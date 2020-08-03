COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Abbeville Yellow Jackets

Just four days after being hired as the new head football coach at Abbeville High School in mid-July, LaBrian Stewart had his preseason football questionnaire filled out with names of projected starters listed for media members during a Coaches Day event in Enterprise.

“The easy thing is 90 percent of them are back,” Stewart said, alluding to returning starters.

While the former Northview coach is just now really getting to know the players he had written down onto the sheets, he knew right away the program was already on solid ground.

The Yellow Jackets compiled 27 wins in 35 games over the last three playoff seasons, including a 10-win season two seasons ago.

Stewart takes over for Robin Tyra, who resigned in early June to take over the head coach duties at Ashford High School.

The day after being named the new Abbeville coach, Stewart met his new team during a scheduled workout with a group of assistant coaches already in place.

“I spoked to them briefly and introduced myself and watched the coaches as they worked with them to see whatever they were doing would match with what I do,” Stewart said. “Those guys there were rolling.”