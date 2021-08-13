COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Carroll Eagles

Patrick Plott is used to winning, thus the 3-7 record during his first year at Carroll isn’t something he wants to get accustomed to.
“It was tough coming in and not being able to get as much work done as soon as you would like to,” Plott said of being hired in mid-March of 2020 and then dealing with COVID-19 restrictions. “Having to wait until the summer to really meet the kids and see what they could do was kind of tough.
“But I thought our kids did a really good job as we went along and we got better.”
Plott led Pickens County to the Class 1A state championship with a 15-0 record in 2013 and guided Aliceville to a 26-9 record from 2005-2007 with all three teams reaching the state playoffs.
He wants to build Carroll back to a consistent winner and believes he’s on the right path to do so.
“I’m more comfortable, and the kids are more comfortable now with the system we are running on offense, and running on defense,” Plott said.
The Eagles, known for being a run-oriented team offensively in the years under Roger McDonald before Plott’s arrival, now have a much more versatile attack.
“We’re a spread team,” Plott said. “We’re not just going to throw it around; we’re going to take what the defense gives us and try to be as balanced as we can with the run and pass.
“We still have a ways to go as a football team, but as far as the system goes, the kids are now familiar with the system and know what we want out of the system.”
Having a returning starter at quarterback, sophomore Keyshawn Cole, bodes well for the future.
“I thought he did a really good job and he got better as the season went,” Plott said of Cole’s freshman season. “I think he’s got more confidence. I’ve seen him make some great strides this spring and also this summer. He has the ability to throw the ball and also has the ability to run the ball.”
Two senior offensive linemen, center Riley Jordan and tackle Brody Nation, should give Cole solid protection and help pave the way for the running backs. Other linemen projected for starting roles are Jayshon Rivers, Tyson Holmes and Jamaris McNealey.
“Riley is the leader for us offensively,” Plott said. “Up front, he makes all our calls as our center. He’s the guy that really makes us go.
“You can talk about the skill guys all you want, but it starts up front and for us, it starts with Riley.”
Takoda McLeod and Decambre Jordan are talented junior wide receivers. Steven McIntosh and Carson Edwards will also be counted on at the wideouts.
“We expect those guys to be able to make plays for us this year,” Plott said.
Lakeith Person will be counted on at running back.
“I expect Lakeith Person to step up,” Plott said. “We’re also going to play some other guys in that role as well. It will be a running back by committee this year.
“We had a really good one last year in Brandon Robinson. Losing Brandon is really big. You can’t just replace him with one guy. We’re going to have several guys taking on that role.”
The heart of the team may be the defense, where seven starters return.
Junior Karmelo Overton is a leader at linebacker, while seniors Austin Mitchell and Jordan Killings led the way in the secondary.
“Karmelo is a really good player for us,” Plott said. “Right now he’s having a really big summer in the recruiting area and has several offers. We expect a lot out of Karmelo leadership-wise, and also with his play on the field.”
Other returning starters on defense are Mikerie Griffin at tackle, Daquan Ferebee at defensive end and J’kwon Cooper and Jaquez Strong at linebacker spots. Other projected starters are Jaylin Jiles and Nick Scott on the front and Jason McIntosh and Taelin Vickers in the secondary.
“Defensively we have some guys returning that we feel really comfortable with,” Plott said. “Those guys are more confident in what they are doing defensively as well.”
Seniors Emilio Gomez and Brayden Gilbert are both capable kickers.
“They are both soccer guys and we’re looking forward to them doing a really good job for us,” Plott said.
Plott believes some younger players will add depth on both sides of the football.
“We feel like we’ve got a good freshman class that’s coming up, so we’ve been able to develop some depth with those guys and are looking forward to watching those guys play,” Plott said.
EAGLES AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Patrick Plott (2nd year at Carroll, 3-7; 7th year overall as a head coach, 89-34)
2020 record: 3-7 overall, 3-3 in Class 5A, Region 2
2020 results: Eufaula (L, 7-50); at Pike Road # (L, 7-60); Rehobeth # (W, 21-14); at Headland # (W, 46-20); at Enterprise (L, 22-43); Greenville # (W, 27-21, OT); Charles Henderson # (L, 19-24); at Andalusia # (L, forfeits because of COVID); at Tallassee (L, forfeits because of COVID). STATE PLAYOFFS at Selma (L, 6-22)
Points scored/per game: 155/19.4 (in 8 games)
Points allowed/per game: 54/31.8 (in 8 games)
Returning offensive starters (5): QB Keyshawn Cole (So., 5-9, 160); WR Takoda McLeod (Jr., 6-1, 170); WR Decambre Jordan (Jr., 6-4, 175); C Riley Jordan (Sr., 5-11, 300); T Brody Nation (Sr., 5-11, 250)
Returning defensive starters (7): DL Mikerie Griffin (Jr., 5-11, 265); DE Daquan Ferebee (Jr., 6-2, 230); LB Karmelo Overton (Jr., 6-2, 215); LB J’kwon Cooper (Jr., 5-9, 170); LB Jaquez Strong (Sr., 5-11, 185); DB Austin Mitchell (Sr., 6-0, 175); DB Jordan Killings (Sr., 5-11, 175)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 at Eufaula
Aug. 27 Open
Sept. 3 Pike Road #
Sept. 10 at Rehobeth #
Sept. 17 Headland #
Sept. 24 Pike County
Oct. 1 at Dothan
Oct. 8 at Greenville #
Oct. 15 at Charles Henderson #
Oct. 22 at Andalusia #
Oct. 29 at Tallassee
# Denotes region game