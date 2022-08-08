COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Daleville, Garner feels experience from last year will pay off

After enduring a winless season last fall in his first year, Daleville head coach Will Garner sees light at end of the dark tunnel for the Warhawk program.

“We are very excited about what we have coming up for this upcoming year as we bring the entire team back but one,” Garner said. “We had one senior last year. We will have five seniors this year, so we are still a young team.

“Last year, it would have been hard to find any team in the state that was younger than we were playing varsity football, but that bodes well for us this year. We bring back guys everywhere that still may be a little young, but not young in experience. We got thrown into the fire last year and it will bode well from an experience level knowing what a varsity football game feels like. That will translate into some big things for us.”

Garner feels the attitude of Warhawk players will also pay off this season.

“I have had several people walk into the building and watch us work out and practice and they all ask, ‘You all were 0-10 last year?’” Garner said. “They say the demeanor, ‘The excitement and energy level out of our kids doesn’t feel like that.’ That speaks to the type of kids we have.”

In fact, Garner said the Warhawks’ only problems last year came on game nights.

“Everybody would ask, ‘Coach, how was it last year?’ and I told them, ‘Monday through Thursday was phenomenal,’” Garner said. “We never had an issue with kids not wanting to work, not wanting to practice or not wanting to do the right things. It was just the Fridays were tough. We weren’t physically ready, we weren’t mentally ready and all those things have been changed. We have exciting things coming this year.”

Part of the woes related to a lack of a winning mentality and a lack of strength, said Garner, things that the Warhawk coaching staff worked on during the offseason.

“We had to change the mentality to, ‘I can win,’ and we also had to change the physical (bodies) in the weight room,” Garner said. “We weren’t physically ready for a varsity Friday night. That has changed. Our guys are bigger and stronger. Those things are going to allow us to win some ball games on Friday night.”

The Warhawks have eight starters returning on offense, led by quarterback Omarion Pinckney, a junior who has added 17 pounds over the offseason to his 6-foot-1 frame to bulk up to 170 pounds.

“Everything revolves around him,” Garner said. “He is a kid that shows up every day and leads by example in the weight room, in the class room and on the field. He showed that last year. He was a 1,000-yard rusher last year and he was hard-nosed. When we needed a play, we called on him to make it.

“He has taken his game to another level. He has worked on throwing the football a little better and understanding the things we want to do in a more in depth level. I would expect Omarion Pinckney to have another breakout year.”

The backfield returns senior fullback Jeremy Barber (Sr., 5-9, 180) and the Warhawks also return two starters at wide receivers in Jeremiah Walters (Fr., 6-3, 155) and Mason Lafferty (Sr., 6-1, 160) plus tight end Caden Elmore (So., 6-1, 215).

The offensive line returns three starters in TJ Waller (Jr., 6-0) Zacorey Culver (Jr., 6-1, 285) and De’aunte Brantley (So., 6-0, 195). Jeremiah Moore (Sr., 6-3, 265) and Chris Page (Jr., 5-8, 245) are also expected to start up front.

“We bring everybody back up front and add two pieces,” Garner said. “Up front, we will start two at 285, two at 260 and one at 240. We will be heavy up front and that is what we will lean on. We feel that is going to be our strong point – being able to be physical up front.”

Anthony Wynn, a 5-foot-8, 205-pound sophomore transfer from Enterprise, is expected to start at the main running back. Garner describes Wynn “as a game changer.”

Bryan Glawson (Jr., 5-11, 170) is expected to challenge for a wide receiver starting spot.

Many of the same players will also play on defense. Culver and Waller return as defensive line starters. Moore is also expected to start up there with Jumari Roseborro (Sr., 6-2, 225) expected to join the starting front.

Barber, Elmore, Daniel Blake (So., 5-10, 175) and Lafferty return as linebacker starters, while Pinckney and Walters return to start in the secondary as cornerbacks.

Glawson and Ruben Garcia (Fr., 5-10, 165) are the expected starters at the safety positions.

Walters is scheduled to handle punting duties and Elmore the kicking chores.

A revamped non-region schedule might also help the Warhawks, who swapped Elba, Dale County and G.W. Long (22 wins last year) with Goshen and Barbour County (2 combined wins). Daleville has only two non-region games this year after AHSAA reclassification put the Warhawks in nine-team Class 3A, Region 2.

“I think we will surprise some people,” Garner said. “We showed that in the spring game against Geneva County in being able to line up and compete, being a completely different football team than what people saw last year.”

WARHAWKS AT A GLANCE

>> Head coach: Will Garner (2nd year at Daleville and as a head coach, 0-10)

>> 2021 record: 0-10 overall, 0-7 Class 3A, Region 2

>> 2021 results: Elba (L, 14-41); at Dale County (L, 18-55); at Houston Academy # (L, 6-50); New Brockton # (L, 20-45); at Opp # (L, 0-55); at G.W. Long (L, 8-54); at Wicksburg # (L, 22-66); Slocomb # (L, 0-57); at Northside Methodist (L, 6-48); Providence Christian # (L, 6-41)

>> Points scored/per game: 100/10.0

>> Points allowed/per game: 512/51.2

>> Returning offensive starters (8): QB Qmarion Pinckney (Jr., 6-1, 170); FB Jeremy Barber (Sr., 5-9, 180); TE Caden Elmore (So., 6-1, 215); OL TJ Waller (Jr., 6-0); OL Zacorey Culver (Jr., 6-1, 285); OL De’aunte Brantley (So., 6-0, 195). WR Jeremiah Walters (Fr., 6-3, 155); WR Mason Lafferty (Sr., 6-1, 160)

>> Returning defensive starters (8): DL Zacorey Culver (Jr., 6-1, 285); DL TJ Waller (Jr., 6-0); LB Caden Elmore (So., 6-1, 215); LB Jeremy Barber (Sr., 5-9, 180); LB Mason Lafferty (Sr., 6-1, 160); LB Daniel Blake (So., 5-10, 175) DB Omarion Pinckney (Jr., 6-1, 170); DB Jeremiah Walters (Fr., 6-3, 155)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 at Goshen

Aug. 26 at Houston Academy #

Sept. 2 at Straughn #

Sept. 9 at New Brockton #

Sept. 16 Northside Methodist #

Sept. 23 Barbour County

Sept. 30 Ashford #

Oct. 7 Opp #

Oct. 14 at Providence Christian #

Oct. 21 Pike County #

Oct. 28 off

# Denotes region contests