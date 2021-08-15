COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Barbour County Jaguars

After some initial concerns, the Barbour County Jaguars are returning to the football gridiron.
With a roster of 22 players, the Jaguars are tentatively set to resume action on Thursday night for the first time in 650 days when they host Stewart County (Ga.) in Clayton.
Barbour County did not play last year after the county school administration elected to not have athletics because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now with the green light for 2021, Jaguars head coach Chad Martin, who returns to lead the team as he did in 2019, says there are more than enough players at Barbour County, which is one of the smaller schools in the state and in the state’s lowest classification of 1A.
“We have had a few practices now and we are up to 22 players right now,” Martin said on Saturday. “We have a few more that will probably come out after getting their physicals. We are looking pretty decent number-wise, better than I thought it would be. I had wondered how it would be with not having a season last year and we lost several kids to transfers when we didn’t play.”
Martin admitted it was a struggle for a while to get the numbers back up. Only three players were at early summer workouts in June, but word slowly got around the spread-out rural county that the program was trying to rev back up and 10 players were in workouts late in the summer. When school started last week, more players were back and the numbers shot up.
Martin said staying in contact with players during the past year was difficult.
“A big challenge was trying to keep up with all these kids while we were learning virtually and not having them athletically,” Martin said. “Trying to keep your hands on them and check in on them was a challenge. There were several times I stopped by kids’ houses to say, ‘Hey, how are doing? How are things going?’ Just trying to make sure they don’t fall by the wayside.”
The Jaguars enter 2021 with a young team after Martin and his coaching staff began a rebuild of the program in 2019. Only four seniors are on the roster, only one that played two years ago.
“Two years ago, we cleaned house and got rid of a lot of old attitudes in a negative culture and we ended up really, really young,” Martin said. “The young ones bought in where the older ones didn’t. We finished the last seven-eight games with about five eighth-graders and five ninth-graders playing and most of them are back.”
Those youngsters are the ones Barbour County is counting on to end a long winning drought for the Jaguars, who haven’t won a regular season game since 2013, a streak of 60 straight losses on the field.
Seven players who were starting at the end of the 2019 season return on offense and six on defense.
The majority are two-way players. Three are offensive/defensive linemen – senior John Cromartie, junior Jaylin Grubbs and junior Denard Jones. Sophomores Jailin Merrill (running back/defensive back) and Kareem Johnson (wingback/strong safety) plus freshman Kylan McLeod (wide receiver/cornerback) are the others.
One of the returning starters on offense was quarterback Kway Johnson, now a sophomore. However, he will miss the first part of the season with an injury.
Martin said three players were “neck-and-neck” for the starting spot to start the season. The three are senior Kavon Spencer, sophomore Larry Wilson and eighth grader Ethan Spruill. None of the players have varsity experience.
One of the surprises of fall camp has been the play of senior Javonte Stephens, a 6-foot-230 linebacker/running back. Stephens hasn’t played football before, but has showed a lot of abilities in preseason practice, said Martin.
As for the season, Martin wasn’t sure what to expect of his team after having a year off.
“I feel like the sky’s the limit because we have talent. It is young talent, but we have talent. They are raw and haven’t played in over a year. So how quick can they get into the groove of things. That is the big question,” Martin said.
In addition to the young talent, Martin likes the team’s attitude entering the season.
“Two years ago, there was older talent, but it wasn’t a very team-like atmosphere,” Martin said. “That has changed. Now there is talent and the group is more of a team. They are more cohesive and together. They are all out to help each out and make each other better. There is a lot less me attitude and a lot more we attitude.”
JAGUARS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Brad Martin (2nd year at Barbour County and as a head coach. 0-10)
2020 record: Did not play last year because of COVID; 0-10 in 2019
2020 results: Did not play last year because of COVID
Points scored/per game: N/A
Points allowed/per game: N/A
Returning offensive starters from 2019 (7): QB Kway Johnson (So.); RB Jailin Merrill (So.); WB Kareem Johnson (So.); WR Kylan McCleod (Fr.) OL John Cromartie (Sr.); OL Jaylin Grubbs (Jr.); OL Denard Jones (Jr.)
Returning defensive starters from 2019 (6): DL John Cromartie (Sr.); DL Jaylin Grubbs (Jr.); DL Denard Jones (Jr.); DB Jailin Merrill (So.); SS Kareem Johnson (So.); DB Kylan McLeod (Fr.)
2021 Schedule