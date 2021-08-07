COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Ariton Purple Cats

“We didn’t get to do anything in the summer last year against other teams – 7 on 7 and things like that – to sort of give him a look,” Kilcrease began. “But I thought he came out of the gates and looked really good. We didn’t run him a lot; tried to protect him.”

When Senn, a strong passer, did get the nod to utilize his running ability, he didn’t disappoint.

“Toward the end of the year we got into a game we had to win to get into the playoffs and sort of turned him loose and he had around 200 yards rushing along with his throwing,” Kilcrease said. “He’s a really good athlete for us.”

Jordan Smith, a rising junior, was a pleasant surprise a year ago at running back.

“During COVID last year he would send me videos probably every other day of him out there working and asking, ‘Coach, what do I need to work on, how do I need to get better?’” Kilcrease said.

“He wants to be great. I guess around Week 5 or 6 last year we sort of plugged him in. He was a 10th grader last year and finished closed to 1,000 yards and that was with not touching the ball the early part of the year.

“He’s a strong, physical runner who’s got decent speed. We’re excited about Jordan.”