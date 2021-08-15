COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Barbour County Jaguars

After some initial concerns, the Barbour County Jaguars are returning to the football gridiron.

With a roster of 22 players, the Jaguars are tentatively set to resume action on Thursday night for the first time in 650 days when they host Stewart County (Ga.) in Clayton.

Barbour County did not play last year after the county school administration elected to not have athletics because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now with the green light for 2021, Jaguars head coach Chad Martin, who returns to lead the team as he did in 2019, says there are more than enough players at Barbour County, which is one of the smaller schools in the state and in the state’s lowest classification of 1A.

“We have had a few practices now and we are up to 22 players right now,” Martin said on Saturday. “We have a few more that will probably come out after getting their physicals. We are looking pretty decent number-wise, better than I thought it would be. I had wondered how it would be with not having a season last year and we lost several kids to transfers when we didn’t play.”