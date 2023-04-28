One of the pieces on the table next to Meri-Grace Miller during a signing ceremony Friday was the inspirational quote “Follow Your Dreams.”

Miller, a Cottonwood senior, did just that and now has accomplished her dream – to play college softball.

The Bears speedy outfielder and lead-off hitter has signed to play at Lurleen B. Wallace (LBW) Community College in Andalusia. She held a signing ceremony Friday morning at the Cottonwood High School library.

“Since I was little, I have wanted to play softball further than high school, so I always tell myself to keep pushing to achieve everything that you want,” Miller said, when asked about the significance of the table decoration piece.

Miller, according to Cottonwood head softball head coach Mitch Sellers, has been a leader for the Bears for several seasons and usually a barometer of how CHS fares during games.

“She is definitely a senior leader on the team,” Sellers said. “How the team does is how she does. If she has a good day, we are going to have a good day.”

As a junior, Miller earned a .455 batting average and a .480 on-base percentage with 40 hits in 29 games, scoring 38 runs and stealing 14 bases. She has posted similar stats this season as a senior. Heading into Friday’s game, Miller had a .413 batting average and .457 on-base percentage with 31 hits and 29 runs scored in 22 games. She has 18 stolen bases on the year.

“With her speed and slapping ability offensively, once she gets on, she scores,” Sellers said. “She has had 31 hits this year and has scored 29 times. So when she gets on base, there is a good chance we are going to have a run on the board. That is the kind of player she is for us.”

She is also a dynamic centerfielder, says Sellers.

“The balls that are hit to the outfield that are normally hits, she robs them,” Sellers said. “She catches the balls in the gaps. She gets a good jump on the ball.”

Miller said speed is definitely the main part of her game.

“I really like running so I just try to get on when I can and get around the bases as fast as I can,” Miller said. “In the outfield, I try to get to everything I can.”

Miller came to Cottonwood in the eighth grade as a right-handed hitter, but after Sellers saw her run, she was moved to the left-handed batters’ box to capitalize on her speed.

“At first, it was really hard for me to get going,” Miller said. “I wasn’t very good at it at the beginning, but I really like it now. I am actually glad that he turned me around (to bat left-handed).”

Sellers said his senior standout has made strides each year since joining the Bears’ program.

“She is a player that has improved every year,” Sellers said. “That the biggest thing that I have noticed. The batting average doesn’t necessarily show that this year, but what she can do on the slapping side (has improved). She can hit it hard or hit it soft. She can do so much more.”

Miller said she was introduced to LBW coaches through her travel ball coach. She felt comfortable with the program right from the start.

“I like the atmosphere and my family is from there and I know a lot of people from there,” Miller said, referring to some cousins in the Andalusia area. “My travel ball coach introduced me to them and I really liked the campus and the coach. I think it will be a good atmosphere for me.”

Though she has now signed with LBW, Miller said it still hadn’t totally sunk in yet that she will be playing college softball next year.

“It is more than I can imagine,” Miller said. “Even last year, I didn’t think I would be here today. I am just thankful to everybody that helped me get to this point.”