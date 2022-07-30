COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Abbeville Christian Academy Generals

Matthew Mims has been at Abbeville Christian Academy for roughly two months, but the new Generals’ head football coach has been impressed with the community of Abbeville and those associated with ACA.

“It has been great,” said Mims during the annual Coaches Media Day event in mid-July. “ACA is a great community-oriented town. My wife and I just moved to Abbeville and the city of Abbeville and we love it. Every time we go somewhere, someone is talking to us. It is a friendly community and we love that.”

Mims, a veteran of nine years in the coaching business (second as a head coach) who came to ACA from Evangel Christian, has also been pleased with the progress of the football program in a short time.

“We started summer weights and workouts the first of June and we are starting to get more kids out each and every week,” Mims said.

As of mid-July, 30 players in grades 9-12 were out for the Generals program. He was hopeful a few more might turn out as school approaches.

Based off early workouts, Mims feels the offensive line could be a bright spot for ACA, which tries to build off last year’s 2-8 record.

“We have a lot of returners on the offensive line this year, a lot of guys that have seen some time there, especially younger guys,” Mims said. “We have two seniors on the offensive line and the rest are juniors or younger. We are starting to get pretty big numbers in that area as far as offensive and defensive lines. That is one area I feel confident about this year.

“We have a slew of offensive lineman. This is the best I have felt about an offensive line.”

The two senior starters are Braydan Benefield and Connor Jones, both returning on the offensive line.

Jones will start at left tackle, with Hunter Reynolds, an ACA player returning from an injury, at left guard. The center and right guard positions were still being fought for in practice with Eli Money, Christian Hatfield and Benefield in the running for the two positions. Javarse Turner is the expected right tackle starter. Javion Turner, Javarse’s brother, will see playing time as a tight end and H-back

Three players were working out for the starting quarterback spot – Cal Knighton, incumbent Justin Murphy and Titus McCreight. However, Mims said a Knighton, a Headland transfer, appears to be the front runner.

“The strongest one right now is a 10th grader, a move in by the name of Cal Knighton,” Mims said. “The other two will have to play somewhere whether it is slot or running back.”

Peyton Harper, Rylan Wilson, eighth grader Trey Collins, Murphy and Jackson Heinrich are expected to contribute at wide receiver.

Meanwhile, the ACA backfield was unsettled, said Mims during Media Day.

“It is looking a little sparse,” Mims said. “We have about three right now. We are still trying to figure out who will tote the ball the most. I am kind of a run-heavy guy which is weird for a quarterback guy. We like to go 70-30 run. We are looking to find a strong guy that will be there for us.”

Among the players vying for playing time are Murphy, Reid Quincy and Heinrich.

On the other side of the ball, Mims feels comfortable with the defense, led by coordinator Joey Floyd and assistant coach Cory Crawford.

“Coach Joey Floyd, who has been defensive coordinator there for multiple years, does a great job with our kids and he is a fantastic defensive coordinator,” Mims said. “It is the same defense they have run year in and year out.”

The defensive line will likely feature Javion Turner and John David Meadows as defensive ends, while a lot of players will rotate in the interior, including Jordan King, Javarse Turner, Benefield and Jones.

“Just like the offensive line, we feel really good about the defensive line as well,” Mims said. “Our defense is probably our best unit.”

Quincy and Reynolds are the likely middle linebacker starters with Heinrich, McCreight and Knighton playing the outside linebacker positions. Javarse Turner will also see time at outside linebacker in addition to his defensive end spot.

In the secondary, Wilson, McCreight and Josh Espy will play the cornerbacks spots with Murphy manning the safety position.

The kicking game was still unsettled as Mims said the Generals will decide on those positions on Monday.

“It is like I told the players, all 11 positions are still open and anybody still can earn a spot,” Mims said. “We feel we have a lot of players across the board (at all positions) and that is rare in the AISA but we have that.”

Mims said one of the big keys for ACA is playing physical during the season.

“Our biggest worry right now is we are trying to be the most physical football team. Week in and week out this offseason, we have been working on the physicality part.”

GENERALS AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Matthew Mims (1st year at Abbeville Christian; 2nd overall as head coach, 0-7)

2021 record: 2-8 overall, 1-4 in AISA, Class A, Region 1

2021 results: at Springwood Academy (W, 52-6); Chambers Academy (L, by forfeit to Chambers); at Lowndes Academy # (L, 7-42); Pickens Academy (L, 14-42); Cornerstone Christian # (W, 37-14); at Banks Academy (L, 13-46); at Coosa Valley Academy # (L, 24-55); at Crenshaw Christian # (L, 0-49); Lakeside School # (L, 14-26); at Macon-East Academy (L, 13-49)

Points scored/per game: 174/19.3

Points allowed/per game: 329/36.6

Returning offensive starters: Not available

Returning defensive starters: Not available

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 at Coosa Valley

Aug. 26 Crenshaw Christian

Sept. 2 at Hooper Academy #

Sept. 9 at Edgewood Academy #

Sept. 16 Off

Sept. 23 Lowndes Academy

Sept. 30 at Sparta Academy

Oct. 6 (Thur) Chambers Academy #

Oct. 14 at Pataula Charter (Ga.)

Oct. 21 Macon East #

Oct. 28 Lakeside School

# Denotes region games