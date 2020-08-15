COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Carroll Eagles

New Carroll coach Patrick Plott had to get creative in getting to know his players.
“I was introduced on a Friday and schools let out that next Tuesday (due to COVID-10),” Plott said. “I did get a chance to meet the guys on that Friday, and from there I got all of their information, phone numbers. We connected a lot on Zoom during the pandemic time.”
Plott, who spent the last six seasons as an assistant at Auburn High, replaces Roger McDonald, who resigned in early January. As a head coach at four different schools, he has compiled a career record of 86-27, including a state title at Pickens County in 2013.
“It’s very exciting,” Plott said of taking over the Class 5A Eagles. “The time I spent at Auburn, I continued to grow as a football coach. I’m excited to be back as a head coach.”
Plott will utilize a spread offense – which is much different than the ground-oriented attack employed during McDonald’s tenure with the Eagles.
“Offensively, we like to be around 50-50 – mix up the pass and run,” Plott said. “Try to make defenses defend the whole field. We’ll be more of a spread offense. To win the big games, you have to establish the run, too.”
There is the luxury of having a returning starter at quarterback in senior Brandon Robinson.
“He has been the starting quarterback the last two years and I expect a lot out of Brandon,” Plott said.
There are also three returning starters across the offensive front in Isaiha Baxter, a senior, and juniors Brody Nation and Riley Jordan. Robert Blackmon is another projected starter on the line.
“Up front , Isaiha Baxter, Riley Jordan and Brody Nation are three guys that played a lot last year that are coming back as returning starters, so I expect a lot out of those guys,” Plott said.
David Minniefield is a returning starter at running back and Austin Mitchell returns at a wide receiver slot. Juniors Raquille Reed and Matthew Moore will also be counted on at wide receiver.
On defense, senior Terry Williams and sophomore Da’quan Ferebee return across the front and Jason McIntosh, a junior, and J’Kwon Cooper, a sophomore, are returners in the secondary. Karmelo Overton is a returning starter at linebacker as a sophomore.
Senior Jakerion Ware at defensive end is being heavily counted on.
“I think our leader on defense is going to be Jakerion Ware,” Plott said. “He’s one of those kids that is going to come in and work hard every day. He’s not one of those guys that is going to talk a lot. He’s going to come in and do what he’s supposed to do and he’s going to do it 100 percent every time you ask him to do it. He’s going to lead by example.”
“We expect a lot out of Karmelo Overton at the linebacker spot and a lot out of Da’quan Ferebee also on the defensive line.
“In the secondary, J’kwon Cooper, Jason McIntosh – those guys played a lot last year.”
Jaylin Jiles and Jaquez Strong are both junior linebackers that are projected starters, while Jordan Killings and Jalen Plott are penciled in as starters in the secondary.
Plott said Overton is being counted on as a vocal leader.
“He is a young guy but he’s going to be our leader voice-wise, because he’s going to be running the middle linebacker spot for us,” Plott said.
Plott began his coaching career as an assistant in his hometown of Carrollton and the Carroll position will be his 10th different job in the high school ranks, five as a previous head coach.
He guided Aliceville to a 26-9 record from 2005-07 with all three teams reaching the playoffs, including two that won opening-round state playoff games. He went to Pickens County in 2008, going 11-2 with a state quarterfinal appearance, before taking a head job at Bullock County in 2009. The Hornets went 2-8 in his only season there before he became an assistant coach at Demopolis.
One year later, he returned to Pickens County as the head coach and had a highly-successful 37-5 three-year tenure capped by a Class 1A state title and a 15-0 record in 2013 with the Tornadoes.
He took over as Greenville’s head football coach in 2014, leading the Class 5A Tigers to a 10-3 record and the state quarterfinals before moving to Auburn High School as an assistant.
EAGLES AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Patrick Plott (1st year at Carroll; 6th year overall as a head coach, 86-27)
2019 record: 3-6 overall, 0-6 in Class 5A, Region 2
2019 results: Booker T. Washington (W, 47-20); Russell County (W, 14-6); at Tallassee # (L, 6-10); Valley # (L, 13-42); at Rehobeth # (L, 3-6); Charles Henderson # (L, 18-28); at Beauregard # (L, 22-46); Greenville # (L, 7-28); at Ashford (W, 50-28)
Points scored/per game: 180/20.0
Points allowed/per game: 214/23.8
Returning offensive starters (6): QB Brandon Robinson (Sr.); RB David Minniefield (Sr.); WR Austin Mitchell (Jr.); OL Isaiha Baxter (Sr); OL Brody Nation (Jr.); OL Riley Jordan (Jr.)
Returning defensive starters (5): DL Terry Williams (Sr.); DL Da’quan Ferebee (So.); LB Karmelo Overton (So.); DB Jason McIntosh (Jr.); DB J’kwon Cooper (So.)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 Eufaula
Aug. 28 Open
Sept. 4 at Pike Road #
Sept. 11 Rehobeth #
Sept. 18 at Headland #
Sept. 25 Open
Oct. 2 Open
Oct. 9 Greenville #
Oct. 16 Charles Henderson #
Oct. 23 at Andalusia #
Oct. 30 at Tallassee
# Denotes region game
