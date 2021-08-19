COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Dothan High Wolves

Dothan and head coach Smitty Grider are ready to wash last year's bad taste out of their mouths and return to the winning ways of their initial season.

A year ago, the Wolves suffered through a season of anything that could go wrong, it did type, finishing 2-7 after high expectations.

“We really thought we were going to have a good team last year and we were not expecting the season we had,” Grider said. “It started with COVID, then having to make a late (offensive) coordinator change then COVID again. It was a difficult year.”

Grider added the Wolves “never recovered” from the issues.

Now entering year three in the program’s existence after consolidation of Dothan and Northview schools, the Wolves hope to return to the form they had in an 8-3 inaugural season in 2019.

“We are treating this year like year one, like we are starting over,” Grider said. “We started over in the offseason like it was the first year.”

A helpful key, said Grider, would be a fast start.