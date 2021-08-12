COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Dale County Warriors

New Dale County head coach Luke Tucker has been on the job for only two months.
While he hasn’t had a lot of time yet with his new Warrior team, he is comforted by one aspect of the program – a lot of seniors and juniors on the roster.
“That is huge for me,” Tucker said. “Being a first-year head coach, I know I have some guys who have been in there and they have had an opportunity to play. That helps me knowing that they have been in the fire.”
Tucker, who makes his coaching debut next Friday when the Warriors host county foe Ariton in Midland City, has six seniors and two juniors returning as starters on offense and six seniors and one junior returning to start on defense.
Highlighting the list of returnees is second-team all-state selection of a year ago, Christian Ross, a junior defensive end-tight end. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Ross is already receiving college interest.
“He is a junior, which means I get to have him for two years and that is exciting,” said Tucker, speaking at the July Encore Sports Coaches Media Day event. “He is a long kid. I am ready to see him in pads to see how physical he is. I have seen game films and he looks physical in the films as a sophomore. He is really rangy and runs well.
“He is more of a defensive player, but he is a gifted athlete for his size and level of football so we will use him a lot on offense as well.”
Another player that has caught the new coach’s eyes has been senior athlete Darrion Crossley, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound wide receiver and defensive back.
“From what I understand this is his second year of football,” Tucker said. “He is a tremendous athlete. I think he has had some offers in basketball. I went to watch him play basketball (in the summer) and his first step was amazing.”
Tucker takes over a Dale County program that took a step forward last year, going 7-4 and reaching the first round of the state playoffs after two sub .500 seasons. Powering the Warriors was an offense that scored the most points in a season (344) since the 2014 state runner-up team.
The good news is eight starters are back, but the bad news is three-year starting quarterback Ethan Teal graduated.
Tucker said Alex Banks, a 6-foot, 185-pound senior, is the likely starter to open the season.
“He has done really well,” Tucker said. “He throws the ball really well. He has been doing a good job of learning the system that we are trying to run. We are also working Equali McClinton at QB some. He also throws the ball well. He plays receiver as well.”
Tucker noted the Warriors will look differently on offense this year compared to last year.
“I know they ran the ball a whole lot last year as they were an option team, but we are trying to throw the ball more,” Tucker said.
The offensive front returns five starters, including Ross at tight end. The others are Jeremy Lewis (Sr., 5-11, 230) at guard, Tariq Russell (Sr., 6-0, 185) and Julio Alcantar (Jr., 5-10, 215) at the tackles and Lucas Atkins (Jr., 5-9, 230) at center.
James Pendley (So., 6-0, 215) is the projected other starter at guard. Kaleb Floyd (Sr., 6-3, 235) is also expected to see action on the line.
The Warriors have experience at wide receiver as Crossley, McClinton (Sr., 5-11, 165) and Cole Weed (Sr., 6-0, 185) all return as starters.
Dale County has to fill holes at running back. Tucker said seniors Kavion Andrews (5-9, 185) and Malik Scott (Sr., 5-11, 200) were the likely starters.
Defensively, the Warriors return three starters on the line – Ross, Lewis and Russell.
Weed returns as a starter in the second level at linebacker, while Crossley, McClinton and senior Dashion McGriff (5-11, 170) are back as secondary starters.
Rickey Timbers (So., 6-0, 230) is projected to move into a starter role on the line, while Andrew Martin (Sr., 5-10, 175) and Preston Stevens (So., 5-10, 175) are projected starters at linebacker.
Senior Tyler McSween (5-10, 170) and junior Bill Awoh (5-11, 170) are expected to handle kicking duties. Banks is the punter with Ross the long snapper. Penley is the snapper for the point after kicks.
WARRIORS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Luke Tucker (1st year at Dale County and as a head coach)
>> 2020 record: 7-4 overall, 5-2 in Class 4A, Region 2, first round of Class 4A state playoffs
>> 2020 results: at Ariton (L, 13-25); at Daleville (W, 42-0); at Ashford # (W, 53-14); Geneva # (W, 28-22); Alabama Christian # (L, 20-40); Headland (W, 45-18); at Bullock County # (W, 14-12); at St. James # (L, 26-52); Booker T. Washington # (W, 61-6); at Straughn # (W, 20-15, 2 OTs). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Bibb County (L, 21-52)
>> Points scored/per game: 343/31.2 (in seven games)
>> Points allowed/per game: 256/23.7 (in seven games)
>> Returning offensive starters (8): TE Christian Ross (Jr., 6-4, 215); WR Darrion Crossley (Sr., 6-1, 175); WR Equali McClinton (Sr., 5-11, 165); G Jeremy Lewis (Sr., 5-11, 230); T Tariq Russell (Sr., 6-0, 185); T Julio Alcantar (Sr., 5-10, 215); C Lucas Atkins (Jr., 5-9, 230); WR Cole Weed (Sr., 6-0, 185)
>> Returning defensive starters (7): DE Christian Ross (Jr., 6-4, 215); DT Jeremy Lewis (Sr., 5-11, 230); DE Tariq Russell (Sr., 6-0, 185); MLB Cole Weed (Sr., 6-0, 185); CB Equali McClinton (Sr., 5-11, 165); S Darrion Crossley (Sr., 6-1, 175); S Dashion McGriff (Sr., 5-11, 170)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 Ariton
Aug. 27 Daleville
Sept. 3 Ashford #
Sept. 10 at Geneva #
Sept. 17 at Alabama Christian #
Sept. 24 at Headland
Oct. 1 Bullock County #
Oct. 8 St. James #
Oct. 15 at Booker T. Washington #
Oct. 22 Straughn #
Oct. 29 Open
# Denotes region games