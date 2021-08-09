COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Daleville Warhawks

What Garner is determined to do offensively is run the football.

“Offensively, we’re going to run the Veer,” Garner said. “We’re going to run the football. That’s what fits our personnel right now.

“It’s actually been a little surprising this summer how well we’ve been able to throw it, and that would be nice to do. But we will definitely run the football and try to control the line of scrimmage.

“As we all know, if you can control the line of scrimmage on offense and defense, you can win ball games.”

Omarion Pinckney (So., 6-1, 175), who started at cornerback last year, will likely be the starting quarterback.

“In the style of offense we run, it couldn’t fit him better,” Garner said. "He runs the football very, very well and he is extremely smart.

"He is our field general out there. If anybody doesn’t know their assignment on offense, he answers every question. He’s as well-demeanor of a kid that you can have a quarterback. He’s rock solid.”

Two young players are expected to be keys in the backfield.