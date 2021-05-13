Cottonwood's Anderson signs to play at Wallace-Selma

COTTONWOOD – First and foremost, Cottonwood senior baseball player Anthony Anderson wanted to thank those who helped him reach this moment.
“I appreciate all of y’all for being here for me,” Anderson told those in attendance. “Every one of y’all got me to this point. To the baseball team, thank you for always having my back – on the field and off the field.”
Shortly thereafter, he put pen to paper and signed a scholarship Thursday morning at the high school to continue his academic and baseball career at Wallace-Selma Community College.
“I had a visit with them and the coach made it really welcoming for me,” Anderson said of his decision. “They did a good job with the tour and the campus was really nice and they had some places to live up there not too far from the school. It just felt like a good fit for me.”
Anderson is a catcher and pitcher, but spent most of this past season as a designated hitter after suffering an arm injury early in the season. He is scheduled to have surgery next week and expects to be ready for next season at the junior college level as a catcher.
Anderson said signing a college scholarship is something he’s wanted to do since he was a kid.
“Giving the speech beforehand, I had a lot of emotions going through me,” Anderson said. “It meant a lot to me to be here with my team and my family. A lot of people have pushed me and helped me to get here.
“All of the coaches I have had here have done a great job teaching me about life and not just baseball, definitely preparing me for the future.”
Cottonwood head baseball coach Danny Coachman has no doubts about Anderson giving his best effort and being a strong player at the next level.
“Selma is not only getting a great baseball player, but they’re getting a great person,” Coachman said. “In the last five years that he’s been in this program, he’s been great – the first guy to come to practice, last guy to leave. He’s just that type of player.
“Most of his senior year here he suffered an arm injury and we had to DH him, but when he’s behind the plate, he’s a leader. He studies each batter and he knows what they can and cannot do. And he’s just a great leader on the field.”
Coachman said even though Anderson was slowed by the injury while pitching, college coaches continued to take notice of his hitting abilities.
“He batted over .400 and was the leadoff batter,” Coachman said. “He could get on base, steal base, score runs – he could do it all. He’s a great contact hitter. I think his better days are ahead of him.
“We’re so thankful and so blessed that he’s getting the opportunity to carry his baseball playing days past high school. I’m so thankful that the Good Lord has given him this opportunity.”