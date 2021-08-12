COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Ashford Yellow Jackets

Being under the radar isn’t such a bad thing, according to Ashford head football coach Robin Tyra.
“I would like to think we’re in a pretty good situation in nobody thinks anything about us,” Tyra said.
However, Tyra hopes to eventually build the Yellow Jackets into a winner that does open some eyes like he did during his time at Abbeville.
“Everybody dials us up for homecoming and my goal is to do it like I did at Abbeville – to stop being everybody’s homecoming,” Tyra said.
Tyra took over at Ashford last summer, leaving an Abbeville program he had on solid footing – his last three teams there going a combined 27-8 with playoff appearances.
Things didn’t go so well during his initial season at Ashford as the team struggled to a 2-8 record, but the coach believes things will steadily improve.
“From there to now, we’re in a much better situation from what I’m trying to instill, what I’m trying to teach, how we play, what we do on the offensive side, defensive side, and special teams side – trying to get that excitement back into it,” Tyra said.
“Ashford has always had teams that were physical. My goal is getting back to that way of doing it and adding in what I’ve been able to do from when I was at Abbeville.”
The coach knows changing the mindset of the players can be as much mental as it is physical.
“If I can get them in the mindset that we’re in a good situation – that when they show up in Ashford, we’re going to make it uncomfortable (for opponents),” Tyra said. “I think we’re getting to where the boys are going to compete.
“Last year we didn’t compete. I think when we can move that needle closer to being competitive; obviously everything else is going to fall into place.”
There are some quality players returning on both sides of the football.
Lamarieon Walton, a 5-10, 190-pound running back/linebacker, is one player Tyra points to as one who is stepping into a leadership role.
Walton was used on the offensive line a year ago, and Tyra believes it has helped mold him into a better competitor at running back and linebacker.
“Here’s the thing; every kid needs to be an offensive lineman at least one time in their life, especially if they’re going to be football players,” Tyra said. “He was originally a back that came in that did a real good job and understood what we were trying to do and I had to move him to the offensive line.
“Now is the opportunity to put him in the backfield and he had a good spring. He understood what we were doing and ran the football like we wanted to. He is tough and physical.”
Another leader has been Jalen Smith, a junior wide receiver/defensive back.
“He hasn’t missed a workout,” Tyra said. “He’s one of the first ones there; he’s one of the first ones in drills. If we had about 10 more of him right now just with that mindset … he’s a competitor and he’s compassionate about it.
“He’s not a very big kid, but he brings it. He’s just an all-around leader and somebody that we can depend on.”
Junior Ethan Bonner anchors the offensive front.
“He’s going to be able to help us out a lot,” Tyra said. “He grew a lot from the start of last year until the end of the year. He started to see as far as what we expected; what type of physical guy he needed to be.”
Jaylin Fields, a junior, will be playing on both the offensive and defensive front.
“He’s another kid that has been doing a lot of camp work this year and has kind of turned into a football motor,” Tyra said. “He’s going to be a guy that we’re going to put some pressure on to help push the rest of the unit. I think he’s going to be somebody a lot of folks are going to have to keep their eye on.”
Hunter Bryant, a junior, returns as the starter at quarterback. DeVontrez Blake is a returning starter at running back and Zane Alford returns as a starter on the front.
Other projected starters on the line are Keyshon Small and Cade Waller. Will Hart Lawrence is expected to contribute at wide receiver and Blake Enfinger at tight end.
Defensively, Jadavion Tillman is a versatile player who will be counted on.
“He plays DB, but we’ve actually used him in some packages on the defensive front,” Tyra said.
Other returning starters on defense include Bonner and Small at tackles, Marcus Jackson at defensive end, Waller and Blake at linebackers and Smith and Tillman in the secondary.
Tyra expects his team to play with a rugged style.
“Our perception is just old-fashioned football,” Tyra said. “We don’t want to do anything elaborate. We want our kids to put hands on people, be nasty and put them in the dirt.
“We’re young and I’m pushing young, so I know what my end result is going to be in a few years. If kids will bear with it, they’re going to see the turn.”
YELLOW JACKETS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Robin Tyra (2nd year at Ashford, 2-8; 14th as a head coach, 60-79)
>> 2020 record: 2-8 overall, 0-7 in Class 4A, Region 2
>> 2020 results: at Rehobeth (L, 0-38); Dale County # (L, 14-53); Straughn # (L, 0-19); at Geneva # (L, 8-41); Houston County (W, 14-12, OT); at Alabama Christian # (L, 14-49); Bullock County # (L, 8-45); St. James # (L, 22-41); at Booker T. Washington # (L, 8-36); at Northside Methodist @ (W, 46-27)
@ at Rip Hewes Stadium
>> Points scored/per game: 134/13.4
>> Points allowed/per game: 363/36.3
>> Returning offensive starters (6): QB Hunter Bryant (Jr., 5-11, 165);RB Lamarieon Walton (Sr., 5-10, 190); RB DeVontrez Blake (Jr., 5-10, 180); WR Jalen Smith (Jr., 5-9, 160); OL Ethan Bonner (Jr., 5-11, 240); OL Zane Alford (Jr., 5-9, 280)
>> Returning defensive starters (7): DL Ethan Bonner (Jr., 5-11, 240); DL Keyshon Small (Sr., 5-11, 300); DE Marcus Jackson (Jr., 5-11, 170); LB DeVontrez Blake (Jr., 5-10, 180); LB Lamarieon Walton (Sr., 5-10, 190); DB Jalen Smith (Jr., 5-9, 160); DB Jadavion Tillman (Jr., 5-9, 165)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 Open