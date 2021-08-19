COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Dothan High Wolves

Dothan and head coach Smitty Grider are ready to wash last year's bad taste out of their mouths and return to the winning ways of their initial season.
A year ago, the Wolves suffered through a season of anything that could go wrong, it did type, finishing 2-7 after high expectations.
“We really thought we were going to have a good team last year and we were not expecting the season we had,” Grider said. “It started with COVID, then having to make a late (offensive) coordinator change then COVID again. It was a difficult year.”
Grider added the Wolves “never recovered” from the issues.
Now entering year three in the program’s existence after consolidation of Dothan and Northview schools, the Wolves hope to return to the form they had in an 8-3 inaugural season in 2019.
“We are treating this year like year one, like we are starting over,” Grider said. “We started over in the offseason like it was the first year.”
A helpful key, said Grider, would be a fast start.
“We will have to have some early success. We will need that to get some confidence back that we lost over the course of last year,” Grider said. “If we are able to do that, I think we will have a good football team.”
Dothan visits Montgomery Friday night to participate in the AHSAA’s Kickoff Classic against Bob Jones, coached by former Dothan Tiger head coach Kelvis White. The game will not count in the record books, but it’s still important to play well, said Grider.
“I am anxious to see how we play,” Grider said on Wednesday night. “We have a lot of guys that haven’t played a lot. We are inexperienced. I think we have some talented kids. They just don’t have a lot of game experience.”
Following Friday’s game the Wolves return home next week to host Park Crossing before starting region play at rival Enterprise.
Dothan returns just four offensive starters and one on defense. The good news is three of the starters on offense are senior linemen, all who have good size. Aaron Hunter is 6-foot-3, 305, Christian Culver is 5-foot-10, 323 and Jordan McCray is 6-foot-2, 293. Junior wide receiver Raymon Blackmon (5-8, 165) is the other returning starter on offense.
“I think that (OL) will be the strength of our offense,” Grider said.
Grider, though, feels the Wolves have a chance to be strong overall on offense.
“We have got several great inside receivers and we have multiple running backs,” Grider said. “I think offensively, we will be able to run the football and get the ball to some really good athletes in space.”
One of the keys is the development of new quarterback, Javierre Jackson, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior.
“He is a great kid, an intelligent kid that soaks up everything,” Grider said during the Encore Sports Coaches Media Day event in July. “His job won’t be to win games. I don’t want to use the phrase game manager, but his job will be like a point guard – distribute the ball to our playmakers and run our offense.”
Grider, on Wednesday, said Jackson was “really progressing and getting better every day.”
“If he continues on the path he is on, I think we will be fine,” Grider said.
Grider believes there is talent and depth in the backfield. Junior Octavious Thomas is the likely starter, but sophomore Tamarion Peterson and juniors Wantavious Conley and Braxton Fluellen are others who will see playing time. Conley is a transfer from Abbeville. Fluellen is out with an injury for Friday night, but is expected to return in the next few weeks.
Other projected starters include senior Cole McCullough and junior Cassius Brady on the offensive line, senior Jamarcus Allen at tight end and junior Braxton Hornsby and sophomore Keaviyon Durry at wide receivers.
Others expected to see a lot of playing time including Kanill Jones, a junior, and sophomores Jalen Corbitt and Dunyea Dorsey at wide receiver and junior linemen Marcus McClure and Deavion Howard.
Senior Darius Brunson, a tight end, and junior Obotar Idolar, a lineman, are currently injured, but are expected to play a lot when they return.
The defense returns just one starter, linebacker Za Henry (6-1, 215), a senior who has committed to play college ball at Southern Miss. The Wolves have to find replacements at the other spots.
“Defensively, we have athleticism, but one thing we are lacking is experience,” Grider said.
A pair of seniors – Connor Cook and Hosea Hills – and two juniors – Jamarius Stanyard and Kendrel Brewer – are expected to start on the defensive front.
Senior James Dowdy joins Henry as a starting linebacker.
The secondary features four seniors – Elijah Swain at safety, Quinton Norton and Jciah Lynn at cornerbacks and Jason Thomas at the star (nickel back) spot. Junior Kunyea Dumas-Moore returns as the other safety.
Swain started eight games as a sophomore, but missed all of last year following a firecracker injury last summer.
Other key players on defense include senior Michael Blackmon and junior Ty Martin, who will rotate in on the defensive line, plus senior defensive backs La’Travious Macon and Angelo Cooper. Conley joins the rotation at linebacker.
Grider feels good about Dothan’s capabilities in the kicking game. Senior William McCarthy is the kicker and junior Adam Watford is the punter.
“They are really good,” Grider said. “We are expecting good things in the kicking game.”
Cook is the snapper for the kicks and punts and Watford is the holder on extra points and field goal attempts.
WOLVES AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Smitty Grider (2nd year at Dothan, 10-10, 17th year as a head coach, 121-59)
2020 record: 2-7 overall, 2-4 in Class 7A, Region 2
2020 results: at Hoover (cancelled); Park Crossing (cancelled, forfeited); Enterprise # (L, 13-42); Auburn # (L, 13-43); at Prattville # (L, 0-35); Cairo (Ga.) (canceled); Colquitt County (Ga.) (L, 27-63); at Jeff Davis # (W, 39-18); at Central-Phenix City # (L, 13-49); Smiths Station # (W, 35-31); at McGill-Toolen (L, 7-35)
Points scored/per game: 147/18.3
Points allowed/per game: 316/39.5
Returning offensive starters (4): WR Raymon Blackmon (Jr., 5-8, 165); OL Aaron Hunter (Sr., 6-3, 305); OL Christian Culver (Sr., 5-10, 323); OL Jordan McCray (Sr., 6-2, 293)
Returning defensive starters (1): LB Za Henry (Sr., 6-1, 215)