COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Charles Henderson Trojans aim to build off late surge

Sparked by a strong end to last season, a more manageable schedule and a solid summer of work, Quinn Hambrite believes the Charles Henderson Trojans are on track to earn their first winning season since 2017.

“We are trending in the right way,” said Hambrite, who is in his second year with the Troy city school program. “Everything we are doing now is preparing us for what’s to come.”

A year ago, Charles Henderson finished 2-8 against a brutal schedule that featured eight state playoff teams, including an unbeaten state champion (Pike Road) and three state semifinal teams (Andalusia, Montgomery Catholic and Brantley). The eight playoff teams went a combined 69-30 last year (70 percent winning percentage).

“I am pretty sure we had the toughest schedule in the state last year,” Hambrite said of a schedule he inherited when he became the head coach.

The Trojans, who open this year Aug. 26 against Mary G. Montgomery, surged at the end of last year, winning two of the last four games and gave Class 1A state semifinalist Brantley (29-15) a battle in the final game.

The aforementioned four teams, though, are all gone from the schedule and this year’s slate features only two teams with a winning record from last year, including non-region games against Mary G. Montgomery (0-10), Beauregard (4-6) and Selma (5-6). Greenville, a Class 5A, Region 1 foe, and non-region opponent St. James (8-4 and 10-2, respectively) are the lone teams with winning records from a year ago. Combined this year’s nine opponents were 42-54 last year.

“I didn’t try to make the schedule easy, but I didn’t want to make it as tough as last year,” Hambrite said.

Hambrite also feels the Trojans should be a more confident team after a productive summer, including winning a 7-on-7 camp at Alabama State. They also won a spring game against R.E. Lee.

“They have been working hard in the weight room,” Hambrite said. “I am thankful for the work they have put in this summer. We have competed against some top-notch teams in OTA with Auburn, Prattville, Carver, Park Crossing and they have competed pretty well, so I am excited for them for this upcoming season.”

An experienced team is back, another reason for optimism at Charles Henderson.

“Essentially, 95 percent of our team came back,” Hambrite said. “We were very inexperienced last year and the good thing about that is we will be very experienced this year.”

Hambrite said there is balance among the sophomores, juniors and seniors as far the talent and experience. All three classes have about 14 members on the squad.

“My senior class is very talented,” Hambrite said. “Most of my skill guys are in that class. It is a talented class.”

But many of the top positions, especially on offense, are manned by juniors, which along with the sophomore class dominate the roster.

“Quarterback, running back, two receivers and three offensive linemen are all juniors,” Hambrite said.

The returning quarterback is Parker Adams, who threw for 1,820 yards and 12 touchdowns last year.

One of Adams’ main targets last year was Jywon Boyd, who caught 39 passes for 891 yards and 10 touchdowns and is back for his junior season. Boyd is also a standout on punt and kick returns.

“I think he is the best athlete in 5A,” Hambrite said. “That’s me not bragging. The kid is so talented. He has the best football skills (of a receiver) I have ever seen and I have coached at Carver, Hillcrest of Evergreen and in Prattville.”

The Trojans’ second leading receiver from last year, Stephon Mosely also returns at wide receiver.

Hambrite also feels another player at wide receiver will open some eyes this season.

“Khalil Carson, a name people don’t know now, but they will know by the end of the season,” Hambrite said.

Zach Coleman, a 6-foot, 215-pounder who squats 530 pounds, is expected to lead the running game in the backfield.

Up front, Phillip Scott (6-2, 290) has potential to be a very, very good football player on the offensive line, said Hambrite, and is receiving a lot of college looks from D-II schools. Benton Dunn, the center, and Zamir Caffie are other key linemen.

Defensively, the Trojans are expected to be led by senior linebacker Damien Hart, a three-year starter who has some college interest. Hart recorded 107 tackles last season.

Another top defender is Zion Grady, a defensive end who earned 60 tackles, including 10 quarterback sacks a year ago and has already garnered offers several SEC and ACC schools despite being only a sophomore, said Hambrite.

The secondary features Mario Davenport (Sr., 6-3 185) at safety, a talented athlete who transferred back to Charles Henderson after spending the last two years at Pike Liberal Arts.

The kicking game is also expected to be a strong suit for Charles Henderson with the return of junior Nik Peerson, who hit all four field goal attempts and averaged 40.2 yards per punt last year. He earned honorable mention all-state last year as a punter from the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Hambrite said Peerson has a range of 54 yards on field goals.

“He will be an X factor once we cross the 35-yard line,” Hambrite said.

TROJANS AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Quinn Hambrite (1st year at Charles Henderson, 2-8; 3rd year as a head coach, 5-15)

2021 record: 2-8 overall, 2-4 in Class 5A, Region 2

2021 results: Montgomery Catholic (L, 0-50); at Greenville # (L, 10-25); Early County (Ga.) (L, 9-31); at Andalusia # (L, 28-58); at Williamson (L, 22-39); Pike Road # (L, 6-60); at Rehobeth # (W, 40-7); Carroll # (L, 22-52); Headland # (W, 42-21); at Brantley (L, 15-29)

Points scored/per game: 194/19.4

Points allowed/per game: 372/37.2

Returning offensive starters (9): QB Parker Adams (Jr., 6-0, 160); RB Zach Coleman (Jr., 5-11, 215); HB Will Templin (Sr., 5-11, 205); WR Stephon Mosley (Sr., 5-11, 170; WR Jywon Boyd (Jr., 5-11 180); OL Zamir Caffie (Jr., 5-11, 240); OL Philip Scott (Sr., 6-1 285); OL Benton Dunn (Jr., 6-2, 260); OL Sterling Sharp (Jr., 5-9, 265)

Returning defensive starters (5): DE Zion Grady (So., 6-4, 225); DE Jalen Suddith (Jr.); LB Damien Hart (Sr., 5-11, 210); DB Sequan Fagg (Sr., 5-6, 150); S Jywon Boyd (Jr., 5-11, 180)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 Off

Aug. 26 Mary G. Montgomery

Sept. 2 Greenville #

Sept. 8 (Thu) Carroll #

Sept. 16 Beauregard

Sept. 22 (Thu) St. James

Sept. 30 Rehobeth #

Oct. 7 at Eufaula #

Oct. 14 at Headland #

Oct. 21 at Selma

Oct. 28 Off

# Denotes region games