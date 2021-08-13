COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Charles Henderson Trojans

So far it has been a “smooth” transition with his new team for first-year Charles Henderson head coach Quinn Hambrite.
“It has been smooth,” said Hambrite, hired in February to replace Brad McCoy. “The kids are getting after it, flying around. They are committed. Their competitive edge is getting higher.”
Hambrite was a defensive coordinator at Carver of Montgomery last year. He has prior head coaching experience, leading Central of Hayneville, his alma mater, in 2017. He was also a defensive coordinator at Hillcrest of Evergreen.
The new coach inherits a young team in his first year at CHHS.
Only 10 seniors are on the roster for the Class 5A Trojans and only three, perhaps four, are expected to start.
“We will be young. We will have a lot of growing pains to go through for sure,” Hambrite said.
How his young players respond to expected adversity is something the new coach anxiously is waiting to see.
“We will have some adversity and we will have to be resilient and keep our composure when things don’t go our way,” Hambrite said. “When I see that develop mentally, I know we will be a pretty good football team.”
A handful of starters are expected to be sophomores, which Hambrite sees as a strong class. One of those sophomores is talented athlete Jywon Boyd, a returning starter at both wide receiver on offense and safety on defense. He is also the team’s holder on point after kicks and field goals.
“He is one of best athletes I’ve seen as a 10th grader,” Hambrite said.
While talented in all three areas, Boyd’s abilities at wide receiver have caught Hambrite’s attention.
“He is go-getter. When the ball is the air, I don’t see 50-50, I see 90-10 or 80-20 because he can go get the ball,” Hambrite said.
The Trojans enter next week’s jamboree at Pike County unsettled at quarterback.
“We are still battling it out,” Hambrite said on Friday. “We will know by the end of next week who will be that starting quarterback. We are splitting the reps.”
Sophomore Parker Adams and Beaux Mizell are the two vying for the QB spot. Adams is 5-foot-10, 165 and Mizell 6-2, 170.
“Both bring something different to the table,” Hambrite said. “Beaux is a taller true pocket guy. Beaux is 6-2 and he can throw a good fade ball, but has to do a better job of reading defenses.
"His intermediate game is pretty good. Parker can be both (a runner and passer). He can run the ball and he does a good job reading the defenses. He can throw the deep ball and deep outs.”
The backfield features sophomore Zachary Coleman (6-0, 205), a returning starter, along with speedster Zay Callaway (5-8, 175) and power runner in freshman Antonio Frazier (5-11, 185).
Boyd is joined at the wide receiver spots by juniors Khalil Carson (5-8, 165) and Stephon Mosley (Jr., 5-9, 175). Senior Da’quan Brantley (5-11, 175) might also start at wide receiver and Cody Youngblood (Sr., 6-3, 165) is another expected to see time at the position.
The offensive line is especially youthful as no senior is in the rotation. Juniors Kennedy Jones (6-0, 250) and Noshon Smith (5-11, 225) are returning starters, but Smith will miss the first part of the season with an injury.
Others expected to start up front are junior Phillip Scott (6-2, 285) and sophomores Benton Dunn (6-1, 260), Zamir Caffie (6-0, 245) and Sterling Sharp (5-9, 278).
“We will be babies,” Hambrite said of the line. “We have a lot of learning to do, but we are getting better every day.”
Defensively, the Trojans are led by returning starting linebackers Damien Hart (Jr., 5-11, 205) and Jackson West (Sr., 6-0, 180).
“Those two are the brains of the operation,” Hambrite said. “We need both in the game to be successful.”
Junior Will Templin (5-10, 200) and sophomore Brandon Givens (So., 6-0, 205) are the other expected starters in the linebacker area.
Up front, Zion Grady (6-3, 210), a freshman Hambrite is high on, is a starter at defensive end. He had three quarterback sacks in the spring game against Park Crossing.
Dunn and Caffie are other projected line starters. Smith will also see time at DL when he returns.
The secondary returns Boyd and Brantley as starters. Youngblood, a basketball standout out for football for the first time since middle school, along with Seth Scott (Sr., 5-11, 180) and Corey Robinson (Sr., 5-8, 160) are other key defensive backfield players.
The Trojans appear to have a weapon at kicker in sophomore Nikolas Peerson (5-9, 170).
“If we get to the 35, I feel we will score every time,” said Hambrite, noting Peerson routinely is successful on field goals in 50-52-yard range in practice.
Peerson will perform all the kicking duties and punt. Junior Hayden Bush will snap and Boyd will hold for the point after kicks and field goals.
TROJANS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Quinn Hambrite (1st year at Charles Henderson; 2nd year as a head coach, 3-7)
2020 record: 1-8 overall, 1-5 in Class 5A, Region 2
2020 results: Montgomery Catholic (L, 13-27); Greenville # (L, 0-21); Andalusia # (L, 12-45); Williamson (L, 0-30); at Pike Road # (L, 0-50); Rehobeth # (L, 14-29); at Carroll # (W, 24-19); at Headland # (L, forfeits); Brantley (L, forfeits)
Points scored/per game: 63/9.0 (in seven games)
Points allowed/per game: 221/31.6 (in seven games)
Returning offensive starters (4): RB Zachary Coleman (So., 6-0, 205); OT Kennedy Jones (Jr., 6-0, 250); C Noshon Smith (Jr., 5-11, 225); WR Jywon Boyd (So., 5-11, 190)
Returning defensive starters (4): MLB Damien Hart (Jr., 5-11, 205); OLB Jackson West (Sr., 6-0, 180); CB Da’quan Brantley (Sr., 5-11, 175); S Jywon Boyd (So., 5-11, 190)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 Open
Aug. 27 Montgomery Catholic
Sept. 3 at Greenville #
Sept. 9 (Thu) Early County (Ga.)
Sept. 17 at Andalusia #
Sept. 23 (Thu) at Williamson
Oct. 1 Pike Road #
Oct. 7 (Thu) at Rehobeth #
Oct. 15 Carroll #
Oct. 22 Headland #
Oct. 29 at Brantley
# Denotes region games