After a couple of years of skill players being the strength at Ariton, head coach Steven Kilcrease sees a balanced team between power and skill for the upcoming season, his 13th at the helm of the Purple Cats.

“When I first got to Ariton (in 2011), we were really good up front, but we have been thin up there the last couple of years and deep in the skill positions,” Kilcrease said. “Now, it has sort of shifted back. We feel really good about the front guys on both sides of the ball.

"And we feel good about our skill too, don’t get me wrong. We have some really good skill guys. We are just not as deep as we have been in the last years.”

The Purple Cats enter 2023 after one of the school’s best six-year periods, earning 54 wins with four 10-win seasons, including the last two years when Ariton finished 10-2 and reached the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.

“I really like this group,” Kilcrease said. “We lost a lot of players off last year’s team, but we have a good nucleus back too. They worked extremely hard this summer. Attendance for the summer workouts has been the best we’ve had. They are energetic and are excited about the year. We will be thin in some spots more so than we have in the past.”

The Ariton coach, who earned his 100th career win last season, likes the make-up of the offensive and defensive lines.

Jamariion Govan (Jr., 6-2. 290), Jackson Bright (Sr., 5-9, 250) and Luis Lagunes (Sr., 5-10, 240) are back as returning offensive line starters. Bowen Jones (Jr., 6-3, 260) and Jared Schonter (Jr., 6-1, 230) are expected to fill in the other two spots.

The defensive front features the return of Hobie Peavy (Sr., 5-11, 270), Trey Connell (Jr., 5-8, 230) and Trevor McLaughlin (Sr., 6-0, 220), who started the last 10 games on the line last year after playing the first two at linebacker. Corde Scott (Jr., 6-1, 220) and Gabe Jones (So., 6-0, 225) are also expected to start up front.

But, as Kilcrease pointed out, there are still plenty of skill athletes hitting the field for the Purple Cats, especially at quarterback. Kilcrease said three players are capable of handling the position – seniors Lawson Leger (Sr., 6-0, 175) and Ian Senn (Sr., 6-2, 165) and freshman Addison Senn (Fr, 6-1, 175).

Ian Senn started at QB two years ago and played both quarterback and wide receiver last year. His younger brother, Addison, was the starting quarterback on the JV team last year. Leger was the back-up quarterback two years ago.

Kilcrease said coaches were hoping the younger Senn would start, allowing the other two versatile players to play outside at wide receiver.

“That is what we are hoping for,” Kilcrease said during a July interview with the Dothan Eagle. “That way, we can leave Ian, Lawson and Myles Tyler and those guys outside and spread the field sideline to sideline.”

On Wednesday in another interview, Kilcrease confirmed the younger Senn was likely the starter.

“If we had a game today, he would be our starter. He has looked good in practice and he gets better and better every day,” Kilcrease said. “Of course, Ian will play some quarterback, no question, and even Lawson may play some.”

Kilcrease described Addison Senn as a combination of his older brother and former Ariton QB Maddux Herring, now an assistant coach at the school.

“He has a stronger arm than Ian,” Kilcrease said. “He is mix of Ian and Maddux Herring. Maddux was a lefty like Addison. The sky is the limit for Addison because he has a strong arm and is such a competitor like Ian.”

Kilcrease said it’s possible all three could play during games.

The wide receiver area, despite losing three keys from last year, will have some depth with Ian Senn, Leger, Tyler and Jayden Caple (Jr., 5-10, 160) plus tight end Tristan McGuire (Jr., 6-2, 205).

“If it works out that Addison can play quarterback, I think our skill will be better outside than what we have had,” Kilcrease said.

Kilcrease raved about the abilities of Leger, who came back out for football after sitting out last year.

“Lawson is probably the best possession receiver I’ve coached,” Kilcrease said.

The running back positions are a concern, though for the Purple Cats.

“That is still up in the air,” Kilcrease said Wednesday. “Trevor Johnston has looked good there. Tristan Silavent has looked good there and Myles Tyler has looked good there.”

He also mentioned Connell and McLaughlin as possible running backs.

“We have some guys there, but no one has separated,” Kilcrease said, adding it could be a rotation by committee.

Defensively, Ariton returns five starters, including Peavy, Connell and McLaughlin up front. Tyler is back at linebacker and Ian Senn at cornerback. Senn had five interceptions last season.

Johnston and McGuire will likely start with Tyler at linebacker, while Leger, Caple and Brody Joyce (So., 5-11, 160) are likely to join Ian Senn as a starter in the secondary.

Ian Senn returns as a punter and kicker, though Jones will also kick some. Tyler is the snapper for the punts and kicks with Leger holding on the field goals and point after attempts.

Ariton welcomed three players back this year that didn’t play a year ago -- Leger, Jones and Trevor Johnston. Jones didn’t participate in football the last two years.

In addition, two players off the state champion baseball team have come out for football. Caden Collier, a baseball shortstop, is working at wide receiver and cornerback, while Dalton Murphy, a catcher in baseball, is working at wide receiver and safety. Murphy played quarterback on the junior high team several years ago.

Kilcrease said Ariton’s baseball success to win the state title could help boost his team, which has made the second or third round of the playoffs in five of the last six seasons.

“You have the hunger to, ‘Let’s carry this thing on. Why does this have to be just baseball?’” Kilcrease said. “We have a lot of the same kids that didn’t play football that are back out. We have people with experience in winning a championship. You want those guys on your team. They want to carry the momentum over to football.”