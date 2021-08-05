COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: COTTONWOOD BEARS

Ben Williams is a 6-foot, 252-pound guard/tackle and Jordan Williams is a 6-foot-3, 304-pound tackle.

The other return starters up front are center Eli Herring, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior, and Gabe Rister, a 5-foot-11, 235-pound tackle.

Kaden Ward, a 5-foot-11, 235-pound junior, is also expected to start on the offensive line at guard.

“There is a lot of continuity there,” Harrison said. “We only have to plug in one new kid from last year and he is a senior who got reps last year. Our line up front should be a strength. We should be strong up there.”

Jones, Jordan Williams and Ethan McCardle (Jr., 5-8, 199), all returning defensive starters, anchor the Bears’ D-line.

Harrison also feels confident in Cottonwood’s potential in the backfield. Artavious Shipman, a 5-foot-11, 235 senior, will start at running back, while Kyeshun Green (Sr., 5-foot-11, 225), Kain Campbell (Fr., 5-11, 200) and Ethan McCardle all are battling for time at the H-back spot. Mekhi Anglin (Sr., 6-0, 165) will also see playing time at running back.

The Bears have to replace veteran starting quarterback Austin McCardle, who graduated. Harrison said sophomore Kaden Simmons (5-11, 180) is the projected starter at the position entering the season.