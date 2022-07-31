COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Barbour County Jaguars

New Barbour County head coach Daniel Powell believes the long-time struggling Jaguar program is heading in an upward direction.

Though a late hire in May, the former assistant coach at five different Wiregrass teams, including last year at Carroll, has seen enough athletic players at Barbour County, including this summer, to feel the program will turn the corner this season. The Jaguars have not won a game on the field since 2013, though it did receive a forfeit win last year.

“I have been an assistant coach at different schools in the Wiregrass and I saw the caliber of players that Barbour County had,” said Powell, who has coached at New Brockton, Daleville, Geneva County and Goshen in addition to Carroll over the last 10 years. “A lot of good players that went to elementary school in Barbour County moved on to be good players at Carroll or Eufaula.

“I was like, ‘Man, let me come in there and be the coach to care about those kids and make them stay at Barbour County and be successful at Barbour County.’ I wanted to come here to change the program and make the kids know they have somebody that cares for them and will be there for them and that will take them to a new level.”

A former standout at Henry County (Ga.) who played at Mesabi Range Community College in Minnesota, Powell is in his first head varsity football coach role, though he was a head boys basketball coach at Goshen and the head track/field coach at Daleville, Geneva County, Goshen and Carroll.

Since joining Barbour County, he has sensed a new vibe from Jaguar players compared to what assistant coaches said the program was like in previous years.

“I have more kids coming out, interested in playing football and more interested in being involved in the program,” Powell said, noting 28 players eighth through 12th grades are on the roster. “We had an OTA at Carroll during the summer and we did alright. We did some good things. I feel like we have good players. I think this is the season we can turn the program around.

“I like their grit, their tenacity and determination. A lot of them were disenfranchised and didn’t want to play, but when they came in the summer and started seeing what the new coaching staff was doing, they got a little more enthusiasm and excitement. They are more focused and wanting to play football.”

The biggest thing the coaching staff has tried to instill in the players, said Powell, is passion for both the players and the program.

Powell said he immediately came in and cleaned up a weight room that he described as “messed up” and added new weights. He also helped kids through summer school classes and held a football camp on the Clayton campus with former Auburn quarterback and longtime Wiregrass coach JimBob Striplin along with former Geneva County player Marquez Johnson, a current standout at Oklahoma Panhandle State University, and former Samson star Patrick Wise, a current lineman at Albany State, as instructors.

“They have seen me and the coaching staff putting time in with them and see that we really care about them, so they started invested too,” Powell said.

Like the last few years, it will be a young Jaguar team, though most of the players are experienced since they have had to play at a young age. Only two seniors are on the roster -- running back/linebacker Jaylin Grubbs and center/linebacker Denard Jones.

Grubbs is a player Powell feels will have a major role for the Jaguars this season.

“He will be an impact player,” Powell said.

The new Barbour County coach indicated that two players will likely play quarterback with Jaylin Merrill as the first-string QB. Ethan Spruill, a versatile athlete, will also play some QB, especially in a wildcat package, while also playing some slot receiver and running back. Both Merrill and Spruill are only sophomores.

Another top player Powell is high on is Michael Blackmon, a 6-foot, 240-freshman who will line up at defensive end.

“He will be pretty special,” Powell said.

Other top players to watch, according to Powell, are wide receiver Raquarius Russaw, wide receiver/safety Kylan McLeod and two-way linemen Jamear Boykins and Samarje Hale.

Powell, a confident coach by nature, said he feels this year’s Jaguar team will be different than ones opposing teams have faced the past few years.

“We will not be the same as in the past years,” Powell said. “We have a new team and it is a new era of Barbour County football. When we come to play you, we are coming to play.

"We won’t be a pushover. There will be no 50-0 blowouts and games were you play only half the game or half the quarters. We will play full quarters and we will give everybody great competition and we will win a game this year, we will win some games this year.”

The Jaguars open the season at Pataula Charter Academy (Ga.) on Aug. 19 before playing at home against Calhoun the following week. Both are small schools and the latter hasn’t won an on-the field game since 2014.

“If we can win one of those games, we will get some excitement in here and it will change the program and change the city and uplift the kids,” Powell said.

JAGUARS AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Daniel Powell (1st year at Barbour County and as a head coach)

2021 record: 1-9 overall, 0-6 in Class 1A, Region 6

2021 results: Stewart County (Ga.) (W by forfeit from Stewart); at Russell County (L, by forfeit to Russell County); at Maplesville # (L, 0-69); at Notasulga # (L, 0-73); Verbena # (L, 0-52); at Kinston (L, 0-74); at Autaugaville # (L, 0-69); Baconton Charter (Ga.) (L, 6-57); at Billingsley # (L, 0-63); at Loachapoka # (L, 0-54)

Points scored/per game (8 games): 6/0.8

Points allowed/per game (8 games): 511/63.9

Returning offensive starters (4): OL Michael Blackmon (Fr.); RB Jaylin Grubbs (Sr.); OL Denard Jones (Sr.); WR Kylan McLeod (So.)

Returning defensive starters (6): DL Jaylin Grubbs (Sr.); DL Denard Jones (Sr.); DL Michael Blackmon (Fr.); DB Jailin Merill (So.); SS Kareem Johnson (Jr.); DB Kylan McLeod (So.)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 at Pataula Charter (Ga.)

Aug. 26 Calhoun

Sept. 2 Luverne #

Sept. 9 Lafayette #

Sept. 16 at Reeltown #

Sept. 23 at Daleville

Sept. 30 Goshen

Oct. 7 Highland Home #

Oct. 14 at Horseshoe Bend #

Oct. 21 at Lanett

Oct. 28 Off

# Denotes region games