After 20 straight losses on the field, Daleville earned three wins last year in Will Garner’s second year as a head coach, showing progress is being made.

“We kind of flipped the script a little last year,” Garner said. “We have a lot of guys back and added a few pieces to it, so we feel we have got things kind of rolling in the direction we want to. We still have a young team, but we bring a lot of experience back in spots that played a lot of minutes.”

For Daleville, it all starts with returning quarterback/safety Omarion Pinckney, a first-team all-state athlete selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association last year. Pinckney rushed for 1,281 yards and added 381 through the air and had five interceptions on defense.

“When you bring back Omarion Pinckney back that is huge – he was a first-team all-state athlete last year and rightfully so – 1,200-yard rusher, 20 touchdowns, 60 tackles, five interceptions,” Garner said. “If we needed a play, he made it.”

The senior, according to Garner, has had a strong offseason.

“He has elevated his game.” Garner said. “He has kind of taken over a little bit of the leadership role. He is throwing the football better than he ever has, which is opening up the offense even more and taking pressure off him running the football.”

Troy and UAB plus some smaller colleges are looking at Pinckney, though most are looking at the 6-foot-1, 170-pounder for defense because of his “long, lean and strong” build, said Garner.

The Daleville coach feels the Warhawks have a “few pieces around him that will make him better” this season.

Anthony Wynn, a 5-8, 200-pound running back, returns as do three big players up front in offensive linemen Zacory Culver (Sr., 6-1, 275) and TJ Waller (Sr., 6-0, 270) plus tight end Caden Elmore (Jr., 6-1, 205). Three transfers are expected to bolster the line -- Zuri Scott (Sr., 6-1, 305) from Providence Christian, Eragon Bennett (So., 6-0, 250) from Wicksburg and Nazir Alls (Jr., 6-2, 200) from Michigan.

“We have a big group up front,” Garner said. “That is our best group. As a unit, our offensive line will start three seniors who have been there for a long time. We have added a couple of pieces. It is going to be a big group, which goes pretty well for what we like to do – we like to run the football with Omarion and Anthony. Running behind that big group should make them feel good.”

The Warhawks lost most of their wide receivers from last year. A trio of sophomores -- Javeon McLeod (5-7, 140), Carrington Garland (5-11, 160) and Montez Malone (5-10, 160) – along with junior Marcus Smith (5-10, 160) are being counted on to reload the positions. McLeod will also line up in the backfield when Daleville’s offense operates in two back sets.

Defensively, the Warhawks return six starters, including three linebackers in Elmore, Daniel Blake (Jr., 5-11, 180) and Ruben Garcia (So., 5-11, 165). Devan Bush (So., 5-11, 165) and Malone are also expected to play a lot at linebacker.

Up front, Culver and Waller are joined by Alls as the starting D-linemen, though Scott, Bennett and Elmore will see time too as Warhawk coaches plan to rotate players in and out.

Pinckney is the lone returning starter from the secondary. Kevin Curry (Sr., 6-0, 150) and McLeod are expected to join him in the starting lineup with Smith and Garland also playing a lot.

Moises Pablo (Fr., 5-8, 150) is the Warhawks’ kicker and Pinckney is the punter. Bush is the longer snapper and Elmore is the holder for the scoring kicks.

While Daleville only won three games last year, it was enough to spark a hunger in the Warhawks for more in 2023.

“We got a little taste of it and we now know what the process is like,” Garner said. “They are hungry to get back to that. We have got some good leadership from some guys who have been in the program since the eighth grade. We have seniors who have elevated themselves because they got a taste of it last year.”

Garner believes Daleville has enough talent and desire to make a run at earning a state playoff berth, something the Warhawks haven’t obtained since 2019.

“I feel if we play good football, we should be in the mix late in the season and that is what we are hoping for,” Garner said. “We want to get to that week eight, week nine with a chance to punch a ticket to the playoffs. We feel if we stay healthy and we play good, we should have that opportunity.”