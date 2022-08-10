COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Carroll, Plott see progress

Suffice to say the 7-14 mark over the past two years isn’t something third-year Carroll head coach Patrick Plott is satisfied with, but he does see a brighter picture ahead.

“We’re definitely getting stronger,” Plott said. “This summer has been really, really good. The guys have bought in and they’re really excited every day about getting in the weight room and getting stronger.

“We’re still not where we want to be, but we’re making progress.”

No doubt Plott knows how to navigate success.

Before coming to Carroll after serving six years as an assistant at Auburn High School, the native of Carrollton in west Alabama had a career head coaching record of 86-27, which included leading Pickens County to a state championship in 2013. Also impressive is guiding Aliceville to a 26-9 record from 2005-07 with all three teams reaching the playoffs.

Things haven’t gone so well at Carroll, but there are plausible reasons.

“Last year we had several injuries as we started out the season,” Plott said. “We had a starting safety that didn’t play at all.

“After Week 2, our starting linebacker got hurt and didn’t play anymore the rest of the season. We also lost a defensive tackle in Week 6.

“So the injury bug kind of hit us defensively, but we’ve got to be better and be more fundamentally sound on defense.”

The Eagles have a senior linebacker with plenty of talent returning in Karmelo Overton, a four-star recruit according to rivals.com. He has 19 offers, including Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Troy.

“He’s a great kid and great athlete,” Plott said. “He’s one of those kids that when he leads, you know he’s going to be doing the right thing to put himself in position to be a good football player. He does things the right way on and off the field.”

Plott talks about his strengths as a defender.

“Just his ability to run and track the ball, and when he gets there, he’s going to be physical,” Plott said.

Two others return as starters on defense – junior lineman Justin Snell and senior defensive back J’Kwon Cooper. Other projected starters Plott listed on defense are Shuntavius Steward, Cassidy Scobee, Quay White, Collin Williams, Demaurie Carter, Jalen Plott, Que Lightner and Jameson Jarmon.

Plott likes what he has returning on offense.

“We’ve got some skilled guys coming back from last year,” Plott said. “We’re going to spread it out a little bit and make the defense have to defend the whole field vertically and horizontally. We’ve got to continue to get better up front on the offensive line.”

The unit will revolve around junior quarterback Keyshawn Cole.

“Keyshawn is the guy who makes us go on offense,” Plott said. “He brings the leadership … he can throw it and he also can run it.

“He’s had a great offseason. He’s gotten stronger in the weight room and he also ran track (last spring) and has gotten faster. We expect another good year out of him.”

Lakeith Person is a returner at running back, while Takoda McLeod is a talented senior wide receiver and Peyton Plott is expected to start at the other wide receiver spot. He’s the son of the coach.

“He’s had a good offseason as well,” Plott said of Peyton. “The good thing about this time is I’ve got both of my sons playing for me and my oldest son is going to be coaching with me.

“Peyton is the receiver. Jalen missed last season with a knee injury and is going to be a senior playing as a defensive back. Cordell Plott is going to be an assistant. I’m excited about that.”

Other projected starters Plott listed on offense include Nick Scott, Ian Raby, Jamaris McNealey Donovan Smith, Kevontae Dickerson and Carson Edwards.

Hunter Lasseter is expected to handle the kicking chores.

Going into summer drills, Plott said there were around 60 players on the roster.

“I do feel good about what we have coming back, more so our senior leadership,” Plott said. “Then those younger guys that are filling in … a lot of those guys got some kind of playing time last year, so that’s going to be big for them and they’ve all had a good offseason.”

EAGLES AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Patrick Plott (3rd year at Carroll, 7-14; 8th year overall as a head coach, 93-41)

2021 record: 4-7 overall, 3-3 in Class 5A, Region 2, 1st round of Class 5A state playoffs

2021 results: at Eufaula (L, 8-40);Pike Road # (L, 7-42);at Rehobeth # (W, 26-9);Headland # (W, 31-7);Pike County (W, 49-6);at Dothan (L, 15-29);at Greenville # (L, 7-20); at Charles Henderson # (W, 52-22);at Andalusia # (L, 24-48); at Tallassee (L, 35-41). STATE PLAYOFFSD: at Central-Clay County (L, 14-41)

Points scored/per game: 268/24.4

Points allowed/per game: 305/27.7

Returning offensive starters (4): QB Keyshawn Cole (Jr.); RB Lakeith Person (Jr.); WR Takoda McLeod (Sr.); WR Peyton Plott (So.)

Returning defensive starters (3): DL Justin Snell (Jr.); LB Karmelo Overton (Sr.); LB J’kwon Cooper (Sr.)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 Dothan

Aug. 26 Dale County

Sept. 2 at Rehobeth #

Sept. 8 (Thur) at Charles Henderson #

Sept. 16 at Seminole County (Ga.)

Sept. 23 Off

Sept. 30 at Eufaula #

Oct. 7 Headland #

Oct. 14 Greenville #

Oct. 21 at Valley

Oct. 28 St. James

# Denotes region contests