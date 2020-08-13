COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Abbeville Christian Generals

There are a lot of familiar faces on the Abbeville Christian Generals.
Eight starters return on offense and seven are back on defense – most of those are two-way players. Head coach Ashley Carlisle doesn’t just like his team’s experience, he likes its potential.
“We’ve got a good group coming back. We’ve got some young kids, 10th graders, who can help us,” Carlisle said before practice started. “I’m excited about it. If those kids figure out how good they could be we’ll be right there in the hunt at the end.”
Abbeville Christian stayed in the AISA’s Class A East region.
“Reclassification’s going to help us out,” Carlisle said. “We stayed 1A, Chambers moved out, Southern moved out, Wilcox moved out. All that’s left is Crenshaw from last year’s final four. They’re probably the odds-on favorite. The schedule is a little more favorable than it has been.”
It was brutal last season.
“Our eight losses, we lost to the four teams that were in the final four in 1A, including the state champion and the runner-up,” Carlisle said. “When we got to the playoffs, we had already played just about everybody in the playoffs. Southwest Georgia went deep in the playoffs in Georgia.”
Carlisle said he couldn’t tell the strength of this year’s team with the limited summer workouts and no spring.
“I’m going to be really strong at the skill positions, I’ve got four of my five linemen coming back and they’ve got 30 starts under their belt, some of them,” the coach said.
“It’s going to come down to a matter of old-school just how tough we are, I guess you’d say. If we can take that next step.”
Carlisle is encouraged by the prospect of better depth this season.
“We’ve got more kids working out than we’ve had in a while,” he said. “But when you’re playing 13 people some games due to injuries, it’s tough. For a half we’re as good as anybody, but then kids wear out. We’ve got to fix that.”
Carlisle said a pair of seniors, Jackson Blalock and TyQuan Walker, would be “getting more attention” if not for COVID-19.
“I’ve talked about Jackson forever,” the coach said of the wide receiver and safety. “He’s now 6-4, 225. He can play anywhere. He played when he was an eighth-grader and was probably 5-11, 6-foot. But now he looks like a football player is supposed to look.”
Walker is a physical 5-10, 240-pound linebacker and running back.
Even beyond those two, the Generals are “senior-laden,” Carlisle said, starting with returning quarterback Ryan Ledford.
“Last year was his first year and he put up big numbers, but he was hurt,” the coach said. “Ends up during baseball season he had knee surgery. He got hurt in the final four game in basketball. His knee was bothering him the whole time. He’s just now coming back.”
In addition to Blalock, Eli Seay (6-3, 230) is a returning starter at receiver.
An experienced offensive line returns almost intact. Parker Ludlum (6-4, 240) and James Dyson (5-10, 275) are the tackles. Hayden Nolen (6-1, 200) is the center and J.J. Jimenez (6-0, 255) returns at a guard spot.
“Ludlam and Jimenez have started since the ninth grade, Dyson has been a starter for two years and Nolen has experience,” Carlisle said. “Those are guys that can be impactful.”
Brandon Early, a returning starter and a junior, will play running back with the newcomer Walker.
Two sophomores, guard Connor Jones and receiver Justin Murphy, will be in the rotation for playing time.
On defense, Blalock is a steady leader at safety. Murphy returns at cornerback where he started as a freshman.
Seay, Jimenez and Nolen are returning starters on the defensive line.
Early, the junior, is back at linebacker, along with eighth-grader Hunter Reynolds (5-10, 240).
“Hunter is going to be special,” Carlisle said, shaking his head.
Sophomore Connor Hutto could win a starting job at linebacker. Dillon Mims is a junior safety who has worked into the rotation. Two more senior linebackers, Walker and Daniel Blalock, will contribute.
Cole Goodson could give the Generals their best placekicking game in years. And Jackson Blalock likely will handle the punting duties.
“The region is a lot different this year,” Carlisle said. “But really, right now, I’m worried about us getting better – and we have. This has been one of the best summers we’ve had in a long time.”
GENERALS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Ashley Carlisle (11th year at Abbeville Christian (9th in second tenure, 56-43) and overall as head coach, 63-57)
>> 2019 record: 3-8 overall, 2-2 in AISA, Class A, Region 1, Class A first round
>> 2019 results: Southwest Ga. Academy (L, 20-50); Northside Methodist (W, 58-48); at Chambers (L, 20-45); Crenshaw Christian # (L, 7-41); at Wilcox # (L, 14-56); at Lakeside (L, 15-38); Pike Liberal Arts (L, 14-54); at Sparta # (W, 54-20); at Jackson # (W, 28-0); at Macon-East (L, 12-48). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Southern Academy (L, 6-42)
>> Points scored/per game: 248/22.5
>> Points allowed/per game: 442/40.2
>> Returning offensive starters (8): QB Ryan Ledford (Sr., 5-7, 180); RB Brand Early (Jr., 5-9, 168); WR Jackson Blalock (Sr., 6-4, 227); WR Eli Seay (Sr., 6-3, 230); OT Parker Ludlam (Sr., 6-4, 240); OT James Dyson (Sr., 5-10, 275); OG J.J. Jimenez (Sr., 6-0, 255); C Hayden Nolen (Sr., 6-1, 200).
>> Returning defensive starters (7): DT Eli Seay (Sr., 6-3, 230); DT J.J. Jimenez (Sr., 6-0, 255); DT Hayden Nolen (Sr., 6-1, 200); LB Hunter Reynolds (8th grader, 5-10, 240); LB Brandon Early (Jr., 5-9, 168); CB Justin Murphy (So., 5-8, 150); S Jackson Blalock (Sr., 6-4, 227).
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 Springwood Academy
Aug. 28 at Chambers Academy
Sept. 4 Lowndes Academy #
Sept. 11 Open
Sept. 18 at Pickens Academy
Sept. 25 at Cornerstone Christian #
Oct. 2 Banks Academy
Oct. 9 Coosa Valley Academy #
Oct. 16 Crenshaw Christian #
Oct. 23 at Lakeside School #
Oct. 30 Macon-East Academy
# Denotes region game
