Evan Ballard begins his first year as head coach at Dale County with plenty of starters on both sides of the football.

But he understands a rebuilding job is still in progress from a team that finished 2-8 last season under Luke Tucker, who has since moved on to Belgreen High School near Russellville.

“We had a young team last year, and really have a young team again this year,” Ballard said. “We don’t have but seven seniors.”

Ballard was offensive coordinator last season with the Warriors and is the school’s strength and conditioning coach for all sports. He joined Dale County’s staff in August of 2017 and spent four seasons at the Midland City school before joining Daleville’s staff as offensive coordinator under Will Garner in 2021-22 before returning to Dale County.

A quarterback and safety in high school at Slocomb, Ballard began his coaching career in 2015-16 in the Troy city school system while he finished his degree at Troy University. He spent the first year helping coach the defensive line of Charles Henderson High School’s varsity team and spent the last two years as offensive coordinator at CHHS Middle School.

“The big thing is I love this community,” Ballard said. “I really consider Dale County as my home now. This is a place I’ve grown to love and they’ve accepted me. It’s somewhere I want to be at for a long time.”

Ballard said the transition from assistant to head coach has been smooth.

“The guys have been around me, especially in the weight room this past year, so they kind of knew my expectations going into it,” Ballard said. “But the biggest thing we had to change was our discipline, doing things the right way every day.

“Our big message that we’ve talked about is we say, ‘Effort, attitude, toughness.’ That’s what it’s about and our guys have really taken ownership of that.”

Eight starters return on offense and six on defense for the Warriors.

Gone is last year’s star player, Christian Ross, a tight end/defensive end, who signed with Memphis.

On offense, the Warriors are expected to rotate junior Dallas Hedstrom and sophomore Junior Smith at quarterback.

“Those two have accepted that role really well,” Ballard said. “They’re best friends off the field, so it’s been great.

“Junior is better running the football. He’s 6-foot-5 and around 200 pounds. He’s tough to bring down. He’s got a great arm, so if they load up the box thinking we’re going to run it with him, he can hit it over the top.

“Dallas is just steady. We need a play right now, he’s going to put us in the right spot; he’s going to make the right play. Then being able to flex Junior out at receiver … having that option out there … gives a good advantage, too.

“Dallas … whenever you describe what you want as a leader at quarterback … he fits all of that.”

Aidan Spotts returns at center, Ricky Timbers, Jr., at right tackle, Stacey Atkins at left tackle and Michael Chancey at left guard.

“Ricky has been a leader for us this summer,” Ballard said. “Whenever we talk about what we want in a Dale County Warrior, he embodies that. He works hard; does things the right way.

“I’ve been proud of just watching him get better throughout the years, so we’re expecting big things from him for sure.”

Damarkus Smith returns at running back and Tristan Smith at wide receiver. Other receivers in the mix are Kam Cotton and Will Atkins. Will Hartzog will be counted on as a fullback.

Returning as starters on defense are Timbers at defensive tackle, Junior Smith at defensive end, Preston Stevens and Stacey Atkins at linebackers, Tristan Smith at cornerback and Hedstrom at free safety.

“What I like right now is how fast we’re playing,” Ballard said of the defense. “Last year it seemed like we were confused a little bit.

“This year, coach Chuck McCall has taken over our defense and he’s really set the tone of, ‘We’re not going to sit back and wait. We’re going to be aggressive and we’re going to attack.’ We’ll play a lot of man and a lot of press man. One of the things that’s done is made our team a lot more physical. It’s allowed us to kind of play a little bit more free. That’s what I like so far.

“The big thing defensively is if you’re going to play a lot of man, you’ve got to be cognoscente of the big play.”

Ballard has been pleased with the progress during the preseason.

“We’ve got a young team again, but we’ve just got to learn to do some things that are hard and overcome some adversity,” Ballard said. “We played a spring game against Cottonwood and got down and trailed, and that was good for us. We came back in the third quarter and fourth quarter and kind of pull away at the end and win.

“Seeing just because we’re down, doesn’t mean we’re out of it. We can face some adversity and get through it really helped grow our team going into summer.”