COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Despite losses, New Brockton optimistic

Winning three of its first four games a year ago was the kind of start New Brockton coach Zach Holmes had hoped for before things fizzled.

“One of the things we’ve been talking about at New Brockton over the last couple of years was we hadn’t really started well … we had started 0-3 and 0-3,” Holmes said. “So something we wanted to do was start well and last year we started 3-1, which was really good.

“Then we lost our quarterback (Kaden Cupp) to a high ankle sprain. He was a really good player and leader for a team.

“We turned around and went to W.S. Neal and beat a (Class) 4A for the first time since the 1980s there and felt good about it. But when we got back, we just couldn’t really get it back going.”

Standing at 4-2 after the road win at W.S. Neal, the Gamecocks wouldn’t taste victory for the rest of the season in dropping the final five games.

“Getting settled in at 3A has been an adjustment,” Holmes said of moving up in classification in 2020 after the program was in Class 2A and 1A throughout its history.

It won’t get any easier with the graduation of Cupp, who is now a walk-on wide receiver at Troy University.

But Holmes is optimistic in part because of the players he has coming back in the trenches.

“Up front, four of the five offensive linemen are seniors,” Holmes said. “Those guys need to be the strength of the team.

“Curtis Wambles is the right tackle. He had to start playing halfway through his freshman year as a starter and has started every game since, so he’s got a lot of experience.

“Bradley Adkinson at guard is a good player and got some much needed experience on both sides of the ball last year. We have the Smith twins – Braxton and Ashton – who are playing on the offense and defensive line and doing some good stuff for us.

“Another who is a senior and has been a part of the program the whole time and kind of developing and has worked himself into a spot where he can play is Gavin Hughes. Out of those five seniors, four of them will start.

“Then our center will be Tanner West (junior) who was our JV center last year who is a tough, gritty kid who has come on.”

Now Holmes must find the pieces to complete the offense.

With the departure of Cupp, Holmes is looking to a sophomore to take control at the quarterback slot.

“Our quarterback is going to be Baylon Foster,” Holmes said. “He was the starting point guard for the basketball team. He has really grown as a leader this summer.”

The running backs are unproven as well, but Holmes likes what they bring to the table.

“Karyus McNabb and Gabe Herrington will play running backs for us,” Holmes said. “Karyus has been a starter for us at different places. He’s really more of a defensive player, but he’s going to play some offense.

“Gabe had an injury and took football off last year, but he’s come back. He’s a great kid and a great player. We’re excited to have him.”

A player Holmes knows he can count on his wide receiver Matt Smith.

“He’s kind of been a foundation of a program the whole time I’ve been here,” Holmes said of Smith. “Jaxon Whitworth (senior) will be a senior receiver and then Jackson Lawson, who is kind of a do-it-all guy, will play receiver and tight end.”

Many of the same names will be counted on defensively.

“Jaxon Whitworth and Matt Smith play safeties for us,” Holmes said. “Jackson Lawson rotates some back there. Anthony Silar, who is a freshman, is another kid who rotates some back there. Ethan Tyler and one of those other safeties will rotate at corner. Kayrus McNabb, Blake Peterson, Jared Pettit and Gabe Herrington will all play linebacker for us.

“We’ve got about eight guys who play D-line that will rotate in. We’ve switched to a four-man front because we feel like the line is a strength of the team and we’ve got a bunch of them. We’re excited about those guys up front.”

Holmes likes where the program appears to be headed in as a whole.

“This year we start a full junior high program with their own coaching staff,” Holmes said. “Then we’re going to have the JV and varsity players together, but we’re going to play JV and varsity games. To me, that shows growth in the program and moving in the right direction.”

GAMECOCKS AT A GLANCE

>> Head coach: Zack Holmes (4th year at New Brockton, 12-19; 5th year as a head coach, 16-31)

>> 2021 record: 4-6 overall, 1-5 in Class 3A, Region 2

>> 2021 results: Cottonwood (W, 33-14); Georgiana (W, 40-8); Opp # (L, 0-27); at Daleville # (W, 45-20); Wicksburg # (L, 18-60); at W.S. Neal (W, 30-26); at Slocomb # (L, 7-35); Northside Methodist (L, 13-19); Providence Christian # (L, 20-34); at Houston Academy # (L, 8-49)

>> Points scored/per game: 214/21.4

>> Points allowed/per game: 292/29.2

>> Returning offensive starters (7): TE Jackson Lawson (Sr., 6-0, 185); WR Matt Smith (Sr., 6-3, 170); Jaxon Whitworth (Sr., 5-11, 140); OL Ashton Smith (Sr., 6-2, 282); OL Bradley Adkinson (Sr., 6-4, 320); Payton Merriex (Sr., 5-10, 250); OL Curtis Wambles (Sr., 6-3, 250)

>> Returning defensive starters (5): LB Matt Smith (Sr., 6-3, 170); LB Karyus McNabb (Sr., 5-10, 171); DL Bradley Adkinson (Sr., 6-4, 320); DL Ashton Smith (Sr., 6-2, 282); DL Payton Merriex (Sr., 5-10, 250)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 Elba

Aug. 26 Opp #

Sept. 2 at Providence Christian #

Sept. 9 Daleville #

Sept. 16 at Houston Academy #

Sept. 23 Off

Sept. 30 Pike County #

Oct. 7 at Straughn #

Oct. 14 Ashford #

Oct. 21 at Headland

Oct. 28 at Northside Methodist #

# Denotes region contests