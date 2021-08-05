COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: COTTONWOOD BEARS

After struggling to a 2-7 record in his first year as Cottonwood’s head coach, Dustin Harrison sees light ahead in year two.
“We have got a lot returning starters this year,” Harrison said. “We should be much improved. There should be noticeable improvement.”
The Bears return five starters on offense and six on defense, but also have a lot of projected starters who saw substantial playing time last fall.
Harrison and the Bears will lean mostly on veteran offensive and defensive lines in an effort to improve in 2021.
“We have a very experienced line (on both sides),” Harrison said. “That is where we have the most experience.”
Four starters return on the offensive front, led by seniors Allen Jones and Ben Williams. The two along with fellow lineman Jordan Williams, who played a lot last year, are all potential small college recruits for the Class 2A Bears.
Jones, also a baseball standout at Cottonwood, is a 6-foot-4, 298-pound tight end/tackle. Despite little summer camp exposure, Jones has some college interest, most notably from West Alabama and Tuskegee.
“Allen has grown up a lot this past year,” Harrison said. “He grew up a lot toward the end of the football season last year and continued growing up in basketball and even more so in baseball as a leader. Allen is very gifted. He has great feet and is a great athlete in a giant’s body.”
Ben Williams is a 6-foot, 252-pound guard/tackle and Jordan Williams is a 6-foot-3, 304-pound tackle.
The other return starters up front are center Eli Herring, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior, and Gabe Rister, a 5-foot-11, 235-pound tackle.
Kaden Ward, a 5-foot-11, 235-pound junior, is also expected to start on the offensive line at guard.
“There is a lot of continuity there,” Harrison said. “We only have to plug in one new kid from last year and he is a senior who got reps last year. Our line up front should be a strength. We should be strong up there.”
Jones, Jordan Williams and Ethan McCardle (Jr., 5-8, 199), all returning defensive starters, anchor the Bears’ D-line.
Harrison also feels confident in Cottonwood’s potential in the backfield. Artavious Shipman, a 5-foot-11, 235 senior, will start at running back, while Kyeshun Green (Sr., 5-foot-11, 225), Kain Campbell (Fr., 5-11, 200) and Ethan McCardle all are battling for time at the H-back spot. Mekhi Anglin (Sr., 6-0, 165) will also see playing time at running back.
The Bears have to replace veteran starting quarterback Austin McCardle, who graduated. Harrison said sophomore Kaden Simmons (5-11, 180) is the projected starter at the position entering the season.
“He took a year off playing last year,” Harrison said. “This is his first year playing quarterback. There is good and bad to that. The good to it is that everything I am teaching him is the only way he knows and he doesn’t have any bad habits. The downside is experience, but that will come in time. He will have a good offensive line to help guide him and bring him along.”
Harrison said he is mainly looking for Simmons to show leadership and win his teammates over.
“The biggest thing I look for in a quarterback is his heart, his attitude, his leadership abilities and if the players can trust him,” Harrison said. “All the intangibles are more important than just throwing the football. In high school football, you don’t have to have a premier arm in order to be a successful quarterback.”
Senior Raymond Bryant, a standout for the Bears basketball team, will be one of the starting wide receiver targets along with Dylan McCardle (Jr., 5-10, 140). Kaidin Bedsole (So., 5-8, 130), CJ Carroll (Jr., 6-0, 170) and Klete Meadows (Fr., 5-9, 160) will also see time at wide receiver.
Defensively, Cottonwood has five starters back, three on the line in Jones, Jordan Williams and Ethan McCardle. Elihus McGriff (So., 5-10, 220) will also start on the defensive line.
Green returns to start at outside linebacker. Others in the linebacker rotation include Meadows, Landon Thompson (So, 5-10, 145), Herring, Rister, Braylon Morris (Fr., 5-8, 150) and Campbell.
Bryant and Anglin return as starting defensive backs. Dylan McCardle and Bedsole are other projected secondary starters.
Jones will handle the roles in kickoffs, field goals and point after kicks. Ethan McCardle will handle the Bears’ punting. Either Ben Williams or Ethan McNeill (Fr., 5-11, 170) will do the long snapping.
BEARS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Dustin Harrison (2nd year at Cottonwood, 2-7; 5th as a head coach, 16-25)
>> 2020 record: 2-7 overall, 2-5 in Class 2A, Region 2
>> 2020 results: at New Brockton (cancelled; no forfeit); at Samson (L, 27-28, OT); Geneva County # (L, 12-39); at Abbeville # (L, 0-41); Elba # (L, 6-56); Northside Methodist (L, 34-37); at Houston County # (moved to Oct. 30); G.W. Long # (forfeited to G.W. Long because of COVID); at Zion Chapel # (W, 44-21); Ariton # (L, 6-40); at Houston County # (W, 44-40)
>> Points scored/per game (in 8 games): 173/21.6
>> Points allowed/per game (in 8 games): 302/37.8
>> Returning offensive starters (5): WR Raymond Bryant (Sr., 6-2, 185); OL Ben Williams (Sr. 6-0, 252); OL/TE Allen Jones (Sr., 6-4, 298); OL Eli Herring (Jr., 6-3, 265); OL Gabe Rister (Sr., 5-11, 235)
>> Returning defensive starters (6): DE/DT Allen Jones (Sr., 6-4, 298); DT Jordan Williams (Sr., 6-3, 304); DE/DT Ethan McCardle (Jr., 5-8, 199); OLB Kyehsun Green (Sr., 5-11, 211); DB Raymond Bryant (Sr., 6-2, 185); DB Mekhi Anglin (Sr., 6-0, 165)