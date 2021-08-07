COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Ariton Purple Cats

The pieces appear to be in place for Ariton to improve on its 5-6 record of a year ago.
An offense which averaged nearly 27 points a year ago has its leader back at quarterback, a proven running back and some veteran receivers.
The question mark revolves around the offensive front, which must replace three starters.
However, the two returners – senior tackle Dewayne Riley and senior guard Tuff Hand – may have been the best across the line last season.
“Those guys we feel really good about as far as the leaders of our team,” Ariton coach Steven Kilcrease said. “But it’s filling those other three spots. We have a kid that started the last game of the year against Isabella at center for us – Luis Lagunas – so we feel good about him.
“Christian Brown (guard) has had a really good offseason. He’s not as big as those other guys, but he really gets after it.”
“Up front, we lost some good guys. That’s our question mark, up front.”
One question mark of a year ago was answered in a positive fashion as the season progressed.
Ian Senn, thrown into the fire as a freshman quarterback, showed steady improvement and enters this season as an established starter.
“We didn’t get to do anything in the summer last year against other teams – 7 on 7 and things like that – to sort of give him a look,” Kilcrease began. “But I thought he came out of the gates and looked really good. We didn’t run him a lot; tried to protect him.”
When Senn, a strong passer, did get the nod to utilize his running ability, he didn’t disappoint.
“Toward the end of the year we got into a game we had to win to get into the playoffs and sort of turned him loose and he had around 200 yards rushing along with his throwing,” Kilcrease said. “He’s a really good athlete for us.”
Jordan Smith, a rising junior, was a pleasant surprise a year ago at running back.
“During COVID last year he would send me videos probably every other day of him out there working and asking, ‘Coach, what do I need to work on, how do I need to get better?’” Kilcrease said.
“He wants to be great. I guess around Week 5 or 6 last year we sort of plugged him in. He was a 10th grader last year and finished closed to 1,000 yards and that was with not touching the ball the early part of the year.
“He’s a strong, physical runner who’s got decent speed. We’re excited about Jordan.”
Also returning are key targets at the wide receiver slots – juniors Landon Tyler and Isaiah Johnson.
“They have potential to make big plays for us,” Kilcrease said. “Another kid moved back that used to be at Ariton in junior high – Andyn Garris (junior wide receiver) – is a really good athlete.”
Defensively, the Purple Cats return seven starters, led by the linebackers.
“I feel really good about our linebackers,” Kilcrease said. “We’ve got C.J. McNabb and Zach Phillips. C.J. led us in tackles by game. He missed three or so games because of an injury early in the year.
“He’s just got a nose for the football. He doesn’t have great speed, but he’s that guy in between the tackles that’s going to find the football. Zach Phillips is sort of the same type guy, but has a little more speed. He’s a physical kid.”
Johnson is a talented outside linebacker and Riley is a standout defensive end.
Kyron Danzy, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound senior, and Hand are expected to start at the tackles.
“Kyron Danzy was a kid who was new to us last year,” Kilcrease said. “He had never played football. He is a physical kid, very strong. He’ll play tight end for us on offense. He’s a big target. We feel really good about him up front.”
Who will be handling the placekicking and kickoff duties was yet to be determined, but Senn will likely handle the punting duties as he did a year ago.
While the Purple Cats have some holes to plug, Kilcrease is optimistic.
“This is probably our most athletic team,” he said.
PURPLE CATS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Steven Kilcrease (6th year at Ariton, 40-20; 11th year as a head coach, 82-36)
2020 record: 5-6 overall, 4-3 in Class 2A, Region 2, first round of Class 2A state playoffs
2020 results: Dale County (W, 25-13); Flomaton (L, 20-29); Houston County # (W, 35-20); at Geneva County # (L, 41-54); at G.W. Long # (L, 6-52); at Slocomb (L, 20-35); Abbeville # (L, 22-32); Zion Chapel # (W, 35-0); Elba # (W, 45-32); at Cottonwood # (W, 40-6). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Isabella (L, 7-13)
Points scored/per game: 296/26.9
Points allowed/per game: 286/26.0
Returning offensive starters (6): QB Ian Senn (So., 6-0, 160); RB Jordan Smith (Jr., 5-10, 180); WR Landon Tyler (Jr., 6-2, 175); WR Isaiah Johnson (Jr., 6-1, 195); T Dewayne Riley (Sr., 6-3, 260); OG Tuff Hand (Sr., 6-1, 250).
Returning defensive starters (7): DE Dewayne Riley (Sr., 6-3, 260); LB CJ McNabb (Jr., 5-8, 200); OLB Isaiah Johnson (Jr., 6-1, 195); CB Terrell Gilbert (Jr., 5-7, 165); CB Jordan Smith (Jr., 5-10, 180); S Landon Tyler (Jr., 6-2, 175); S Ian Senn (So., 6-0, 160)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 at Dale County
Aug. 27 Goshen
Sept. 3 at Houston County #
Sept. 10 Geneva County #
Sept. 17 G.W. Long #
Sept. 24 Slocomb
Oct. 1 at Abbeville #
Oct. 8 at Zion Chapel #
Oct. 15 at Elba #
Oct. 22 Cottonwood #
Oct. 29 Open
# Denotes region games
