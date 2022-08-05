COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Abbeville Yellow Jackets hope to bounce back

A year after playing for a Class 2A state championship in LaBrian Stewart’s first year at Abbeville, things went bad in a hurry in 2021 due to a number of different circumstances.

Besides losing some key members to graduation, several standout players transferred and COVID-19 was a stumbling block as well as Abbeville limped to a 2-7 overall record, 1-6 in region play.

“What could go wrong, went wrong,” Stewart said.

The troubles started early on.

"We didn’t play a spring game because of COVID,” Stewart said. “Ashford had some (COVID) cases, so we didn’t play a preseason game.

“When we went and played Headland (13-6 loss in season opener), we had 12 players out because our system had adopted 14 days COVID protocol,” Stewart said. “It was contact tracing. So for us, when we lose one kid, it’s like losing two or three with contact tracing and things.

“When we played Headland, we played the fourth string quarterback. We had to take our starting tight end and make him a quarterback on a Wednesday. We just couldn’t catch a break.”

Also gone was standout Wauntavious Conley, who had rushed for 1,000 yards and made more than 100 tackles during the 2020 season before transferring to Dothan High.

“We only had two starters on offense coming back and we only had two starters on defense coming back,” Stewart said.

All of the above triggered a miserable season.

Now the good news.

Conley is back at Abbeville for his senior season and Stewart feels very good overall about this being a bounce back season.

“We’ve got some work to do, but I feel good about what we’ve got going on and the direction of this year’s team,” Stewart said.

The return of Conley, who is expected to play running back and safety, is a huge plus.

“He was a leader in the classroom and leader on the field,” Stewart said. “He went to Dothan and played a lot of different positions there and they (family) moved back.

“For him going to play 7A ball and coming back down to 2A ball, I’m pretty sure the game is going to slow down some for him. I saw some things that really stood out when he came back.”

He won't be the only talent on offense with experience.

“We’ve got eight starters coming back and one of the things that I think is going to be a good part of what we do is having three returning starters on the offensive line,” Stewart said.

Matthew Wilfork is a junior center, Ky’Juan Kinsey a senior guard and Isaiah Reynolds a senior tackle.

Stewart will also oversee the offensive front.

“In 2020 I coached our O-line,” Stewart said. “In 2021, I hired a guy, so now I’m back to doing what I do, which is coach the offensive line.”

Travontae Glanton at tight end and Cameron Jones and Kameron Wallace at wide receivers are talented. Damarion Smith is also expected to start.

“Damarion Smith had to take the running back duties last year, but now we’ve moved him to slot and he’s matured,” Stewart said. “I feel good about him. His body had developed and he had a great offseason. I’m kind of intrigued with what’s in store for him.”

The biggest question mark on paper may revolve around freshman quarterback Ahmad Billins. However, Stewart has no doubts about Billins handling the role.

“He’s very football savvy,” Stewart said. “He’s studying film; he’s doing things outside of football. I think he’s a kid that can help us get back to where we need to be. I’m betting the house on him.”

Eight starters return on defense, led by Glanton, Kinsey, Smith and Peterman at the linebacker slots. Khristian Dawkins returns at a defensive end, Keshon Glanton at cornerback and Conley at safety.

“We’ve moved Conley to safety instead of linebacker,” Stewart said. “Glanton played cornerback last year and we’ve had a position change (outside linebacker) that I believe is going to fit him.

“Ky’Juan Kinsey (middle linebacker) is very physical. He’s turning into the leader we need him to be.”

Martin Pinacho is a returning senior expected to handle all of the kicking duties.

YELLOW JACKETS AT A GLANCE

Head coach: LaBrian Stewart (3rd year at Abbeville, 14-9; 11th year as a varsity head coach, 33-71)

2021 record: 2-7 overall, 1-6 in Class 2A, Region 2

2021 results: at Headland (L, 6-13); Zion Chapel # (W, 48-18); at Cottonwood # (L, 24-57); Geneva County # (L, 6-47); Ariton # (L, 6-49); at Elba # (L, 14-82); Houston County # (L, 14-35); at G.W. Long # (L, 0-41); Pike County (W, 37-21)

Points scored/per game: 155/17.2

Points allowed/per game: 363/40.3

Returning offensive starters (7): OL Matthew Wilfork (Jr., 6-2, 275); OL Ky’Juan Kinsey (Sr., 6-2, 230); OL Isaiah Reynolds (Sr., 6-2, 225); WR Travontae Glanton (Sr., 6-5, 215); WR Cameron Jones (Jr., 6-1, 173); WR Kameron Wallace (So., 5-11, 161); HB Damarion Smith (So., 5-11, 161); >> Returning defensive starters (7): DL Matthew Wilfork (Jr., 6-2, 275); DL Khristian Dawkins (Jr., 6-1, 245); LB Travontae Glanton (Sr., 6-5, 215); LB Ky’Juan Kinsey (Sr., 6-2, 230); LB Damarion Smith (So., 6-0, 185); LB Zander Peterson (Jr., 5-11, 205); DB Keshon Glanton (Jr., 5-10, 163)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 at Beulah

Aug. 26 Headland

Sept. 2 Cottonwood #

Sept. 9 at Geneva County #

Sept. 16 at Wicksburg #

Sept. 23 Houston Academy

Sept. 30 Samson #

Oct. 7 at Ariton #

Oct. 14 G.W. Long #

Oct. 21 at Zion Chapel #

Oct. 28 off

# Denotes region games