Last year was a breakthrough season for the Goshen Eagles, thanks to a five-win improvement from its 1-9 season two years ago.

The Eagles were one region win in Class 2A, Region 3 from earning a playoff spot for the first time since 2019, going 3-4 in the region play with losses to playoff teams Highland Home, Reeltown, Luverne and Lanett. The latter two losses were by seven and five points, respectively.

“We lost to the top four teams in the region and those were our four losses,” said head coach Don Moore, who enters his third year as the Eagles leader. “We are trying to do better this year, but all four are going to be better.

“We have to beat some of those guys that were one through four last year to have a chance.”

The Eagles return nine starters on offense and eight on defense, but the task of obtaining a playoff berth won’t be easy, said Moore.

“I have been telling my guys all year that we are not sneaking up on anybody this year,” Moore said. “Everybody knows what we have coming back as far as our depth and skill guys. Last year, I think we snuck up on some teams. This year, we will get everybody’s best shot.”

The Eagles are loaded at the skill positions, especially with the return of running backs Jamauri McClure, a South Alabama commitment, and Szemerick Andrews (Jr., 5-8, 165).

McClure, a second team all-state selection last year, led all Class 2A backs in the state with a 155.7 rushing average per game, earning 1,557 yards and 22 touchdowns in 10 games. He was also a standout track/field sprinter in the spring, earning Dothan Eagle Male Athlete of the Year in the sport after finishing second at the Class 2A state meet in both the 100-meter dash and 110-meter hurdles, losing the 100 by 0.02 of a second and the hurdles by 0.06 of a second.

“He is a special player,” Moore said. “He is one of those players you wish you had him a lot longer. He is a really great player, but even more he is a great person. He is a great teammate and a great overall person. His character is extremely high.”

Andrews nearly reached a 1,000 yards himself, finishing with 960 yards and 11 TDs.

Both players were in their first year of varsity football after sitting out a COVID season in 2020 and being ineligible in 2021 after falling behind in grades because of COVID issues.

A big offensive line should help pave the way for the two running backs. AJ Brown is 6-foot-3, 300 pounds and Cody Kilpatrick is 6-foot-3, 280. Tristen Andrews is 5-10, 200. Christion Simmons (5-10, 240) and Mar’Quavious Coleman (5-10, 260) are the other expected OL starters.

Four of the five projected offensive line starters are seniors with Andrews, a sophomore, the lone exception.

“I have a bigger offensive line than I ever had at Dale County when I was head coach there as far as size wise goes,” said Moore, who estimated the Eagles will average 6-1, 260 in up front starters.

Jayden McNabb, a junior, takes over at quarterback. He played some last year as a back-up.

KJ Bristow (Sr., 5-10, 170) returns as a starting wide receiver with Sam Adams (Jr., 6-3, 180) also expected to start at wide receiver.

Goshen returns starters Kilpatrick and Kamuri Lampley (6-2, 225) off a defensive line that is also expected to be a strength. Coleman is the other expected DL starter.

While some of the defensive lineman will play the offensive line, the two lines have some depth that should help alleviate any fatigue issues late in games, said Moore.

“We have almost a two or three rotation along the defensive line to where we can rest the main offensive line guys,” Moore said.

Szemerick Adams returns as a starter at linebacker and is expected to be joined in the rotation by Landon Chandler (Jr., 5-9, 180) and Josh Terry (Jr., 5-9, 185).

The secondary features four returning starters – Bristow and Tyler McClendon (Jr., 6-2, 175) at the cornerback spots and Sam Adams and McClure at the safety spots.

Moore said there is currently a battle for the kicking jobs of point after kicks, field goals and kickoffs between Zion Picatoste and CJ Thompson. Picatoste will likely handle the punting with Cody Boyett doing the long snapping. Sam Adams is the holder for the PATs and field goals.

“We have a lot coming back from last year’s team,” Moore said. “We have most of our skill guys back. We lost a few guys who were really good role players. They were guys that weren’t really in the newspaper or you kind of talked about a lot or people saw that much, but they depth wise helped us be pretty good. That is what we are missing a little bit this year. We are trying to build that back up.”