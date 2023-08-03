Abbeville Christian Academy is short on numbers and experience going into the upcoming season, but second-year coach Matt Mims likes the potential of what is building within the program.

“Right now we only have 14 players out,” Mims said. “We lost a big senior class last year, so it’s going to be a long season.”

But Mims certainly isn’t throwing in the towel. There are certainly some quality players returning and the building blocks are in place for years to come.

“We’re very excited about the junior high program and the Pee Wee program,” Mims said. “We’ve got tons of numbers in those lower grades right now, so you’re building for the future. That’s the most important part in my mind.

“We’re a little bit different than a lot of people as I can go out and talk to kids … it’s not illegal for us (to recruit), you know? So that’s been kind of the thing we’ve done is try to find kids that fit our school; fit our system at what we’re trying to do at Abbeville.”

For those already in place on the varsity level, Mims likes their work ethic.

“All of our kids that are coming back worked really hard this summer,” Mims said. “It’s a player-led team this year. They’re working really hard in the weight room.”

The Generals went 4-7 a year ago in the AISA, Class AA ranks and will have to plug plenty of holes from those who have graduated.

But there are certainly some talented players on the roster.

Ja’Varse Turner is a 6-foot-6, 353-pound offensive and defensive tackle who Mims believes could have a breakout year as a senior and is getting some attention from colleges, such as Alabama State.

“He’s moving a lot better than he ever has,” Mims said. “When we first got here, he was about 400 pounds. He’s lost a lot of weight and he’s toned down.

“He’s taking a whole different attitude with him this year. He has the ability to dominate in our league. We saw it come on later in the year last year when he would come into the game and just move the pile. He has that ability. We only have him for one more year, so we’re going to try and make it a memorable one for him.”

Another returner getting high marks from Mims is Hunter Reynolds, a junior linebacker who will also play fullback on offense after playing guard on that side of the ball a year ago.

“He has started on this varsity team since he was in seventh grade,” Mims said. “Hunter is the captain of our football team … he does everything we ask him to do.

“Most people don’t look at him right now at the Division I level (in college), but the kid plays like he is a Division I level (recruit). We joke all the time that if his mom was lined up in front of him, he’d hit her. He’s just got that nasty, middle linebacker ability.

“And he’s made the transition (offensively) from guard to fullback. He’s the kid that when I give him the ball on the 1-yard line and there’s 11 other people and just him, he’s going to fight to get that 1 yard.”

Titus McCreight, a junior, is expected to start at quarterback.

“Titus spins the ball very well,” Mims said. “He started for us last year as a slot receiver, running back, wingback type deal. He knows the whole offense for us and we’re real excited to see what he can do in this offense.”

A newcomer to football, J.P. Sowell, is expected to be a big contributor at tight end, while transfer Wyatt Farrar will play at running back and can be used in a variety of ways on defense.

“J.P. Sowell who played basketball for us last year and he’s going to be a big body tight end for us,” Mims said. “Wyatt Farrar is a move-in from Headland who brings a lot of speed, which is something we missed last year, for sure. Wyatt will play a lot of different positions on defense … just depending on week to week what we need his speed for. Most people in our league try to get the ball to the best player, so we put our best player on their best player to stop that.”

Other projected starters on offense include Josh Espy, Peyton Harper, Jaxson Henrich and Rylan Wilson at wide receivers, Eli Money at guard and Christian Hatfield at center.

“We’re kind of transitioning a little bit and trying to figure out personnel-wise what we’re going to do, but we’re going to keep it one wingback, spread … shotgun Wing T pretty much for us,” Mims said. “Our biggest thing right now is getting the ball out in space to our athletes … so a lot of screen game; a lot of counters and misdirection … just things to get the eyes moving.”

Other projected defensive starters defensively to join Turner and Reynolds include Josh Espy, Wilson and Harper in the secondary, Hatfield at defensive end, McCreight and Henrich at linebacker and Money at tackle.

Sowell is expected to handle the kicking duties.

2023 Abbeville Christian Schedule

Aug. 18 Autauga

Aug. 25 at Crenshaw Christian

Sept. 1 Hooper Academy #

Sept. 8 Edgewood Academy #

Sept. 15 Off

Sept. 22 at Lowndes Academy

Sept. 29 Sparta Academy

Oct. 6 at Chambers Academy #

Oct. 13 Coosa Valley

Oct. 20 at Macon East #

Oct. 27 at Lakeside School

# Denotes region contests