COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Ashford Yellow Jackets

The coach knows changing the mindset of the players can be as much mental as it is physical.

“If I can get them in the mindset that we’re in a good situation – that when they show up in Ashford, we’re going to make it uncomfortable (for opponents),” Tyra said. “I think we’re getting to where the boys are going to compete.

“Last year we didn’t compete. I think when we can move that needle closer to being competitive; obviously everything else is going to fall into place.”

There are some quality players returning on both sides of the football.

Lamarieon Walton, a 5-10, 190-pound running back/linebacker, is one player Tyra points to as one who is stepping into a leadership role.

Walton was used on the offensive line a year ago, and Tyra believes it has helped mold him into a better competitor at running back and linebacker.

“Here’s the thing; every kid needs to be an offensive lineman at least one time in their life, especially if they’re going to be football players,” Tyra said. “He was originally a back that came in that did a real good job and understood what we were trying to do and I had to move him to the offensive line.