past season as a designated hitter after suffering an arm injury early in the season. He is scheduled to have surgery next week and expects to be ready for next season at the junior college level as a catcher.

Anderson said signing a college scholarship is something he’s wanted to do since he was a kid.