COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Daleville Warhawks

New Daleville football coach Will Garner isn’t short on energy and enthusiasm.
It will be needed for a Warhawks’ program that finished 1-9 a year ago, the lone win coming from a forfeit due to a team dealing with COVID-19 issues.
Garner, the defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach for Charles Henderson the past two years, is excited about taking over a reins as a head coach.
He hopes to get the players hyped up as well.
“The guys get laughing because if I’m at a loss of words, something is really wrong,” Garner said. “We’ll have some energy and excitement on the sidelines and on the field, and that’s what we need.
“Our guys are so young that they need that positive influence. Our coaching staff is young along with our team, which kind of helps because we bring the energy and they kind of match what we bring.”
Garner, a 2010 graduate of Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn who also served some time as a defensive line coach at Northview, takes over for Desmond Lett, who resigned last December.
“Daleville is a great spot and I’m excited to be there,” Garner said. “Ever since we got started in January, it’s been phenomenal. It’s definitely changing and going in the right direction.”
While Garner has experience as a head coach on the middle school level at Charles Henderson for two seasons, he’s realizing taking over a varsity head coaching job is a whole new ball game.
“It’s been different in a good way so far just because of the help I have around me,” Garner said. “I’ve got guys who have been in different places that can help with certain things, but it definitely is different.
“Being an assistant for a long time, all the questions I used to ask, ‘Hey coach, what do you want to do here, what do you want us to do there,’ now I’m the one being asked and having to answer. But it’s been a smooth transition so far.”
Only three starters return on offense – junior fullback Jeremiah Moore, sophomore guard Zacorey Culver and freshman tackle Caden Elmore.
Garner talked about the versatility of Moore.
“We’ve got Jeremiah Moore, who has been a starter at Daleville since he was in the ninth grade, but he’s always been a starter on the offensive and defensive line,” Garner said of the 6-foot-3, 275-pound junior.
“We’re actually going to stand him up to play fullback and middle linebacker. He has been a bright spot this summer. He’s getting more and more comfortable and he’s going to be a big time player for us on Friday nights.”
What Garner is determined to do offensively is run the football.
“Offensively, we’re going to run the Veer,” Garner said. “We’re going to run the football. That’s what fits our personnel right now.
“It’s actually been a little surprising this summer how well we’ve been able to throw it, and that would be nice to do. But we will definitely run the football and try to control the line of scrimmage.
“As we all know, if you can control the line of scrimmage on offense and defense, you can win ball games.”
Omarion Pinckney (So., 6-1, 175), who started at cornerback last year, will likely be the starting quarterback.
“In the style of offense we run, it couldn’t fit him better,” Garner said. "He runs the football very, very well and he is extremely smart.
"He is our field general out there. If anybody doesn’t know their assignment on offense, he answers every question. He’s as well-demeanor of a kid that you can have a quarterback. He’s rock solid.”
Two young players are expected to be keys in the backfield.
“We have Marcus Smith, a freshman, and we’ve got Javeon McLeod, who is going to be an eighth grader,” Garner said. “Those two will be future stars in the Wiregrass. They’re young, but they’ve got the stuff you can’t teach. The more live reps we get with this young group, the better and better we’re going to be.”
Only two returners are back on defense in Moore at linebacker and Culver at tackle.
“Defensively, we’re an even front that’s going to try and control the line because in our region with the guys that we play, if you don’t stop the run, you don’t win ball games,” Garner said.
Culver, at 6-foot, 295 pounds, is expected to anchor the defensive front.
“When we got here in January he was a little overweight and a little sluggish and he has hit the weight room harder than anybody we’ve got,” Garner said. “His body has changed, his mind has changed and he’s a good football player.”
Moore and Elmore are expected to hold down the linebacker spots.
The lone senior on the team is newcomer Amaury Gomez, who can be used at wide receiver and as a cornerback.
Garner was uncertain of the kicking situation.
“It will probably end up being Jeremiah Moore,” Garner said. “He’s kicked before. He’ll be a straight-toed kicker. But right now, I don’t have that answer. It’s still a work in progress.”
WARHAWKS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Will Garner (1st year at Daleville and as a head coach)
2020 record: 1-9 overall, 1-5 Class 3A, Region 2
2020 results: at Elba (L, 0-50); Dale County (L, 0-42); Houston Academy # (L, 20-45); at New Brockton # (L, 8-47); at Opp # (L, 6-54); G.W. Long (L, 14-55); Wicksburg # (L, 6-52); at Slocomb # (L, 6-41); Northside Methodist (L, 14-48); at Providence Christian # (W by forfeit from PCS)
Points scored/per game: 74/8.2 (in nine games played)
Points allowed/per game: 434/48.2 (in nine games played)
Returning offensive starters (3): FB Jeremiah Moore (Jr., 6-3, 275); OG Zacorey Culver (So., 6-0, 295); OT Caden Elmore (Fr., 5-11, 215)
Returning defensive starters (2): DT Zacorey Culver (So., 6-0, 295); LB Jeremiah Moore (Jr., 6-3, 275)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 Elba
Aug. 27 at Dale County
Sept. 3 at Houston Academy #
Sept. 10 New Brockton #
Sept. 17 at Opp #
Sept. 24 at G.W. Long
Oct. 1 at Wicksburg #
Oct. 8 Slocomb #
Oct. 14 (Thur) at Northside Methodist
Oct. 22 Providence Christian #
Oct. 29 Open
# Denotes region games
Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7965. Support his work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com. Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed