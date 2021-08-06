COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: ABBEVILLE YELLOW JACKETS

So what will LaBrian Stewart and the Abbeville Yellow Jackets do for an encore?

“The goal doesn’t change,” Stewart said. “When you go into the spring and into the summer, you still expect to win as many games as you can. Of course, the ultimate team goal is to play in the state championship game. That’s what we’re working towards.”

Abbeville played in the Class 2A title game last year for the first time since 1971 after Stewart took over as head coach just more than a month before the start of the season. And though it ended with a 56-14 victory by Mars Hill Bible, Stewart believes the Yellow Jackets have the ingredients to make another run at a title.

Abbeville, 12-2 a year ago, is ranked No. 3 in the ASWA state rankings going into the season.

“We have a lot to replace and a lot of big shoes to fill, but that’s the fun part about high school football,” Stewart said. “We lost a lot of great leaders, but they left some good examples. Those kids in the locker room know exactly what is expected.

“We aren’t changing much. We may have to change personnel, but our philosophy hasn’t changed.”