COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Abbeville Christian Academy Generals

Carlisle had been at ACA the last nine years, amassing a 66-46 record. Carlisle also guided the Generals from 2001-03 and has a career record of 73-60.

“The program is built,” Gilmore said. “It’s not something you’ve got to build from the ground up, but I wanted to come in and see what we could do to take it to the next level.

“I really don’t know what it is until I get in it and get my feet wet a little bit, and I’m starting to do that now and see what we need to do to make things better.”

A Eufaula native and a graduate of Auburn University, Gilmore spent 18 seasons as an assistant coach at Eufaula, the last 10 years there as offensive coordinator. Gilmore began his coaching career in 1996 as an assistant coach for one season at Headland. He was then an assistant at Carroll for one season before joining the Eufaula staff in 1998 and staying through the 2015 season before taking over at Cottonwood.

In four seasons as head coach of the Bears, Gilmore compiled a 13-27 record.

He was hired at ACA in late April while the Generals were participating in baseball, thus the team didn’t go through spring practices.