COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Allen settles in at Houston County

New Houston County head football coach Jake Allen had a simple, but important message for his players the first time he met with them this summer.

“All I asked them to do is compete, give great effort and have fun,” Allen said. “That’s the motto.”

Allen is a familiar face at the Columbia school even though he hasn’t been there in several years.

He was an assistant football coach, girls basketball and track/field coach there from 2015-20.

Allen has spent the past two and a half seasons at Slocomb as an assistant.

In addition to Houston County and Slocomb, he was with the Dothan High football team for three seasons (2012-14) as wide receivers coach. He was offensive coordinator and track/field head coach at Slocomb.

In getting his first head football coaching position, Allen replaced Chip Harris, who left to take an assistant football job at Daleville. The Lions had a 5-5 record last season, 2-5 in Class 2A, Region 2 play. Houston County drops down to Class 1A this season.

“It’s been an experience I’ve always wanted,” Allen said of being a head coach. “To be back in a familiar environment makes a little bit easier transition. Still, there is a lot of work to do.”

When Allen was hired, Houston County was already dismissed for the summer. It didn’t take long, however, for word to spread of Allen returning to the school.

“I was sort of worried about me coming in during the summer and the kids having been out of school and may not have gotten the word, but the word got out pretty quick,” Allen said.

“The workouts weren’t supposed to start until July, but I started them about two and a half weeks early and the majority of the kids have been showing up. Right now, I’ve been having about 36.”

Allen remembers some of the kids from his past stint at Houston County and really isn’t intent on making a bunch of changes just for the sake of changing.

“Of course, I told them not to expect me … even though I was here before … don’t expect me to be that guy who’s just going to come in and completely change everything that you guys have been doing,” Allen said. “The last two years, in my opinion, coach Harris did a good job, so it wasn’t my plan to just come in and completely change the whole atmosphere.”

A former college standout at Mississippi College as a wide receiver, Allen has pro football experience as he was part of the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns (2008-10) in the NFL, the Calgary Stampede (2011) in the Canadian Football League and the Georgia Force of the Arena Football league (2012). He played in two games with Green Bay and one with Cleveland, but his biggest success came in Arena Football where he caught 37 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns.

With his playing experience on offense, Allen plans to call the plays for the Lions on that side of the football.

“If I could, I would pass the ball every down,” Allen said. “But being in coaching these last few years, it’s all about the Moes and Joes that you have. You have to adapt to the type of kids that you have, but I plan to be a balanced offense. We’re going to be a version of spread offense … a run and shoot type offense.”

Allen knows he must be patient.

“They’re slowly getting there,” Allen said. “I can’t have a big package with them, but keep it simple and let’s get the simple stuff down first, then we will advance with the playbook. That’s my plan.”

The Lions return five starters on offense and seven on defense, which gives Allen some experience to work with.

Senior Isaiah McKenzie has been working at both quarterback and running back.

“He’s going to be that bounce around athlete,” Allen said.

Sophomore Azarel Todd will be counted on at running back and juniors Jordan Thomas and D.J. Jones have experience at wide receiver, though Jones may also get some looks at running back.

Geovani Rodriguez and Kendall Johnson are returners on the offensive front.

On defense, Eric Clements, Jones and Thomas are returners in the secondary. Todd and McKenzie are penciled in at linebacker, while Clay Hand and Kendall Johnson return on the line.

Rodriguez gives the Lions a weapon as a placekicker.

“If you can have a good kicker on this level, it’s a bonus,” Allen said.

LIONS AT A GLANCE

>> Head coach: Josh Allen (1st year at Houston County and as a head coach)

>> 2021 record: 5-5 overall, 2-5 in Class 2A, Region 2

>> 2021 results: at Northside Methodist (W, 19-13); Florala (W, 21-12); Ariton # (L, 0-49); at G.W. Long # (L, 16-45); Zion Chapel # (W, 28-18); Ashford (W, 50-26); at Cottonwood # (L, 22-36); Geneva County # (L, 21-40); at Abbeville # (W, 35-14); Elba # (L, 12-40)

>> Points scored/per game: 224/22.4

>> Points allowed/per game: 293/29.3

>> Returning offensive starters (5): RB Isaiah McKenzie (Sr.); WR/RB DJ Jones (Jr.); WR Jordan Thomas (Jr.); OL Kendall Johnson (Jr.); OL Geovani Rodriguez (Sr.)

>> Returning defensive starters (7): DL Kendall Johnson (Jr); DL Clay Hand (So.); LB Azarel Todd (So.); LB Isaiah McKenzie (Sr.); LB Jordan Thomas (Jr.); DB Eric Clements (Jr.); DB DJ Jones (Jr.)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 18 (Thur) at Northside Methodist

Aug. 26 Brantley #

Sept. 2 at Elba #

Sept. 9 Red Level

Sept. 16 at Georgiana #

Sept. 23 Pataula Charter (Ga.)

Sept. 30 Florala #

Oct. 7 at Pleasant Home#

Oct. 14 Off

Oct. 21 at McKenzie #

Oct. 28 Kinston #

# Denotes region games