Three seasons removed from having his team finish runner-up in the state in Class 2A, Abbeville coach LaBrian Stewart is optimistic things are about to turn back around for the better after back-to-back, sub-par seasons.

“Over the last two years, those kids were freshmen and sophomores and are now juniors and seniors, offensively and defensively,” Stewart said. “The Class of 2020 (lost to Mars Hill in the championship game) is very similar to this class. You see guys who have been playing since the eighth and ninth grades who have become leaders.”

Leadership is something Stewart is stressing more than ever this season.

“Probably the most important thing you’ll hear me talk about from here on out is leadership,” Stewart said. “When they’re on the field and the whistle is blown, those kids on the field are going to be leading each other. When the players start leading the players, we’re making progress.

“If you develop leaders and you’re doing what you’re supposed to do as a head coach, and you’re doing what you’re supposed to do as a coordinator, the kids are going to lead each other and that’s how you change the culture.”

Seven players are on a leadership council for the team, setting the pace for the others.

“They’ve done over 44 hours of community service over the summer,” Stewart said. “In Abbeville we have a bunch of kids who work hard … that’s the Abbeville way.

“It’s not a lot of people who just sit on their tails and don’t do anything. And for our athletes, they’re going to have to play both sides of the ball, a lot of them. It’s 2A football.”

While Abbeville struggled at 3-7 a year ago, 2-5 in region play, and lost all-around star athlete Wauntavious Conley to graduation, there is still plenty of talent on the roster.

Zander Peterman, a senior middle linebacker, has led the team in tackles over the past two years, which included 104 tackles and two interceptions last season.

“He’s one of the smartest football players that I’ve coached, hands down,” Stewart said. “He’s very football savvy. He had over 100 tackles as a sophomore and over 100 tackles as a junior.”

Nine starters return on the defensive side.

“We’re a little bit bigger up front than we have been and pretty seasoned defensively,” Stewart said.

Damarion Smith, a junior, is another seasoned linebacker to join Peterman.

Matthew Wilfork, at 6-1, 280 pounds, is a strong interior lineman.

“A four-year starter as an interior lineman,” Stewart said of Wilfork. “Since I’ve been here, he’s been here and he understands me. He’s a great kid and great foundation who wants to be college ball. He’s a leader at school and he’s going to be a leader in the community.”

Daniel Austin, a senior, who is 6-2, 318 pounds, returns at nose guard and Khristian Dawkins returns for his senior season at defensive end.

The secondary returns Keshon Glanton and Aiden Faulk at the cornerbacks and Cameron Jones and Kameron Wallace at the safeties.

Stewart talked about Glanton.

“He’s played safety, free safety, strong safety and cornerback and he’s a three-year starter,” Stewart said. “He’s been part of the program and he’s developed into what I need him to be.”

Offensively, Cameron Jones appears to be ahead in the race for the starting quarterback nod going into his senior campaign, though last year’s starter, sophomore Ahmod Billings is right behind. Jones started at quarterback as a sophomore before battling some injuries as a junior while Billings started as a freshman. Stewart has confidence in both.

Kendrick Carter, a 5-9, 168-pound sophomore, will be counted on at running back.

“He had a great off-season changing his body,” Stewart said. “We’ve challenged him to be a more vocal leader.”

Ra’Darion Glover returns for his sophomore season as the starting center with Wilfork and Austin also returning in the trenches.

Smith, Glanton and Wallace are returning starters at the wide receiver slots and Peterman returns at H-back.

“We’re working on fundamentals,” Stewart said. “We worked during the spring on finding who we are … finding a brand of football where it’s not so cute.

“We want to be effective. Sometimes as coaches we get too cute and forget what it’s all about … it’s about fundamentals.”