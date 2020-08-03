COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Abbeville Yellow Jackets

Just four days after being hired as the new head football coach at Abbeville High School in mid-July, LaBrian Stewart had his preseason football questionnaire filled out with names of projected starters listed for media members during a Coaches Day event in Enterprise.
“The easy thing is 90 percent of them are back,” Stewart said, alluding to returning starters.
While the former Northview coach is just now really getting to know the players he had written down onto the sheets, he knew right away the program was already on solid ground.
The Yellow Jackets compiled 27 wins in 35 games over the last three playoff seasons, including a 10-win season two seasons ago.
Stewart takes over for Robin Tyra, who resigned in early June to take over the head coach duties at Ashford High School.
The day after being named the new Abbeville coach, Stewart met his new team during a scheduled workout with a group of assistant coaches already in place.
“I spoked to them briefly and introduced myself and watched the coaches as they worked with them to see whatever they were doing would match with what I do,” Stewart said. “Those guys there were rolling.”
He realized from the start no rah-rah speeches were needed.
“It’s not like, ‘Guys, we’ve got to teach you how to win,’” Stewart said. “That speech isn’t going to work. They’ve won. They’ve had great success the past couple of years and I want to add to it. They’re not afraid of the weight room.”
A traditionally strong work ethic attracted Stewart to the opening. He’s well aware how many quality athletes the school has produced over the years.
Senior Martavious Glanton is the leader at quarterback and caught the eye of the new coach with his physical stature.
“When I looked at him, I thought to myself, ‘Oh, he’s a linebacker,’ Stewart said. “And they said, ‘No coach, he’s a quarterback.’”
The offense returns a talented group of offensive linemen – Ry’Juan Kinsey (RG), Frederick Carter (RT), Jess Hoffman Jr. (C), Johnathan Simpson (LG) and Devion Smith (LT).
“I’m an O-line guy,” said Stewart, who was head coach at Northview from 2011-2016. “I told the guys that’s what I do and that’s who I am. That’s what I will coach.”
Senior Ricavious Dozier is a bruising runner at fullback. Sophomore Wauntavious Conley is a projected starter at running back.
“They’ve done a great job of running the football,” Stewart said. “If it isn’t broke, why try to fix it? Offensively, I’m traditionally a spread them out, but when you’ve got four returning offensive linemen, we’re going to pound the rock.”
That doesn’t mean the Yellow Jackets won’t throw it when the opportunity presents. Jayven Anderson is a senior wide receiver. Gabriel Shell (6-1, 200) is a big target at tight end.
“When people pack the box, pass the ball,” Stewart said. “What makes you a triple threat is I can run it, I can pass it, or I’ve got a quarterback who can pull it and run it himself.”
Nine starters return on defense, which includes seven seniors.
Dozier leads the way at a linebacker slot. Conley is also a starter at linebacker along with Anderson. Arthur Thomas is listed as the starting nose guard with Shell at a defensive end. The secondary has Christopher Williams penciled in at safety and Devin Mills and Monqarius Cooper at the cornerbacks.
Glanton is the projected punter and Williams the placekicker.
“One of the things we want to look at is a little bit more sound special teams,” Steward said. “That’s a goal. We want to kick a field goal. We want to kick a PAT. We want to win the kicking game.”
YELLOW JACKETS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: LaBrian Stewart (1st year at Abbeville; 9th year as a varsity head coach, 19-62)
>> 2019 record: 8-3 overall, 6-1 in Class 2A, Region 2, first round of Class 2A state playoffs
>> 2019 results: Ashford (W, 34-28, 2 OTs); Cottonwood # (W, 38-7); Geneva County # (W, 50-20); at Houston County # (W, 56-7); Pike County (L, 12-18); at Ariton # (L, 8-29); Daleville # (W, 32-6); Barbour County # (W, 76-6); at G.W. Long # (W, 22-7); at Headland (W, 14-8, OT). STATE PLAYOFFS: J.U. Blacksher (L, 30-38)
>> Points scored/per game: 372/33.8
>> Points allowed/per game: 174/15.8
>> Returning offensive starters (10): QB Martavious Glanton (Sr., 5-11, 185); FB Ricavious Dozier (Sr., 5-10, 200); LT Devion Smith (Sr., 6-2, 275); LG Johnathan Simpson (Jr., 5-10, 183); C Jess Hoffman Jr. (Sr., 5-10, 230); RT Frederick Carter (So., 5-9, 210); RG Ry’Juan Kinsey (So., 5-8, 210); TE Gabriel Shell (Sr., 6-1, 200); WR Jayven Anderson (Sr., 5-9, 170); WR Christopher Williams (Jr., 5-10, 155)
>> Returning defensive starters (9): DE Gabriel Shell (Sr., 6-1, 200); NG Arthur Thomas (Sr., 5-10, 175); LB Ricavious Dozier (Sr., 5-10, 200); LB Jayven Anderson (Sr., 5-9, 170); LB Wauntavious Conley (So., 5-9, 160): DB Randy Glanton (Sr., 5-8, 145); CB Devin Mills (Sr., 5-8, 140); CB Monqarius Cooper (Sr., 5-10, 165); S Christopher Williams (Jr., 5-10, 155)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 Open
Aug. 28 Headland
Sept. 4 at Zion Chapel #
Sept. 11 Cottonwood #
Sept. 18 at Geneva County #
Sept. 25 at Bullock County
Oct. 2 at Ariton #
Oct. 9 Elba #
Oct. 16 at Houston County #
Oct. 23 G.W. Long #
Oct. 20 Open
# Denotes region games
