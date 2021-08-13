COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Charles Henderson Trojans

So far it has been a “smooth” transition with his new team for first-year Charles Henderson head coach Quinn Hambrite.

“It has been smooth,” said Hambrite, hired in February to replace Brad McCoy. “The kids are getting after it, flying around. They are committed. Their competitive edge is getting higher.”

Hambrite was a defensive coordinator at Carver of Montgomery last year. He has prior head coaching experience, leading Central of Hayneville, his alma mater, in 2017. He was also a defensive coordinator at Hillcrest of Evergreen.

The new coach inherits a young team in his first year at CHHS.

Only 10 seniors are on the roster for the Class 5A Trojans and only three, perhaps four, are expected to start.

“We will be young. We will have a lot of growing pains to go through for sure,” Hambrite said.

How his young players respond to expected adversity is something the new coach anxiously is waiting to see.

“We will have some adversity and we will have to be resilient and keep our composure when things don’t go our way,” Hambrite said. “When I see that develop mentally, I know we will be a pretty good football team.”