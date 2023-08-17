After the retirement of Mike DuBose, Opp has a new head coach for 2023 – Matt Brunson, who has been a head coach at three high schools in the Florida Panhandle in a 25-year span and has a pedigree of competing in championship games.

Brunson led Baker, located just northeast of Crestview, to state titles in 2016 and 2020 plus a state runner-up finish in 2018 and also guided Crestview to a state runner-up appearance in 2002. In addition as a player, Brunson played on three state title teams in 1981-83 while he attended Baker and was part of Troy University’s 1987 national championship team while in college where he was a three-year starter at nose guard.

The new Opp coach has a career record of 213-73 in directing teams at Vernon (1997-2000), Crestview (2001-10) and his alma mater of Baker (2011-21). He has averaged nine wins a season over those 25 years as a head coach. He has been named a four-time FHSAA Coach of the Year winner.

Opp supporters hope he brings the same kind of exposure to their program. The Bobcats have won 59 games over the last nine years, including 25 the last three years, but has been past the second round of the state playoffs only once in that time span (2014).

Brunson expects there to be some potential woes early this season for the Bobcats, particularly in replacing firepower on offense.

“It is my fourth time taking a new job. It is always fun learning and getting to know the kids and seeing what their strengths and weaknesses are,” Brunson said. “Until you get under the lights on a Friday night, that’s when you really get to see what their strengths and weaknesses are.

“We might not be right where we need to be early, but I think by mid-season once we figure out how we need to play offensively, we will have a chance to build something.”

Brunson, who was hired last December, had an opportunity to see his new players during spring practice and saw some potential, especially on defense.

“We have some guys that are capable of definitely making plays offensively and defensively,” Brunson said. “We have a nucleus defensively coming back that has a chance to be pretty good. Offensively, we have got to find out what our identity is going to be and figure out and how we need to play.

“Almost all of the offensive numbers graduated, so we are definitely trying to search for an identity and figure out how we need to play.”

Brunson added, “We probably won’t hit our stride until mid-season offensively.”

The Bobcats return only four starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 8-3 first-round state playoff team.

Nelson Hall and Colby Ballard are two defensive standouts at linebacker, while Javien Stoudemire leads the defensive line and Reed Adams the secondary as a defensive back. The offense is more of a question mark with Hall (running back), wide receiver Zeb Green and linemen Hank Messer and Stoudemire the only returning starters.

The defense appears to be Bobcats’ strength, said Brunson, citing more returning experience on that side of the ball.

“I think it will be in our defensive front seven,” Brunson said.

The Bobcats, who were pass oriented last year, will look a lot different on offense after losing their quarterback and four key receivers, likely trying to be more balanced this season. The offensive line, which lost three starters, will also see some differences.

“These guys have been in kind of an air raid system where they have been in a two point stance,” Brunson said. “We are fixing to put our hand on the ground and see if we can come off the ball.”

Ballard (Sr., 6-0, 210) is the heir apparent at quarterback, replacing all-state QB Gray Jennings.

“He has been a senior leader on defense and now he is going to have accept the role of being a leader on both sides of the ball,” Brunson said. “He is a very physical, competitive kid.”

Hall (Sr., 5-10, 200) is back as a starter at running back. Ethan Morgan (Sr., 5-11, 185) and Jaymaryon Allen (Jr., 5-9, 185) are also expected to see a lot of action in the backfield.

Green (Sr., 5-10, 175) returns as a starter at wide receiver. Reed Adams (Sr., 5-11, 175), Damirian Thompson (Jr., 6-1, 175) and Dorian Harris (Jr., 6-0, 175) are also being counted on outside, while Hightower (Jr., 6-1, 250) mans the tight end spot.

Up front on the offensive line, Messer (Sr., 6-1, 205) and Stoudemire (Sr., 6-3, 260) are back. Grant Whitton (Sr., 6-0, 240), Ian Musgrove (Sr., 5-11, 230) and Gage Nowland (Jr., 6-0, 190) are expected to join the starting rotation with Clay Kyser (So., 5-11, 210) a key sub.

Defensively, Hall and Ballard return as linebacker starters. Hall made 107 tackles last year, including 17 for losses in earning second-team all-state accolades. Marcell Newsome (Jr., 6-0, 170) and Jakelleus Lane (Sr., 6-2, 185) are the other projected linebacker starters with Messer also seeing a lot of time.

The defensive front has Stoudemire returning with Hightower and Landon Langley (Jr., 5-9, 175) the other expected starters.

Adams returns at defensive back. Green, Thompson and Josh Smith (Sr., 6-0, 175) are other expected starters in the secondary. Julian Forsyght (Jr., 6-0, 165) and Tremaine Williams (Sr., 5-9, 175) will also see action in the defensive backfield.

On special teams, Hall is the team’s punter and Smith the kicker with Whitton snapping and Langley the holder for the scoring kicks.