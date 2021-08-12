COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Dale County Warriors

New Dale County head coach Luke Tucker has been on the job for only two months.

While he hasn’t had a lot of time yet with his new Warrior team, he is comforted by one aspect of the program – a lot of seniors and juniors on the roster.

“That is huge for me,” Tucker said. “Being a first-year head coach, I know I have some guys who have been in there and they have had an opportunity to play. That helps me knowing that they have been in the fire.”

Tucker, who makes his coaching debut next Friday when the Warriors host county foe Ariton in Midland City, has six seniors and two juniors returning as starters on offense and six seniors and one junior returning to start on defense.

Highlighting the list of returnees is second-team all-state selection of a year ago, Christian Ross, a junior defensive end-tight end. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Ross is already receiving college interest.

“He is a junior, which means I get to have him for two years and that is exciting,” said Tucker, speaking at the July Encore Sports Coaches Media Day event. “He is a long kid. I am ready to see him in pads to see how physical he is. I have seen game films and he looks physical in the films as a sophomore. He is really rangy and runs well.