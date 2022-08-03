COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Despite low numbers, Samson maintains playoff goal

After two straight playoff appearances as a Class 1A member, the Samson Tigers move back up to Class 2A for the 2022 season following the AHSAA reclassification.

Still, Samson head coach Jason Wambles, despite low numbers and moving up a classification, feels the Tigers have enough talent to reach a third straight playoff appearance, which would tie a school record for consecutive years in the postseason previously set in 2015-17.

Samson, one of the smaller 2A schools in the state, has just 23 players in grades 10-12 on roster as it moves into 2A, Region 2 play this fall.

“We have got a lot of good players returning,” Wambles said. “We just won’t have the depth. Our first 11 will be as good as it was a year ago, but there is not as much behind them. If some of those younger guys can step up, I think we will be more competitive.

“We have a shot at the playoffs. I think we can get in if we stay healthy. I feel Ariton, G.W. Long and Wicksburg will be your three top dogs (in the region) and the fourth will probably be between us, Cottonwood and Geneva County. One of us three should get that spot.”

The Tigers, with a heavy senior class helping lead the way, roared to a 7-4 record last year with a close first-round playoff loss (20-12) to traditional powerhouse Linden. The seven wins were the most wins in a season since both the 2015 and 2016 teams both won the same amount.

“We graduated a very good class last year (11 players) and three of those had scholarship offers,” Wambles said. “All had started for two-three years for me.”

Braxton Brooks, an athletic all-around player who played quarterback and running back last season, signed with Huntingdon, while Gunner Glisson, a linebacker and fullback, inked with Birmingham Southern. A third player initially decided to play at LaGrange College before electing not to attend.

Wambles feels similar talent remains in Tiger territory, led by seven players who are returning for their third or fourth season as a starter.

One of those veterans is Josh Lowery, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior running back who runs a 4.5 in the 40. Lowery, who enters his third year as a starter, amassed 1,243 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns last year.

“The Birmingham Southern coach told me, ‘We probably won’t get him as somebody else will, but he is No. 1 on our radar. That cat can play,’” Wambles said. “And I said, ‘But he is just not flashy,’ then he (the coach) said ‘People don’t realize how good he is.’”

West Florida and a couple of other smaller colleges are also looking at Lowery, said Wambles.

The Tigers also return Jacob Branch (Sr., 5-10, 170) at quarterback after he missed almost all of last year with a back injury. Branch, who returns for his third year as a starter, played in the first game and a quarter of another, completing 7-of-9 passes for 83 yards before the injury. He has gone 14-5 as a starter on JV and varsity at Samson.

As it did a year ago, Samson will have a huge and experienced offensive line up front. The four starting O-linemen and tight end average 254 pounds with all above 220 pounds.

Mason Wise is the biggest of the group at 6-foot-1, 308 pounds. A junior, he will start for the third year.

Senior Chevy Sutley (6-4, 265) and juniors Luke Reid (6-0, 220) and Tyson Wells (5-10, 240) also return in the interior of the line and senior Logan Smith (6-4, 235) returns as a tight end and fullback. Sutley is starting for a fourth straight season, while Reid and Smith are starting for a third year.

Sutley and Smith are both receiving some college interest.

Domingo Rafael, a 5-foot-11, 215-pound junior who played a lot last year, has had a strong preseason camp, said Wambles, and could push for a starting job on the offensive line before the season opener.

The Tigers return only one starter outside at wide receiver in talented sophomore Zay Peacock. However, he is expected to see most of his time in the backfield, said Wambles.

“He will be a household name before long,” Wambles said. “Several schools (colleges) are on him already. He is 6-1, 180 and he can fly. If he can step in as a sophomore and help us replace what Braxton (Brooks) was doing, it will be big. He started at cornerback and played some receiver for us. This year, he will be more of a ball-carrier.”

Other projected offensive starters include Jose Vega (Jr., 6-0, 190) at fullback, Brodey Mixon (Jr., 6-0, 185) at wingback and Payton Pitts (Sr., 6-2, 180) at wide receiver. Tavarus Johnson, only an eighth grader, could see a lot of time in the backfield.

“Josh Lowery can carry the mail,” Wambles said. “Brodey Mixon can run it too. He was more defense last year because we had so many offensive guys, but he will have to step it up (on offense) this year. If Tavarus can step up, that gives us another skill guy because he is a very skilled kid.”

Most of the same players will have to play on defense. Smith and Sutley return as defensive line starters with Lowery back at outside linebacker. Mixon enters his third year as a starter at safety and Peacock returns at cornerback.

The Tigers lost the services of Bryce Smith, an expected third-year starter at linebacker, after an off-season injury forced him out for the season. The linebacker area is a concern for Wambles after loses from graduation.

Other projected defensive starters, according to Wambles, are Bryson Sellers on the defensive front, Vega, Pablo Santa Maria and Angel Briton at linebacker, Johnson at cornerback and Brodey White at safety.

Lowery returns to handle the point after and kicking duties with Mixon back as the punter. Both will also be return men for punts and kickoffs.

“As long as we stay healthy, we can be competitive,” Wambles said. “I think we will be good all around, but our (lack of) depth could kill us.”

TIGERS AT A GLANCE

>> Head coach: Jason Wambles (5th year at Samson, 21-20; 13th year as a head coach, 56-81)

>> 2021 record: 7-4 overall, 5-2 in Class 1A, Region 1, first round of Class 1A state playoffs

>> 2021 results: Marengo (W, 12-6); at Cottonwood (L, 14-28); Florala # (W, 30-20); at Pleasant Home # (W, 18-0); McKenzie # (W, 36-28);at Zion Chapel (W, 35-20);at Brantley # (L, 18-46);Red Level # (W, 30-8);at Georgiana # (W, 34-6);Kinston # (L, 20-21, OT). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Linden (L, 12-20)

>> Points scored/per game: 259/23.5

>> Points allowed/per game: 203/18.5

>> Returning offensive starters (8): QB Jacob Branch (Sr., 5-10, 170); RB Josh Lowery (Sr., 6-1, 180); TE Logan Smith (Sr., 6-4, 235); OL Tyson Wells (Jr., 5-10, 240); OL Luke Reid (Jr., 6-0, 220); OL Chevy Sutley (Sr., 6-4, 265); OL Mason Wise (Jr., 6-1, 308); WR Zay Peacock (So., 6-1, 180)

>> Returning defensive starters (5): DE Logan Smith (Sr., 6-4, 225); DL Chevy Sutley (Sr., 6-4, 265); OLB Josh Lowery (Sr., 6-1, 185); S Brodey Mixon (Jr., 6-0, 185); DB Zay Peacock (So., 6-1, 180)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 at Kinston

Aug. 26 off

Sept. 2 at G.W. Long #

Sept. 9 Zion Chapel #

Sept. 16 Cottonwood #

Sept. 23 Florala

Sept. 30 at Abbeville #

Oct. 7 Wicksburg #

Oct. 14 at Geneva County #

Oct. 21 Ariton #

Oct. 28 Red Level

# Denotes region contest