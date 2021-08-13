COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Carroll Eagles

Patrick Plott is used to winning, thus the 3-7 record during his first year at Carroll isn’t something he wants to get accustomed to.

“It was tough coming in and not being able to get as much work done as soon as you would like to,” Plott said of being hired in mid-March of 2020 and then dealing with COVID-19 restrictions. “Having to wait until the summer to really meet the kids and see what they could do was kind of tough.

“But I thought our kids did a really good job as we went along and we got better.”

Plott led Pickens County to the Class 1A state championship with a 15-0 record in 2013 and guided Aliceville to a 26-9 record from 2005-2007 with all three teams reaching the state playoffs.

He wants to build Carroll back to a consistent winner and believes he’s on the right path to do so.

“I’m more comfortable, and the kids are more comfortable now with the system we are running on offense, and running on defense,” Plott said.

The Eagles, known for being a run-oriented team offensively in the years under Roger McDonald before Plott’s arrival, now have a much more versatile attack.