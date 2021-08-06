COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: ABBEVILLE YELLOW JACKETS

So what will LaBrian Stewart and the Abbeville Yellow Jackets do for an encore?
“The goal doesn’t change,” Stewart said. “When you go into the spring and into the summer, you still expect to win as many games as you can. Of course, the ultimate team goal is to play in the state championship game. That’s what we’re working towards.”
Abbeville played in the Class 2A title game last year for the first time since 1971 after Stewart took over as head coach just more than a month before the start of the season. And though it ended with a 56-14 victory by Mars Hill Bible, Stewart believes the Yellow Jackets have the ingredients to make another run at a title.
Abbeville, 12-2 a year ago, is ranked No. 3 in the ASWA state rankings going into the season.
“We have a lot to replace and a lot of big shoes to fill, but that’s the fun part about high school football,” Stewart said. “We lost a lot of great leaders, but they left some good examples. Those kids in the locker room know exactly what is expected.
“We aren’t changing much. We may have to change personnel, but our philosophy hasn’t changed.”
Abbeville lost 10 seniors who were part of a program that lost just nine games in a four-year period. But Stewart is plenty optimistic about the players he has returning, along with some newcomers that are sure to turn some heads.
Losing four of five starters across the offensive front would normally signal a red flag, but the Yellow Jackets may be even stronger in that area this season.
“Our goal in the offseason was to get all the big kids in school (out of for the team),” Stewart explained. “If you were bigger than me, I wanted you to come play football.
“We built those relationships and we were able to get some of the bigger kids like Demarius Jones (6-5, 290). He didn’t play football last year. Ryan Graham (6-4, 336). He didn’t play football for me last year.
“Then you’ve got Jaivon Hayes, a kid who moved in from North Carolina who is 6-4, 328.”
There is also some experience returning across the front.
“I’ve got three guys that have started at least four or five games,” Stewart said. “Fred Carter (5-11, 230 junior), who was a utility guy, has played tackle, guard and center. Matthew Wilfork (6-2, 225, sophomore center) was in a back-up role but he started five games for us.”
Isaiah Ryenolds (6-3, 250) is a junior left guard and Travontae Glanton (6-5, 200) is a junior tight end that adds muscle across the front.
There appears to be so many options across the offensive line that one of last year’s top lineman – Ky’Juan Kinsey – will likely be utilized at a different position on offense.
“My biggest lineman from last year has switched to another position,” Stewart said. “Ky’Juan Kinsey (6-1, 250-pound junior) will probably end up playing H-back or fullback because of how much bigger we’ve gotten. And I think that’s a position that can help him with his college career.”
Cameron Jones will likely get the first shot at quarterback behind the big offensive front. Jones was the junior varsity signal-caller a year ago and is extremely athletic.
“He played running back, he played linebacker, he played safety and all special teams,” Stewart said of his varsity play. “He’s athletic. He played varsity basketball and can dunk a basketball. He’s a kid that can run the offense well.
“We’ve got a couple of other kids that are still competing for the starting quarterback job, but right now Cameron is a little bit above with his familiarity with the offense and his leadership skills.”
Damarian Smith, a freshman, is expected to be the featured running back in a position that was hit hard by graduation.
“In a back-up role, he was the third or fourth back,” Stewart said. “He had a great offseason and bulked up. We feel real good with him back there.”
There is plenty of experience at wide receiver, where seniors with starting experience James Carter, Jaylon Dozier and Christopher Williams return. Trenton Lingo is also a senior receiver, as is Dale County transfer Jaylon Dozier.
On the defensive side, Kinsey anchors the front at defensive tackle. Fred Carter has moved from a tackle slot to middle linebacker. James Carter (safety) and Williams (cornerback) return in the secondary.
Other projected starters are Wilfork at tackle, Jones and Graham at defensive end, Zander Peterman and Smith at linebacker, Dozier at safety and Lingo at cornerback.
The Yellow Jackets now also may have a weapon at kicker in newcomer Martin Pinacho, a junior who is playing for the first time.
“Martin came to me at the end of the season and said, ‘Coach, I want to be your kicker next year,’” Stewart said.
“Martin is a soccer player. It didn’t take us long to figure out that we’re going to be able to confidently attempt some field goal and kick PATs. That’s the only position he will play. He’s a fulltime kicker.”
YELLOW JACKETS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: LaBrian Stewart (2nd year at Abbeville, 12-2; 10th year as a varsity head coach, 31-64)
>> 2020 record: 12-2 overall, 6-1 in Class 2A, Region 2, Class 2A state runner-up
>> 2020 results: Headland (W, 34-13); at Zion Chapel # (W, 38-0); Cottonwood # (W, 41-0); at Geneva County # (L, 30-42); at Bullock County (W, 32-0); at Ariton # (W, 32-22); Elba # (W, 48-42); at Houston County # (W, 48-0); G.W. Long # (W, 32-13). STATE PLAYOFFS: Thorsby (W, 44-6); B.B. Comer (W, 56-34); Isabella (W, 38-20); at Leroy (W, 60-45); Mars Hill Bible (Class 2A State Championship Game, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa) (L, 14-56)
>> Points scored/per game: 547/39.1
>> Points allowed/per game: 293/20.9
>> Returning offensive starters (2): WR James Carter (Sr., 6-2, 180); WR Christopher Williams (Sr., 6-0, 173)
>> Returning defensive starters (4): DT Ky’Juan Kinsey (Jr., 6-1. 250); DT Fred Carter (Jr., 5-11, 230); CB Christopher Williams (Sr., 6-0, 173); S James Carter (Sr., 6-2, 180)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 Open
Aug. 27 at Headland
Sept. 3 Zion Chapel #
Sept. 10 at Cottonwood #
Sept. 17 Geneva County #
Sept. 24 Open
Oct. 1 Ariton #
Oct. 8 at Elba #
Oct. 15 Houston County #