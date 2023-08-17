Patrick Plott, now in his fourth season as head coach at Carroll, appears to have the Eagles on solid footing.

Carroll went 5-6 last year but did make the playoffs for the third straight season, something Carroll hadn’t accomplished since the late 1980s under hall of fame coach Paul Terry. It was also the most wins for the program since 2017.

“I do like where we are,” Plott said. “We’ve made progress every year and I hope we continue that progress.”

He’s got some key returning players to make such happen, led by senior quarterback Keyshawn Cole, who rushed for more than 733 yards and passed for 827 in eight games last season.

“He’s a tremendous athlete, but more than anything his leadership role has just taken off for us this summer,” Plott said. “He doesn’t talk much … we’ve been stressing to be a little more vocal … he’s going to be that guy that leads by example.

“But I told him, ‘Man, if you talk, these guys will listen to you.’ So we’ve been stressing that and it’s been going pretty good.”

Returning with him in the backfield is another senior standout in running back Lakeith Person.

“He’s a hard-working guy at running back who is also going to play some corner for us this year as well,” Plott said. “He’s another one of those guys who have been around the program and knows what we expect. We’re expecting more leadership out of him as well.”

Three returners are back across the offensive front – Ian Raby, Donovan Smith and Kevontae Dickerson.

“Those guys have come a long way since this spring,” Plott said. “We’ve got two more guys we’re plugging in and they’re bringing those guys along also. I really think that could be a really good unit up front.”

The returning starters on the line are expected to be joined by Jermorian Rumph and Shuntavius Steward, who is also a star on the defensive line. Steward stands 5-10 and weighs 310 pounds.

“He moves well for his size, but more than anything is his leadership on the offensive line and the defensive line,” Plott said of Steward. “He’s one of those guys who is going to make sure everybody is doing what they’re supposed to do, when they’re supposed to be doing it.”

Carson Edwards and Peyton Plott return at the wide receiver slots.

“We’ve got a lot of our playmakers back with Keyshawn and LaKeith, and then Peyton (Plott) and Carson (Edwards) at receivers,” Plott said. “But we’re only going to get as good as our offensive line will get.

“I feel like we can do a really good job of mixing it up with those guys.”

On defense, only five starters return: Justin Snell at defensive end, Steward at tackle, Qua White at linebacker and Demaurie Carter and Quadarious Lightner in the secondary.

“My concern is going to be we’re a little bit small over there on that side of the ball,” Plott said. “We’re going to have to play fast, and I really like the speed we’ve been practicing with this summer.

“Justin Snell at defensive end is coming back and has a lot of experience. Qua White is taking that role of Mike linebacker and I’ve been very impressed with him over the summer.

“And Quadarious Lightner is going to be the leader back there in the secondary for us. He knows the ins and outs back there. He’s got range from sideline to sideline, great ball skills … he had six picks for us last year … so we expect him to continue to make plays back there.”

Another projected starter in the secondary is Jayden McLeod, who Plott is very high on.

“Jayden McLeod (junior cornerback) is a smaller guy, but he’s very physical and he plays the ball well with good technique,” Plott said. “Coming out of spring, he would have been our MVP.”

Other projected starters are Deondre McClendon at linebacker, Tristen Thomas at defensive end, Robert Creech at defensive tackle, Jordan Brown at linebacker and Person at defensive back.

“The kicking game is in good shape with Zhenya Daniels (senior) coming back, who did our kickoffs and punts for us last year and did a really good job,” Plott said. “We expect him to continue doing that this year.”